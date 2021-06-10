2021 LI high school students' achievements in science, music and more
A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors.
Compiled by Judy Weinberg
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.
Corporate-sponsored winners $1,000-$10,000
Bruckner, Jason W., Half Hollow Hills HS West
Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS
Doyle, Connor T., Longwood HS
Iqbal, Hamza N., Syosset HS
Irshad, Faiz S., East Meadow HS
Lu, Borui, Syosset HS
Lin, Julia, L., Jericho HS
Tawadros, Catherine A., Commack HS
Weissman, Rachel M., Oceanside HS
Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Zaslavsky, Alexander, Rocky Point HS
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.
Winners $2,500
Ahrens, Lucas S., Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Alam, Mir Zayid, Manhasset HS
Arengo, Uma G., Long Beach HS
Balacek, Ava J., Manhasset HS
Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Blumenthal, Rebecca G., Ward Melville HS
Boghra, Nistha A., Sachem HS North
Burk, Camden John, Northport HS
DeLeeuw, Joshua M., Manhasset HS
Friedman, Matthew J., Oceanside HS
Gates, Margaret A., Wantagh HS
Gibson, Connor R., Bellmore JFK HS
Goel, Simran, Syosset HS
Goldfried, Benjamin L., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Goldstein, Isaac M., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Green, Samantha, Mepham HS
He, Bradley Y., Great Neck South HS
Hoxha, Kevin P., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Keskinyan, Dylan J., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Lee, Ariane, Syosset HS
Lee, Irene M., Jericho HS
Levy, Victoria K., St. Anthony’s HS
Li, Danny R., Jericho HS
Liu, Alice, Great Neck North HS
Lu, Michael Daniel, Syosset HS
Mastrocinque, Rudolph, Northport HS
Ou, Jenny, Syosset HS
Parekh, Rajen N., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS
Sharma, Suraj, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Smithwick, Nolan M., Syosset HS
Rasquinha, Rhea D., Herricks HS
Ren, Richard H., Jericho HS
Ross, Matthew F., Cold Spring Harbor HS
Ruskin, Daniel P., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Salzman, Alexandra B., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Silverman, Samara J., Ward Melville HS
Singh, Navpreet, Hicksville HS
Unkenholz, Christina, Smithtown HS West
Van Dorn, Emma J., Syosset HS
Wang, Eric J., Syosset HS
Yu, Lauren Great Neck North HS
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP CORP.
College-sponsored winners
Andersen, Luke, Plainedge HS
Ates, Gani, N., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Carter, Sydney T., Comsewogue HS
Civil, Samantha, H., Oceanside HS
DiMascio, Devin E., Massapequa HS
Donnelly, Patrick J., East Meadow HS
Ellenbogen, Ty, Harborfields HS
Finnegan, Brennan C., Elwood John Glenn HS
Garemani, Aidan D., Walt Whitman HS
Hu, William S., Jericho HS
Josinsky, Juliana R., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Julian, Daniel B., Shoreham-Wading River HS
Kabbaz, Tucker, East Hampton HS
Leong, Samuel, Herricks HS
Machado, Natalie R., Sachem HS East
Needham, Fiona R., Smithtown HS West
O’Neill, Tyler M., Mepham HS
Schorr, Jacob T., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Seferian, Andreas S., Huntington HS
Sinanan, Jordan S., Floral Park HS
Stumpf, Gavin J., Longwood HS
Tang, Erik, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Trapani, Alexa M., Syosset HS
Walsh, Jordan M., Commack HS
Xavier, Ashlynne, G., Rocky Point HS
Xie, Jackie, Harborfields HS
Zhu, Julia, Ward Melville HS
REGENERON INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING FAIR
Young Scientist Award $50,000
Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS
REGENERON SCIENCE TALENT SEARCH
Finalists $25,000
Shen, Justin, Jericho HS
Zha, Lucy, The Wheatley School
Scholars $2,000
Alam, Mir Zayid, Manhasset HS
Alcantara, Ashley, Brentwood HS
Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS
Bansal, Manav, The Wheatley School
Breslav, Alex, George W. Hewlett HS
Burns, Callie, JFK Bellmore HS
Chabria, Anya, The Wheatley School
Ghose, Animesh, Ward Melville HS
Ghotra, Aryan, Syosset HS
Jones-Weseley, Kate, North Shore HS
Kacaj, Danielle, JFK Bellmore HS
Lane, Hope, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Levine, Julia, JFK Bellmore HS
Li, Danny, Jericho HS
Li, Victor, The Wheatley School
Liu, Catherine, Jericho HS
Loewy, Noah, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Krinsky, Jordyn, JFK Bellmore HS
Fusillo, Tara, JFK Bellmore HS
Halpert, Priva, Stella K. Abraham HS
Ho Sang, Zen, Central Islip HS
Hsu, Alicia, George W. Hewlett HS
Raghu, Maiya, Syosset HS
Rasquinha, Giselle, Syosset HS
Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS
Ruvolo, Tyler, Plainedge HS
Salatti, Julia, Kings Park HS
Shen, Justin, Jericho HS
Ma, Emily, Manhasset HS
Martin, Lucia, North Shore HS
Narayan, Rithika, Elwood John Glenn HS
Savino, Julia, Smithtown HS West
Shah, Vyom, Jericho HS
Souza, Isabella, Syosset HS
Unni, Zoya, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Xiao, Zheheng, Great Neck, Phillips Exeter Academy (New Hampshire)
Yoh, Julius, Manhasset HS
Wang, Emma, Manhasset HS
Wang, Eric, Syosset HS
Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS
Zha, Lucy, The Wheatley School
COCA-COLA SCHOLARS FOUNDATION
Scholar $20,000
Ren, Richard, Jericho HS
Regional Finalists
Alptekin, Shannon, Smithtown HS West
Connor, James, Northport HS
Ren, Richard, Jericho HS
Semifinalists
Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS
Alptekin, Shannon, Smithtown HS West
Basco, Skyler, Calhoun HS
Cheng, Wenny, Mineola HS
Connor, James, Northport HS
Donnelly, Brianna, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Friscia, Madison, Smithtown HS West
Gallo, Emma, Locust Valley HS
Gardner, Shyanne, Freeport HS
Henry, Daniella, Southold HS
Jayam, Viraj, The Wheatley School
Lamptey, Shannuel, The Stony Brook School
Langdon, Matthew, George W. Hewlett HS
Levy, Victoria, St. Anthony’s HS
Longworth, Kristen, South Side HS
Novak, Jordan, Calhoun HS
Padala, Ryan, Garden City HS
Peluso, Harrison, Chaminade HS
Pierre, Yaelle, Malverne HS
Raghu, Maiya, Syosset HS
Ren, Richard, Jericho HS
Robinson, Remaya, Sacred Heart Academy
Sabeha, Rodina, Mineola HS
Santos, Isabella, George W. Hewlett HS
Serfaty, Jacob, Schechter School of Long Island
Seto, Jada, New Hyde Park HS
Sharma, Aryan, Centereach HS
Siegmann, Tyler, Jericho HS
Valagolam, Davesh, Jericho HS
Vargas, Julisa, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Weisser, Justin, Roslyn HS
Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Zhang, David, Herricks HS
U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS
Nominated
Alexander, Christopher, Elmont HS
Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North
Hernandez, Damaris, Lynbrook HS
Keer, Nikhil, Division Avenue HS
Phillips, Alexis, Hampton Bays HS
NAfME
National Association for Music Education, All National Honor Ensembles
Mixed choir
Alto 2
Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS
Tenor 1
Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS
Otero, Adrian, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Tenor 2
Fontana, Steven, Ward Melville HS
Lallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS
Bass I
Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS
Bass 2
Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream HS North
Symphony Orchestra
Bassoon 2
Civil, Samantha, Oceanside HS
Viola
Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS
Cello
Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS
Double bass
Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS
Concert band
Bb contrabass clarinet
Mazer, Logan, Selden HS
Bassoon 2
Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS
French Horn 4
Rosenzweig, Chandler, Long Beach HS
NYSSMA ALL STATE
Nassau
Instrumental jazz
Chinnappala, Sumeet, George W. Hewlett HS
Kessler, Kayla, Syosset HS
Levine, Zach, Syosset HS
Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS
Moschitta, Matthew, Manhasset HS
Towse, Jack, Friends Academy
Mixed Chorus
Berg, Samantha, North Shore HS
Bertolotti, Sofia, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS
Cacace, Heather, Farmingdale HS
Chung, Joseph, Syosset HS
D'Alessandro, Emily, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Dalessio, Emma, Roslyn HS
Dell, Lily, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Donach, Alexandra, Syosset HS
Douglas, Jonathan, West Hempstead HS
Gregoire Lincoln, Joelle, South Side HS
Harris, Ryan, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Joshi, Sejal, Syosset HS
Kelly, Aidan, Farmingdale HS
Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset HS
Kopacz, Michael, Syosset HS
Lamantia, Christian, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS
Martinez, Karla, Freeport HS
McCowen, Patrick, Oceanside HS
Miller, Ian, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Nargentino, Sofia, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS
Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream HS Central
Parr, Jack, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Pollackov, Emma, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS
Quirk, Kiersten, South Side HS
Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS
Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS
Thomas, Nicholas, Syosset HS
Vader, Bailey, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Varughese, Roshan, Great Neck South HS
Watkin-Fox, Harry, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Zhang, Barry, Jericho HS
String orchestra
Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS
Ameres, Kieran, Chaminade HS
Chen, Daniel, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Chou, Ryan, Roslyn HS
Fletcher, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS
Fusillo, Tara, Bellmore JFK HS
Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS
Kim, Justin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Lee, Brian, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Liang, Eric, Syosset HS
Lim, Gabrielle, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Lu, Borui, Syosset HS
Madan, Shalin, Great Neck HS South
Moreira, Alena, Valley Stream HS North
Motroni, Marco, Manhasset HS
Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School
Oruci, Jacqueline, Sacred Heart Academy
Pidherny, Kyria, Manhasset HS
Pinzon, Kyle, Herricks HS
Posner, Melody, Oceanside HS
Schultz, Riley, Friends Academy
Tear, Danielle, Division Avenue HS
Tichacek, Mia, Massapequa HS
Van Steertegem, Emma, George W. Hewlett HS
Wang, Mia, Great Neck South HS
Wilkerson, Maya, Valley Stream South HS
Wu, Vivian, Jericho HS
Yoh, Julius, Manhasset HS
Yuen, Elizabeth, The Wheatley School
Symphonic band
Burns, Andrew, Garden City HS
Christian, Joshua, Lynbrook HS
Faber, Abigail, Farmingdale HS
Gerbracht, Anna, Wantagh HS
Hanauer, Catherine, Wantagh HS
Jaffe, Sophia, Syosset HS
Liu, Catherine, Jericho HS
Pecoraro, Mary, Seaford HS
Rasquinha, Rhea, Herricks HS
Seo, Lia, Great Neck South HS
Shabaev, Oscar, Syosset HS
Shokrian, Danielle, Long Beach HS
Vladimir, Ze'ev, Great Neck South HS
Von Ohlen, Abby, East Meadow HS
Weston, Emma, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Xu, Jerry, Jericho HS
Zhang, Emily, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Symphony orchestra
Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS
Byrne, Matthew, South Side HS
Castano, Antonio, Farmingdale HS
Chen, Sophia, Jericho HS
Chen, Stella, Syosset HS
Cheng, Evan, Syosset HS
Connors, Joseph, Farmingdale HS
Han, Esther, Syosset HS
Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Jarrahy, Layla, The Wheatley School
Ku, Stella, Syosset HS
Lee, Angela, Valley Stream South HS
Lee, Irene, Jericho HS
Mun, Grace, Syosset HS
Park, Augustine, Syosset HS
Park, Karis, Jericho HS
Rodriguez, Abel, Long Beach HS
Ross, Matthew, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Son, Elizabeth, George W. Hewlett HS
Song, Grace, Great Neck HS South
Tan, Chiara, Herricks HS
Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS
Wong, Olivia, New Hyde Park HS
Yang, Justin, Herricks HS
Treble chorus
Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS
Baccari, Gabriella, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS
Byrne, Elizabeth, Syosset HS
Cleary, Alexandra, Syosset HS
DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS
Dramer, Kathryn, Massapequa HS
Fiorillo, Kaileigh, The Wheatley School
Greenwood Yu, Allison, Herricks HS
Kirchenberg, Kayla, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Koppe, Katriana, Wantagh HS
Lynch, Sarah, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS
Massa, Olivia, Paul D. Schreiber HS
McCrorie, Jessica, Cold Spring Harbor HS
McGee, Katherine, Cold Spring Harbor HS
McNally, Grace, East Rockaway Jr.-Sr. HS
Morey, Ava, Friends Academy
Quezada-Tejada, Jasmine, Freeport HS
Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS
Russ, Lindsey, Roslyn HS
Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS
Van Blenis, Olympia, Garden City HS
Vocal jazz
Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS
Hothersall, Tyler, Farmingdale HS
Novak, Jordan, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Shaub, Gavin, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Springer, Shawn, Elmont HS
Wind ensemble
Arbitman, Leah, Roslyn HS
Baksh, Ethan, George W. Hewlett HS
Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Borozny, Alexander, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS
Im, Emily, Syosset HS
Lin, Zhi, Valley Stream South HS
Murugaverl, Aadhithan, Jericho HS
Navy, Daniel, Herricks HS
Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS
Tse, Austin, Syosset HS
SUFFOLK
Instrumental jazz
Julian, Daniel, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Reynolds, Liam, Smithtown HS West
Serrentino, Patrick, Miller Place HS
Mixed chorus
Altman, Luke, Mattituck Jr.-Sr. HS
Archer, Joshua, Copiague HS
Brandimarte, Emilia, William Floyd HS
Brewer, Ainsley, Mattituck Jr.-Sr. HS
Cadger, Erin, East Hampton HS
Crosley, Alison, Northport HS
Fama, Allison, Babylon HS
Flanagan, Jack, Commack HS
Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Gallagher, Thomas, Longwood HS
Gennings, Kathleen, West Babylon HS
Graf, Ashley, Commack HS
Harrington, Shannon, Comsewogue HS
Ingrassia, Marco, Hauppauge HS
John, Aliya, Lindenhurst HS
Kaplan, Joshua, Westhampton Beach HS
Kimes, Lauren, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS
Kincaid, Regan, William Floyd HS
Konopka, Christopher, Smithtown HS East
Lockwood, Evan, Westhampton Beach HS
Lucas, Ethan, Riverhead HS
Lynott, Brett, Sachem HS North
McBride, Olivia, Ward Melville HS
Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS
Montano, Robert, Centereach HS
Morton, Mallory, Bay Shore HS
Rand, Juliet, Southold HS
Romao, Ephrem, William Floyd HS
Semple, Amelia, Northport HS
Sidito, Austin, Sachem HS North
Sodergren, Jeremy, Central Islip HS
Sukoff, Ashley, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Timson, Mia, St. John the Baptist HS
Vartanian, Karina, West Islip HS
Verdi, Giovanni, Patchogue-Medford HS
Weeks, Morgan, Copiague HS
String orchestra
Bruno, Kyla, Miller Place HS
Bussa, Emily, Ward Melville HS
Cui, Jodie, Miller Place HS
DeBrino, Maxwell, Northport HS
Di Brico, Kayleigh, Sachem HS East
DiFede, Carson, Ward Melville HS
Kim, Donna, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Kruzynski, Sarah, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Liberatoscioli, Gabrielle, Northport HS
Mirabelli, Michelle, East Islip HS
Moon, Elizabeth, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS
Park, Paul, Commack HS
Tufariello, Michaella, Mount Sinai HS
Symphonic band
Batyosef, Bina, Walt Whitman HS
Boyle, Matthew, Northport HS
Burk, Camden, Northport HS
Burkhardt, Jack, Bellport HS
Cristoforo, Nicholas Andrew, Patchogue-Medford HS
Danseglio, Nicholas, Huntington HS
Foschino, Paul, Connetquot HS
Gould, Joseph, St Anthony's HS
Kalin, Marianna, Miller Place HS
Kelly, Taylor, Bellport HS
Lasher, Margaret, Newfield HS
Liao, Jessica, Ward Melville HS
Lin, Grace, Ward Melville HS
Link, Benjamin, William Floyd HS
Lopez, Wilmer, Brentwood HS
Naqvi, Alia, Deer Park HS
Palmer, Andrew, West Islip HS
Rodriguez, Isabel, Newfield HS
Villatoro Garcia, Fabiola Maria, Patchogue-Medford HS
Williamson, Ava, Ward Melville HS
Wodicka, Shannon, East Islip HS
Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Zullo, Emilie, Ward Melville HS
Symphony orchestra
Andrews, Jennifer, Commack HS
Barone, Anthony, William Floyd HS
Bussewitz, Zoe, Miller Place HS
Cody, Christopher, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Das, Mili, Sachem HS North
Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS
Gaskill, Owen, Bay Shore HS
Logan, William, Bay Shore HS
Mei, Valerie, Sachem HS East
Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Narayan, Rithika, Elwood John Glenn HS
Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS
Reilly, Jack, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Rosado, Emily, Sayville HS
Saccone, Angelina, Northport HS
Siepel, Ella, Huntington HS
Tawadros, Catherine, Commack HS
Urmaza, Grace, Sayville HS
VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS
Venero, Frank, Patchogue-Medford HS
Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS
Wu, Rachel, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Treble chorus
Auletta, Shannon, Mount Sinai HS
Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS
Camillery, Alexa, West Islip HS
Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS
Fenimore, McKenna, Longwood HS
Forbes, Margaret, Northport HS
Freiberger, Olivia, Harborfields HS
Gayer, Riley, Northport HS
Grimley, Alexa, Kings Park HS
Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East
Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS
McMillan, Grace, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Paz, Emilia, St. Anthony's HS
Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS
Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS
Start, Briana, William Floyd HS
Sullivan, Courtney, Sachem HS North
Vasselman, Olivia, Commack HS
Weber, Alexandra, Northport HS
Vocal jazz
Portilla, Chloe, Brentwood HS
Wind ensemble
Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North
Cammarano, Matthew, West Islip HS
Castonguay, Eve, West Islip HS
Dunlop, William, Miller Place HS
Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS
Green, William, Riverhead HS
Hart, Eleanor, Patchogue-Medford HS
Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon HS
Pashoukos, Bronwyn, Patchogue-Medford HS
NAfME All Eastern
Nassau
Band
Arbitman, Leah Roslyn HS
Blum, Elijah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Civil, Samantha, Oceanside HS
Roth, Matthias, Long Beach HS
Song, Grace, Great Neck South HS
Tavernese, Vincent, H. Frank Carey HS
Malanowski, Cooper, Farmingdale HS
Jazz
Moschitta, Matthew, Manhasset HS
Mixed Chorus
Cupani, Enzo, Garden City HS
Dramer, Kathryn, Massapequa HS
Kelhetter, John, Lynbrook HS
Kelly, Aidan, Farmingdale HS
Kim, Eungbeen, Manhasset HS
Kopacz, Michael, Syosset HS
Miller, Ian, Port Washington HS
Morrissey, Julia, North Shore HS
Neuner, Garrick, Valley Stream North HS
Olazabal, Allison, Oceanside HS
Parr, Jack, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Pollackov, Emma, East Rockaway Jr./Sr. HS
Sanger, Carli, Massapequa HS
Schlusselberg, Ashley, Great Neck North HS
Serna, Ana Victoria, Mineola HS
Orchestra
Abbondandolo, Angelica, North Shore HS
Bahri, Camilla, Lynbrook HS
Bergin, Emily, Lynbrook HS
Chen, Stanley, Herricks HS
Garcia, Erica, Plainedge HS
Howell, Emily, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Kim, Catherine, Jericho HS
Kim, Kenny, Roslyn HS
Lee, Irene, Jericho HS
Lu, Borui, Syosset HS
Motroni, Marco, Manhasset HS
Ness, Eric, The Wheatley School
Van Steertegem, Emma, Hewlett HS
Treble chorus
Avery, Autumn, Syosset HS
Berg, Samantha, North Shore HS
Decker, Katelyn, Watertown HS
Dell, Lily, Port Washington HS
DosSantos, Deborah, Mineola HS
Madigan, Molly, Garden City HS
Maresco, Gabriella, Plainedge HS
Parkinson, Stephanie, Valley Stream Central HS
Rizzo, Ricki, Lynbrook HS
Santiago, Samantha, Oceanside HS
Sferlazza, Gabriella, Farmingdale HS
Stakhov, Sophie, Oceanside HS
Suffolk
Band
Boghra, Nistha, Sachem HS North
Enos, Lauren, Riverhead HS
Mazer, Logan, Newfield HS
Minicozzi, Matthew, Babylon Jr.-Sr. HS
Wildermuth, Grace, Huntington HS
Jazz
Reynolds, Liam, Smithtown HS West
Mixed chorus
Bova, Andrew, Miller Place HS
Buffone, Chloe, Huntington HS
Cirulnick, Tyler, Islip HS
Crosley, Alison, Northport HS
Eichenberger, Katherine, Huntington HS
Frank, Justin, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Hartmann, Natalie, Sachem HS East
Iallonardi, Luca, Hauppauge HS
Johnson, Mei Li, Comsewogue HS
Kimes, Lauren, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS
Kincaid, Regan, William Floyd HS
Miraglia, Angeline, Harborfields HS
Montano, Robert, Centereach HS
Pritchard, Lindsey, West Islip HS
Romao, Ephrem, William Floyd HS
Shapiro, Rena, Walt Whitman HS
Start, Briana, William Floyd HS
Weber, Alexandra, Northport HS
Yin, Peggy, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Orchestra
Castonguay, Eve, West Islip HS
Diaz, Alexander, Amityville HS
Lobenstein, Aidan, Hauppauge HS
Misawa, Mika, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Morris, Emily, Connetquot HS
Ng, Eliana, Huntington HS
VanBoxel, Ryan, Sayville HS
Young, Ethan, Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. HS
Treble chorus
Albrecht, Danielle, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Fama, Allison, Babylon HS
Fenimore, McKenna, Longwood HS
Gennings, Kathleen, West Babylon HS
Semple, Amelia, Northport HS
Vartanian, Karina, West Islip HS