Long IslandEducationGraduations

High school graduation rates for Long Island's Class of 2021

In Mastic Beach, 39 seniors turned their tassels

In Mastic Beach, 39 seniors turned their tassels to the left as August graduates of William Floyd High School. Credit: William Floyd School District

By Newsday Staff
High school graduation rates topped 92% for the Class of 2021 on Long Island, according to state education officials.

Statewide, the proportion of seniors earning diplomas showed modest improvement as well, up to over 86%. Education officials noted that students were granted widespread exemptions from taking Regents exams during the pandemic and that this affected the outcome.

In the Nassau-Suffolk region, the 2021 graduation rate rose to 92.2%, up from 91.5% in 2020. Rates include both seniors who graduated in June, and a smaller number who finished in August.

On the Island, 27,858 graduates out of 33,538 were exempted from one or more Regents exams due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The proportion of Island students obtaining advanced diplomas, signifying completion of upper-level courses such as physics and geometry, went up to 61.5% in 2021, compared with 58.4% the prior year. Rising figures reflect a statewide trend that has stretched over the past decade, in normal years as well as more recent times affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

