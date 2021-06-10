2020-21 Newsday All-Long Island Senior Athletes

These 2021 high school seniors have received Newsday First Team All-Long Island status; no second-team athletes are listed.

No names are listed for two sports, girls gymnastics and girls fencing, because there were either no seniors selected or Newsday did not pick that team this school year. The following sports did not have All-Long Island Teams selected before this section went to print: baseball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, and boys and girls track.

Compiled by Andy Slawson

Basketball, boys

Mekhi Beckett, Mepham HS

Jordan Colby, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Jack Garside, Kings Park HS

Myles Goddard, Amityville HS

Pat Healy, Northport HS

Jaden Kealey, Center Moriches HS

Isaiah Randolph, Brentwood HS

Jordan Riley, Brentwood HS

Michael Warren Jr., Malverne HS

Jared Weakly, Holy Trinity HS

Basketball, girls

Kennadie Hallum, Sachem North HS

Erin Leary, Carle Place HS

Cameron Montalbano, JFK Bellmore HS

Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Bowling. boys

Louis Parrinello, William Floyd HS

Joseph Zagari, East Islip HS

Bowling, girls

Laura Clark, Comsewogue HS

Kendal Eggert, Smithtown/Kings Park HS

Gianna Guido, Patchogue-Medford HS

Rachel Hines, Longwood HS

Natalie Mavrich, East Islip HS

Marissa Mele, Seaford HS

Cheerleading

Samantha Cella, Seaford HS

Freddy Costantini, Division Avenue HS

Alexa DiBenedetto, Hauppauge HS

Arianna Furbush, Mount Sinai HS

Genevieve Himmelberg, Freeport HS

Alexa Poplawski, Oceanside HS

Brooke Tyler, West Islip HS

Alexa Waters, Hauppauge HS

Cross Country, boys

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale HS

Grant Samara, Port Jefferson HS

Vincent Simonetti, Massapequa HS

Eric Shu, Great Neck South HS

Zach Van Houten, East Meadow HS

Cross Country, girls

Jackie Amato, Westhampton Beach HS

Greta Flanagan, Oyster Bay HS

Alexandra Stasichin, Massapequa HS

Grace Weigele, Walt Whitman HS

Fencing, boys

Leif Dahlberg, Miller Place/Newfield

Sean Maas, Garden City HS

Aidan Montalbine, Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point

Fencing, girls

none

Field Hockey

Ava Balacek, Manhasset HS

Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley HS

Sarah Killcommons, Garden City HS

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville HS

Carolena Purpura, Harborfields HS

Football

Ryan Behrens, West Islip HS

Andrew Calderone, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Nathan Casaburi, Sayville HS

Jack Cascadden, Garden City HS

Liam Casey, Wantagh HS

Jack Cheshire, Sayville HS

Joe Costantino, West Islip HS

Andres Duran, Oceanside HS

John Giller, Massapequa HS

Leisaan Hibbert, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Ryan Isom, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Ty Kolar, Sayville HS

Phil LaRosa, North Shore HS

Max Llewellyn, Sayville HS

C.J. Messina, Sayville HS

Tim Morrow, Massapequa HS

Ka'Shaun Parrish, Bellport HS

Mike Rollo, Massapequa HS

Isaiah Sadler, Floyd HS

Jayson Singer, Syosset HS

Brendan Staub, Garden City HS

Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Jack Winey, Lindenhurst HS

Gymnastics, girls

none

Soccer, boys

Gio Fabiano, Carle Place HS

Matthew Heimowitz, Great Neck North HS

Michael Luongo, Center Moriches HS

Midfielder, Hicksville HS

Dario Maricevic, Commack HS

Richard Morel, Walt Whitman HS

Thomas O’Neill, Massapequa HS

Francesco Posillico, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Nick Prime, Garden City HS

Lorenzo Selini, Newfield HS

Soccer, girls

Avani Brandt, Syosset HS

Leah Iglesias, Carle Place HS

Nicolette Pasquarella, Connetquot HS

Kaylin Ricci, Massapequa HS

Lauryn Schmidt, West Islip HS

Swimming, boys

Ilan Goldberg, Hewlett HS

Liam Preston, Miller Place HS

Griffen Schimmel, Long Beach HS

Nicholas Shen, Great Neck South HS

Nick Shopis, Chaminade HS

Patrick Walsh, Chaminade HS

Justin Whang, Great Neck South HS

Swimming, girls

Sophia Karras, Herricks HS

Francesca Raimondi, Manhasset HS

Tennis, girls

Rachel Arbitmna, Hewlett HS

Emily Tannenbaum, Commack HS

Volleyball, boys

Liam Carroll, Massapequa HS

John Curaro, Sachem HS North

Dylan Goldstein, Long Beach HS

Kevin Herbst, Lindenhurst HS

Owen Rose, Calhoun HS

Chris Lehnert, Sachem HS North

Jonathan Shum, Lindenhurst HS

Volleyball, girls

Liv Benard, Kings Park HS

Natalie Billet, Commack HS

Samantha Green, Mepham HS

Carly Kane, Kellenberg HS

Cameron Montalbano, JFK Bellmore HS

Sally Tietjen, Smithtown West HS

Kylie Wixted, Connetquot HS

Wrestling

Chris Boudreau, Hauppauge HS

Nick Germano, Smithtown HS West

Christian Hansen, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Jayshon Hines, North Babylon HS

Chase Liardi, Massapequa HS

Connor Pearce, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Jack Spahn, Islip HS

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches HS