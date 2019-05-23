TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducationGraduations

LI's 2019 valedictorians come to Newsday

What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room?

Ninety of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2019 came to Newsday headquarters in Melville on Friday, May 17. They shared their high school experiences, career goals and outlooks on the future of Long Island.

Here are some of the best moments from the day.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Hofstra University
Photo Credit: Anthony J. Causi

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Hofstra University in the fall meet at Newsday in Melville on May 17, 2019.

