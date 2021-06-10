TODAY'S PAPER
2021 LI high school students' achievements in science, music and more

By Judy Weinberg
Print

A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors.

Compiled by Judy Weinberg

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.

Corporate-sponsored winners $1,000-$10,000

Bruckner, Jason W., Half Hollow Hills HS West

Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS

Doyle, Connor T., Longwood HS

Iqbal, Hamza N., Syosset HS

Irshad, Faiz S., East Meadow HS

Lu, Borui, Syosset HS

Lin, Julia, L., Jericho HS

Tawadros, Catherine A., Commack HS

Weissman, Rachel M., Oceanside HS

Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Zaslavsky, Alexander, Rocky Point HS

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.

Winners $2,500

Ahrens, Lucas S., Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Alam, Mir Zayid, Manhasset HS

Arengo, Uma G., Long Beach HS

Balacek, Ava J., Manhasset HS

Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Blumenthal, Rebecca G., Ward Melville HS

Boghra, Nistha A., Sachem HS North

Burk, Camden John, Northport HS

DeLeeuw, Joshua M., Manhasset HS

Friedman, Matthew J., Oceanside HS

Gates, Margaret A., Wantagh HS

Gibson, Connor R., Bellmore JFK HS

Goel, Simran, Syosset HS

Goldfried, Benjamin L., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Goldstein, Isaac M., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Green, Samantha, Mepham HS

He, Bradley Y., Great Neck South HS

Hoxha, Kevin P., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Keskinyan, Dylan J., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Lee, Ariane, Syosset HS

Lee, Irene M., Jericho HS

Levy, Victoria K., St. Anthony’s HS

Li, Danny R., Jericho HS

Liu, Alice, Great Neck North HS

Lu, Michael Daniel, Syosset HS

Mastrocinque, Rudolph, Northport HS

Ou, Jenny, Syosset HS

Parekh, Rajen N., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS

Sharma, Suraj, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Smithwick, Nolan M., Syosset HS

Rasquinha, Rhea D., Herricks HS

Ren, Richard H., Jericho HS

Ross, Matthew F., Cold Spring Harbor HS

Ruskin, Daniel P., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Salzman, Alexandra B., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Silverman, Samara J., Ward Melville HS

Singh, Navpreet, Hicksville HS

Unkenholz, Christina, Smithtown HS West

Van Dorn, Emma J., Syosset HS

Wang, Eric J., Syosset HS

Yu, Lauren Great Neck North HS

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.

College-sponsored winners

Andersen, Luke, Plainedge HS

Ates, Gani, N., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Carter, Sydney T., Comsewogue HS

Civil, Samantha, H., Oceanside HS

DiMascio, Devin E., Massapequa HS

Donnelly, Patrick J., East Meadow HS

Ellenbogen, Ty, Harborfields HS

Finnegan, Brennan C., Elwood John Glenn HS

Garemani, Aidan D., Walt Whitman HS

Hu, William S., Jericho HS

Josinsky, Juliana R., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Julian, Daniel B., Shoreham-Wading River HS

Kabbaz, Tucker, East Hampton HS

Leong, Samuel, Herricks HS

Machado, Natalie R., Sachem HS East

Needham, Fiona R., Smithtown HS West

O’Neill, Tyler M., Mepham HS

Schorr, Jacob T., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Seferian, Andreas S., Huntington HS

Sinanan, Jordan S., Floral Park HS

Stumpf, Gavin J., Longwood HS

Tang, Erik, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Trapani, Alexa M., Syosset HS

Walsh, Jordan M., Commack HS

Xavier, Ashlynne, G., Rocky Point HS

Xie, Jackie, Harborfields HS

Zhu, Julia, Ward Melville HS

REGENERON INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING FAIR

Young Scientist Award $50,000

Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS

REGENERON SCIENCE TALENT SEARCH

Finalists $25,000

Shen, Justin, Jericho HS

Zha, Lucy, The Wheatley School

Scholars $2,000

Alam, Mir Zayid, Manhasset HS

Alcantara, Ashley, Brentwood HS

Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS

Bansal, Manav, The Wheatley School

Breslav, Alex, George W. Hewlett HS

Burns, Callie, JFK Bellmore HS

Chabria, Anya, The Wheatley School

Ghose, Animesh, Ward Melville HS

Ghotra, Aryan, Syosset HS

Jones-Weseley, Kate, North Shore HS

Kacaj, Danielle, JFK Bellmore HS

Lane, Hope, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Levine, Julia, JFK Bellmore HS

Li, Danny, Jericho HS

Li, Victor, The Wheatley School

Liu, Catherine, Jericho HS

Loewy, Noah, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Krinsky, Jordyn, JFK Bellmore HS

Fusillo, Tara, JFK Bellmore HS

Halpert, Priva, Stella K. Abraham HS

Ho Sang, Zen, Central Islip HS

Hsu, Alicia, George W. Hewlett HS

Raghu, Maiya, Syosset HS

Rasquinha, Giselle, Syosset HS

Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS

Ruvolo, Tyler, Plainedge HS

Salatti, Julia, Kings Park HS

Shen, Justin, Jericho HS

Ma, Emily, Manhasset HS

Martin, Lucia, North Shore HS

Narayan, Rithika, Elwood John Glenn HS

Savino, Julia, Smithtown HS West

Shah, Vyom, Jericho HS

Souza, Isabella, Syosset HS

Unni, Zoya, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Xiao, Zheheng, Great Neck, Phillips Exeter Academy (New Hampshire)

Yoh, Julius, Manhasset HS

Wang, Emma, Manhasset HS

Wang, Eric, Syosset HS

Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS

Zha, Lucy, The Wheatley School

COCA-COLA SCHOLARS FOUNDATION

Scholar $20,000

Ren, Richard, Jericho HS

Regional Finalists

Alptekin, Shannon, Smithtown HS West

Connor, James, Northport HS

Ren, Richard, Jericho HS

Semifinalists

Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS

Alptekin, Shannon, Smithtown HS West

Basco, Skyler, Calhoun HS

Cheng, Wenny, Mineola HS

Connor, James, Northport HS

Donnelly, Brianna, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Friscia, Madison, Smithtown HS West

Gallo, Emma, Locust Valley HS

Gardner, Shyanne, Freeport HS

Henry, Daniella, Southold HS

Jayam, Viraj, The Wheatley School

Lamptey, Shannuel, The Stony Brook School

Langdon, Matthew, George W. Hewlett HS

Levy, Victoria, St. Anthony’s HS

Longworth, Kristen, South Side HS

Novak, Jordan, Calhoun HS

Padala, Ryan, Garden City HS

Peluso, Harrison, Chaminade HS

Pierre, Yaelle, Malverne HS

Raghu, Maiya, Syosset HS

Ren, Richard, Jericho HS

Robinson, Remaya, Sacred Heart Academy

Sabeha, Rodina, Mineola HS

Santos, Isabella, George W. Hewlett HS

Serfaty, Jacob, Schechter School of Long Island

Seto, Jada, New Hyde Park HS

Sharma, Aryan, Centereach HS

Siegmann, Tyler, Jericho HS

Valagolam, Davesh, Jericho HS

Vargas, Julisa, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Weisser, Justin, Roslyn HS

Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Zhang, David, Herricks HS

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

Nominated

Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS

Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North

Hernandez, Damaris, Lynbrook HS

Keer, Nikhil, Division Avenue HS

Phillips, Alexis, Hampton Bays HS

NAfME

National Association for Music Education, All National Honor Ensembles

Mixed choir

Alto 2

Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS

Tenor 1

Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS

Otero, Adrian, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Tenor 2

Fontana, Steven, Ward Melville HS

Lallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS

Bass I

Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS

Bass 2

Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream HS North

Symphony Orchestra

Bassoon 2

Civil, Samantha, Oceanside HS

Viola

Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS

Cello

Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS

Double bass

Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS

Concert band

Bb contrabass clarinet

Mazer, Logan, Selden HS

Bassoon 2

Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS

French Horn 4

Rosenzweig, Chandler, Long Beach HS

NYSSMA ALL STATE

Nassau

Instrumental jazz

Chinnappala, Sumeet, George W. Hewlett HS

Kessler, Kayla, Syosset HS

Levine, Zach, Syosset HS

Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS

Moschitta, Matthew, Manhasset HS

Towse, Jack, Friends Academy

Mixed Chorus

Berg, Samantha, North Shore HS

Bertolotti, Sofia, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS

Cacace, Heather, Farmingdale HS

Chung, Joseph, Syosset HS

D'Alessandro, Emily, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Dalessio, Emma, Roslyn HS

Dell, Lily, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Donach, Alexandra, Syosset HS

Douglas, Jonathan, West Hempstead HS

Gregoire Lincoln, Joelle, South Side HS

Harris, Ryan, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Joshi, Sejal, Syosset HS

Kelly, Aidan, Farmingdale HS

Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset HS

Kopacz, Michael, Syosset HS

Lamantia, Christian, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS

Martinez, Karla, Freeport HS

McCowen, Patrick, Oceanside HS

Miller, Ian, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Nargentino, Sofia, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS

Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream HS Central

Parr, Jack, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Pollackov, Emma, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS

Quirk, Kiersten, South Side HS

Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS

Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS

Thomas, Nicholas, Syosset HS

Vader, Bailey, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Varughese, Roshan, Great Neck South HS

Watkin-Fox, Harry, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Zhang, Barry, Jericho HS

String orchestra

Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS

Ameres, Kieran, Chaminade HS

Chen, Daniel, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS

Fletcher, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS

Fusillo, Tara, Bellmore JFK HS

Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS

Kim, Justin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Lee, Brian, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Liang, Eric, Syosset HS

Lim, Gabrielle, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Lu, Borui, Syosset HS

Madan, Shalin, Great Neck HS South

Moreira, Alena, Valley Stream HS North

Motroni, Marco, Manhasset HS

Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School

Oruci, Jacqueline, Sacred Heart Academy

Pidherny, Kyria, Manhasset HS

Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS

Posner, Melody, Oceanside HS

Schultz, Riley, Friends Academy

Tear, Danielle, Division Avenue HS

Tichacek, Mia, Massapequa HS

Van Steertegem, Emma, George W. Hewlett HS

Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS

Wilkerson, Maya, Valley Stream South HS

Wu, Vivian, Jericho HS

Yoh, Julius, Manhasset HS

Yuen, Elizabeth, The Wheatley School

Symphonic band

Burns, Andrew, Garden City HS

Christian, Joshua, Lynbrook HS

Faber, Abigail, Farmingdale HS

Gerbracht, Anna, Wantagh HS

Hanauer, Catherine, Wantagh HS

Jaffe, Sophia, Syosset HS

Liu, Catherine, Jericho HS

Pecoraro, Mary, Seaford HS

Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS

Seo, Lia, Great Neck South HS

Shabaev, Oscar, Syosset HS

Shokrian, Danielle, Long Beach HS

Vladimir, Ze'ev, Great Neck South HS

Von Ohlen, Abby, East Meadow HS

Weston, Emma, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Xu, Jerry, Jericho HS

Zhang, Emily, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Symphony orchestra

Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS

Byrne, Matthew, South Side HS

Castano, Antonio, Farmingdale HS

Chen, Sophia, Jericho HS

Chen, Stella, Syosset HS

Cheng, Evan, Syosset HS

Connors, Joseph, Farmingdale HS

Han, Esther, Syosset HS

Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Jarrahy, Layla, The Wheatley School

Ku, Stella, Syosset HS

Lee, Angela, Valley Stream South HS

Lee, Irene, Jericho HS

Mun, Grace, Syosset HS

Park, Augustine, Syosset HS

Park, Karis, Jericho HS

Rodriguez, Abel, Long Beach HS

Ross, Matthew, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Son, Elizabeth, George W. Hewlett HS

Song, Grace, Great Neck HS South

Tan, Chiara, Herricks HS

Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS

Wong, Olivia, New Hyde Park HS

Yang, Justin, Herricks HS

Treble chorus

Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS

Baccari, Gabriella, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS

Byrne, Elizabeth, Syosset HS

Cleary, Alexandra, Syosset HS

DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS

Dramer, Kathryn, Massapequa HS

Fiorillo, Kaileigh, The Wheatley School

Greenwood Yu, Allison, Herricks HS

Kirchenberg, Kayla, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Koppe, Katriana, Wantagh HS

Lynch, Sarah, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS

Massa, Olivia, Paul D. Schreiber HS

McCrorie, Jessica, Cold Spring Harbor HS

McGee, Katherine, Cold Spring Harbor HS

McNally, Grace, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS

Morey, Ava, Friends Academy

Quezada-Tejada, Jasmine, Freeport HS

Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS

Russ, Lindsey, Roslyn HS

Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS

Van Blenis, Olympia, Garden City HS

Vocal jazz

Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS

Hothersall, Tyler, Farmingdale HS

Novak, Jordan, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Shaub, Gavin, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Springer, Shawn, Elmont HS

Wind ensemble

Arbitman, Leah, Roslyn HS

Baksh, Ethan, George W. Hewlett HS

Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Borozny, Alexander, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS

Im, Emily, Syosset HS

Lin, Zhi, Valley Stream South HS

Murugaverl, Aadhithan, Jericho HS

Navy, Daniel, Herricks HS

Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS

Tse, Austin, Syosset HS

SUFFOLK

Instrumental jazz

Julian, Daniel, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Reynolds, Liam, Smithtown HS West

Serrentino, Patrick, Miller Place HS

Mixed chorus

Altman, Luke, Mattituck Jr.-Sr. HS

Archer, Joshua, Copiague HS

Brandimarte, Emilia, William Floyd HS

Brewer, Ainsley, Mattituck Jr.-Sr. HS

Cadger, Erin, East Hampton HS

Crosley, Alison, Northport HS

Fama, Allison, Babylon HS

Flanagan, Jack, Commack HS

Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Gallagher, Thomas, Longwood HS

Gennings, Kathleen, West Babylon HS

Graf, Ashley, Commack HS

Harrington, Shannon, Comsewogue HS

Ingrassia, Marco, Hauppauge HS

John, Aliya, Lindenhurst HS

Kaplan, Joshua, Westhampton Beach HS

Kimes, Lauren, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS

Kincaid, Regan, William Floyd HS

Konopka, Christopher, Smithtown HS East

Lockwood, Evan, Westhampton Beach HS

Lucas, Ethan, Riverhead HS

Lynott, Brett, Sachem HS North

McBride, Olivia, Ward Melville HS

Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS

Montano, Robert, Centereach HS

Morton, Mallory, Bay Shore HS

Rand, Juliet, Southold HS

Romao, Ephrem, William Floyd HS

Semple, Amelia, Northport HS

Sidito, Austin, Sachem HS North

Sodergren, Jeremy, Central Islip HS

Sukoff, Ashley, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Timson, Mia, St. John the Baptist HS

Vartanian, Karina, West Islip HS

Verdi, Giovanni, Patchogue-Medford HS

Weeks, Morgan, Copiague HS

String orchestra

Bruno, Kyla, Miller Place HS

Bussa, Emily, Ward Melville HS

Cui, Jodie, Miller Place HS

DeBrino, Maxwell, Northport HS

Di Brico, Kayleigh, Sachem HS East

DiFede, Carson, Ward Melville HS

Kim, Donna, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Kruzynski, Sarah, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Liberatoscioli, Gabrielle, Northport HS

Mirabelli, Michelle, East Islip HS

Moon, Elizabeth, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS

Park, Paul, Commack HS

Tufariello, Michaella, Mount Sinai HS

Symphonic band

Batyosef, Bina, Walt Whitman HS

Boyle, Matthew, Northport HS

Burk, Camden, Northport HS

Burkhardt, Jack, Bellport HS

Cristoforo, Nicholas Andrew, Patchogue-Medford HS

Danseglio, Nicholas, Huntington HS

Foschino, Paul, Connetquot HS

Gould, Joseph, St Anthony's HS

Kalin, Marianna, Miller Place HS

Kelly, Taylor, Bellport HS

Lasher, Margaret, Newfield HS

Liao, Jessica, Ward Melville HS

Lin, Grace, Ward Melville HS

Link, Benjamin, William Floyd HS

Lopez, Wilmer, Brentwood HS

Naqvi, Alia, Deer Park HS

Palmer, Andrew, West Islip HS

Rodriguez, Isabel, Newfield HS

Villatoro Garcia, Fabiola Maria, Patchogue-Medford HS

Williamson, Ava, Ward Melville HS

Wodicka, Shannon, East Islip HS

Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Zullo, Emilie, Ward Melville HS

Symphony orchestra

Andrews, Jennifer, Commack HS

Barone, Anthony, William Floyd HS

Bussewitz, Zoe, Miller Place HS

Cody, Christopher, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Das, Mili, Sachem HS North

Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS

Gaskill, Owen, Bay Shore HS

Logan, William, Bay Shore HS

Mei, Valerie, Sachem HS East

Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Narayan, Rithika, Elwood John Glenn HS

Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS

Reilly, Jack, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Rosado, Emily, Sayville HS

Saccone, Angelina, Northport HS

Siepel, Ella, Huntington HS

Tawadros, Catherine, Commack HS

Urmaza, Grace, Sayville HS

VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS

Venero, Frank, Patchogue-Medford HS

Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS

Wu, Rachel, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Treble chorus

Auletta, Shannon, Mount Sinai HS

Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS

Camillery, Alexa, West Islip HS

Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS

Fenimore, McKenna, Longwood HS

Forbes, Margaret, Northport HS

Freiberger, Olivia, Harborfields HS

Gayer, Riley, Northport HS

Grimley, Alexa, Kings Park HS

Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East

Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS

McMillan, Grace, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Paz, Emilia, St. Anthony's HS

Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS

Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS

Start, Briana, William Floyd HS

Sullivan, Courtney, Sachem HS North

Vasselman, Olivia, Commack HS

Weber, Alexandra, Northport HS

Vocal jazz

Portilla, Chloe, Brentwood HS

Wind ensemble

Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North

Cammarano, Matthew, West Islip HS

Castonguay, Eve, West Islip HS

Dunlop, William, Miller Place HS

Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS

Green, William, Riverhead HS

Hart, Eleanor, Patchogue-Medford HS

Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon HS

Pashoukos, Bronwyn, Patchogue-Medford HS

NAfME All Eastern

Nassau

Band

Arbitman, Leah Roslyn HS

Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Civil, Samantha, Oceanside HS

Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS

Song, Grace, Great Neck South HS

Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS

Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS

Jazz

Moschitta, Matthew, Manhasset HS

Mixed Chorus

Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS

Dramer, Kathryn, Massapequa HS

Kelhetter, John, Lynbrook HS

Kelly, Aidan, Farmingdale HS

Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset HS

Kopacz, Michael, Syosset HS

Miller, Ian, Port Washington HS

Morrissey, Julia, North Shore HS

Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream North HS

Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS

Parr, Jack, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Pollackov, Emma, East Rockaway Jr./Sr. HS

Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS

Schlusselberg, Ashley, Great Neck North HS

Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS

Orchestra

Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS

Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS

Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS

Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS

Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS

Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS

Kim, Kenny, Roslyn HS

Lee, Irene, Jericho HS

Lu, Borui, Syosset HS

Motroni, Marco, Manhasset HS

Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School

Van Steertegem, Emma, Hewlett HS

Treble chorus

Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS

Berg, Samantha, North Shore HS

Decker, Katelyn, Watertown HS

Dell, Lily, Port Washington HS

DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS

Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS

Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS

Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream Central HS

Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS

Santiago, Samantha, Oceanside HS

Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS

Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS

Suffolk

Band

Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North

Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS

Mazer, Logan, Newfield HS

Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon Jr.-Sr. HS

Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS

Jazz

Reynolds, Liam, Smithtown HS West

Mixed chorus

Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS

Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS

Cirulnick, Tyler, Islip HS

Crosley, Alison, Northport HS

Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS

Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East

Iallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS

Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS

Kimes, Lauren, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS

Kincaid, Regan, William Floyd HS

Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS

Montano, Robert, Centereach HS

Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS

Romao, Ephrem, William Floyd HS

Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS

Start, Briana, William Floyd HS

Weber, Alexandra, Northport HS

Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Orchestra

Castonguay, Eve, West Islip HS

Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS

Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS

Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS

Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS

VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS

Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS

Treble chorus

Albrecht, Danielle, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Fama, Allison, Babylon HS

Fenimore, McKenna, Longwood HS

Gennings, Kathleen, West Babylon HS

Semple, Amelia, Northport HS

Vartanian, Karina, West Islip HS

