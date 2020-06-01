TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducationGraduations

Extraordinary Senior: Michael Dicpinigaitis brings joy with toys for special-needs kids

Jericho High School senior Michael Dicpinigaitis runs Jericho

Jericho High School senior Michael Dicpinigaitis runs Jericho Adapts Toys, an organization in which he adapts battery-operated toys to make them accessible to children with disabilities. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Print

This story is part of Newsday’s 2020 Extraordinary Seniors series showcasing 12 high school students from across Long Island with the vision and determination to transform their corners of the universe — and perhaps beyond. See more Extraordinary Seniors at newsday.com/extraordinaryseniors.

Two words come to Christine Baudin when describing her son, Michael — conscientious and determined. As a child he spent countless hours assembling complex Lego sets, and he always helped out around the house without being asked. “Michael goes above and beyond. You can count on him,” she said

Today the Jericho High School student’s selfless nature and passion for engineering manifest in his service to special-needs children. Sophomore year he started Jericho Adapts Toys, an organization that retrofits battery-operated toys to make them accessible with a switch to children with physical disabilities.

The 17-year-old from Glen Head was inspired after watching a video of his mother, a speech-language pathologist, and a child with cerebral palsy playing with a toy with an adaptive switch. When he found out how expensive those toys were, he decided to make them more available by building a free lending library of more than 100 toys shared with seven schools and organizations. This good work helped him receive a $25,000 scholarship from Equitable Excellence.

Then there’s the Feinstein Institute. He assisted researchers in the quest to solve the mystery of sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection. And since 2018 he’s volunteered more than 150 hours at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, all while juggling a rigorous courseload.

“Michael is mature beyond his years. His demeanor resembles that of a graduate student. His academic prowess is remarkable,” says Jason Rubinstein, his counselor at Jericho.

But, he’s not all work. He plays tennis and runs. What makes him proud? “Little things, like when students gave me a piece of handprint artwork. I understood the importance of what I was doing.”

HIGHER ED: Cornell University, undeclared major

FRESHMEN YEAR: “Looking forward to meeting people from around the world with experiences different from mine.”

DURING THE PANDEMIC, I LEARNED: “There are opportunities to learn and teach virtually. I have done two virtual toy switch adapting tutorials.”

MORE GRADUATION COVERAGE

Meet Long Island’s 2020 salutatorians and valedictorians.

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police at the scene where a Cops name boy, 7, who was killed in hit-and-run crash
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed concerns Cuomo: Mass gatherings could exacerbate COVID-19 spread; violence 'not acceptable'
Senior Amelia "Emmy" Specht of The Stony Brook 'The girl with the charity': Eye-opening trip to Cambodia inspires teen
A hotel and assisted living facilities are proposed Village worries about proposed sewage treatment plant
Photo of a statue of Long Island "Master Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
State Police respond to a fatal crash on State Police: 1 dead in Southern State Parkway crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search