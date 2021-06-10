2020-21 Newsday All-Long Island Senior Athletes
These 2021 high school seniors have received Newsday First Team All-Long Island status; no second-team athletes are listed.
No names are listed for two sports, girls gymnastics and girls fencing, because there were either no seniors selected or Newsday did not pick that team this school year. The following sports did not have All-Long Island Teams selected before this section went to print: baseball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, and boys and girls track.
Compiled by Andy Slawson
Basketball, boys
Mekhi Beckett, Mepham HS
Jordan Colby, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Jack Garside, Kings Park HS
Myles Goddard, Amityville HS
Pat Healy, Northport HS
Jaden Kealey, Center Moriches HS
Isaiah Randolph, Brentwood HS
Jordan Riley, Brentwood HS
Michael Warren Jr., Malverne HS
Jared Weakly, Holy Trinity HS
Basketball, girls
Kennadie Hallum, Sachem North HS
Erin Leary, Carle Place HS
Cameron Montalbano, JFK Bellmore HS
Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Bowling. boys
Louis Parrinello, William Floyd HS
Joseph Zagari, East Islip HS
Bowling, girls
Laura Clark, Comsewogue HS
Kendal Eggert, Smithtown/Kings Park HS
Gianna Guido, Patchogue-Medford HS
Rachel Hines, Longwood HS
Natalie Mavrich, East Islip HS
Marissa Mele, Seaford HS
Cheerleading
Samantha Cella, Seaford HS
Freddy Costantini, Division Avenue HS
Alexa DiBenedetto, Hauppauge HS
Arianna Furbush, Mount Sinai HS
Genevieve Himmelberg, Freeport HS
Alexa Poplawski, Oceanside HS
Brooke Tyler, West Islip HS
Alexa Waters, Hauppauge HS
Cross Country, boys
Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale HS
Grant Samara, Port Jefferson HS
Vincent Simonetti, Massapequa HS
Eric Shu, Great Neck South HS
Zach Van Houten, East Meadow HS
Cross Country, girls
Jackie Amato, Westhampton Beach HS
Greta Flanagan, Oyster Bay HS
Alexandra Stasichin, Massapequa HS
Grace Weigele, Walt Whitman HS
Fencing, boys
Leif Dahlberg, Miller Place/Newfield
Sean Maas, Garden City HS
Aidan Montalbine, Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point
Fencing, girls
none
Field Hockey
Ava Balacek, Manhasset HS
Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley HS
Sarah Killcommons, Garden City HS
Amanda Lee, Ward Melville HS
Carolena Purpura, Harborfields HS
Football
Ryan Behrens, West Islip HS
Andrew Calderone, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Nathan Casaburi, Sayville HS
Jack Cascadden, Garden City HS
Liam Casey, Wantagh HS
Jack Cheshire, Sayville HS
Joe Costantino, West Islip HS
Andres Duran, Oceanside HS
John Giller, Massapequa HS
Leisaan Hibbert, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Ryan Isom, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Ty Kolar, Sayville HS
Phil LaRosa, North Shore HS
Max Llewellyn, Sayville HS
C.J. Messina, Sayville HS
Tim Morrow, Massapequa HS
Ka'Shaun Parrish, Bellport HS
Mike Rollo, Massapequa HS
Isaiah Sadler, Floyd HS
Jayson Singer, Syosset HS
Brendan Staub, Garden City HS
Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Jack Winey, Lindenhurst HS
Gymnastics, girls
none
Soccer, boys
Gio Fabiano, Carle Place HS
Matthew Heimowitz, Great Neck North HS
Michael Luongo, Center Moriches HS
Midfielder, Hicksville HS
Dario Maricevic, Commack HS
Richard Morel, Walt Whitman HS
Thomas O’Neill, Massapequa HS
Francesco Posillico, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Nick Prime, Garden City HS
Lorenzo Selini, Newfield HS
Soccer, girls
Avani Brandt, Syosset HS
Leah Iglesias, Carle Place HS
Nicolette Pasquarella, Connetquot HS
Kaylin Ricci, Massapequa HS
Lauryn Schmidt, West Islip HS
Swimming, boys
Ilan Goldberg, Hewlett HS
Liam Preston, Miller Place HS
Griffen Schimmel, Long Beach HS
Nicholas Shen, Great Neck South HS
Nick Shopis, Chaminade HS
Patrick Walsh, Chaminade HS
Justin Whang, Great Neck South HS
Swimming, girls
Sophia Karras, Herricks HS
Francesca Raimondi, Manhasset HS
Tennis, girls
Rachel Arbitmna, Hewlett HS
Emily Tannenbaum, Commack HS
Volleyball, boys
Liam Carroll, Massapequa HS
John Curaro, Sachem HS North
Dylan Goldstein, Long Beach HS
Kevin Herbst, Lindenhurst HS
Owen Rose, Calhoun HS
Chris Lehnert, Sachem HS North
Jonathan Shum, Lindenhurst HS
Volleyball, girls
Liv Benard, Kings Park HS
Natalie Billet, Commack HS
Samantha Green, Mepham HS
Carly Kane, Kellenberg HS
Cameron Montalbano, JFK Bellmore HS
Sally Tietjen, Smithtown West HS
Kylie Wixted, Connetquot HS
Wrestling
Chris Boudreau, Hauppauge HS
Nick Germano, Smithtown HS West
Christian Hansen, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Jayshon Hines, North Babylon HS
Chase Liardi, Massapequa HS
Connor Pearce, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Jack Spahn, Islip HS
Jordan Titus, Center Moriches HS