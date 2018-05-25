TODAY'S PAPER
Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Amityville to Harborfields. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, JERINNA SOLAGES Hometown: Amityville

AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, JERINNA SOLAGES

Hometown: Amityville

GPA: 107.24 (weighted)

Activities: Key Club, National Honor Society, National Novel Writing Competition winner, Cold Spring Harbor Labintern, Tri-M president, marching band drum major, gay-straight alliance club

College and major: Clark University, psychology

BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SOPHIA SHERMAN Hometown: Babylon

BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SOPHIA SHERMAN

Hometown: Babylon

GPA: 103.81 (weighted)

Activities: DECA, varsity lacrosse, varsity soccer, National Honor Society treasurer, National Science Honor Society, NYSSMA violin and vocal, Girl Scouts Silver Award

College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; biology, Spanish, NROTC

BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAMRAN VAKIL Hometown: Baldwin

BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAMRAN VAKIL

Hometown: Baldwin

GPA: 118.74 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity academons president and team captain, Science Olympiad president, Mathletes co-president, Key Club lieutenant governor, varsity tennis

College and major: University of California Berkeley, mechanical engineering

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, JAMIE EHLERS Hometown: Bay

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, JAMIE EHLERS

Hometown: Bay Shore

GPA: 103.23 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society president, Drama Club, Model UN National team, Thespian Troupe treasurer, Tri-M secretary, National Merit Commended Student

College and major: Northeastern University-Honors Program, undecided

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, FRANK GIACCHETTO Hometown: Blue

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, FRANK GIACCHETTO

Hometown: Blue Point

GPA: 100.15 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Science Olympiad, science research, tennis, National Honor Society

College and major: Boston College, biology

BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS CORNACCHIULO Hometown: Bellport GPA:

BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS CORNACCHIULO

Hometown: Bellport

GPA: 4.36 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, high honor roll, Scholar Athlete, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Duff Overton 110% Effort Award, John Dowd Scholar Athlete Award

College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, architecture

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, GILLIAN O'BOYLE Hometown: Bethpage GPA:

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, GILLIAN O'BOYLE

Hometown: Bethpage

GPA: 105.17 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity lacrosse, varsity soccer, varsity basketball, Nassau Zone Award, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award

College and major: Molloy College, nursing

BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, ISABELLA SORGI Hometown:

BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, ISABELLA SORGI

Hometown: Hampton Bays

GPA: 101.69 (weighted)

Activities: School newspaper editor-in-chief, National Honor Society vice president, varsity softball, varsity tennis, National Merit Commended Student

College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business and political science

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, JONATHAN ARISTONDO Hometown:

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, JONATHAN ARISTONDO

Hometown: Brentwood

GPA: 105.85 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Honor, English Honor Society treasurer, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society officer, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M, Math League

College and major: Stony Brook University, pre-med

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, DANETT GIL Hometown:

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, DANETT GIL

Hometown: Brentwood

GPA: 103.47 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society president, Social Studies Honor Society treasurer, junior class treasurer, Science Olympiad captain, Courtyard Club co-president, Lincoln Park Jewish Center soup kitchen volunteer, Suffolk County Farm volunteer

College and major: New York University, environmental science

BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, AUTUMN STREET Hometown: Bridgehampton GPA: 94.61

BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, AUTUMN STREET

Hometown: Bridgehampton

GPA: 94.61 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action, Tewa Marimba Ensemble, varsity cheerleading, varsity field hockey, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Bridgehampton Child Care Center's HampTeens program vice president

College and major: Howard University, psychology

CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SARIA CHOWDHURY Hometown:

CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SARIA CHOWDHURY

Hometown: Mineola

GPA: 101.28 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Math Honor Society treasurer, Italian Honor Society, AP Scholar, Environmental Action Club vice president, literary magazine, Nassau University Medical Center junior volunteer

College and major: Stony Brook University, biology

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, ARMAND LANNERD Hometown: Center

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, ARMAND LANNERD

Hometown: Center Moriches

GPA: 103.16 (weighted)

Activities: Robotics co-president, National Honor Society president, varsity lacrosse, Eagle Scout, Suffolk Zone Physical Education and Health Award, AP Scholar with Distinction

College and major: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, mechanical engineering and chemistry

CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA ZHU Hometown: Lake Grove

CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA ZHU

Hometown: Lake Grove

GPA: 102.21 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, French Honor Society vice president, Math team, Asian committee chairperson, Tri-M, varsity tennis captain, Tutors for Charity 

College and major: Cornell University, engineering and computer science

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JODHEL DESTINA Hometown: Central

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JODHEL DESTINA

Hometown: Central Islip

GPA: 101.74 (weighted)

Activities: Stony Brook University engineering enterprise, boys varsity swim team, SCMEA flute, Long Island Science Congress, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society treasurer, French Honor Society

College and major: Undecided, pre-med

CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS PLANTE Hometown: West Hempstead

CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS PLANTE

Hometown: West Hempstead

GPA: 99.8 (unweighted)

Activities: Band, Literary Club, Math Club, school newspaper, Science Olympiad, Catholic League

College and major: University of Pennsylvania, undecided

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, RAPHAEL ISKRA Hometown: Commack GPA:

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, RAPHAEL ISKRA

Hometown: Commack

GPA: 104.66 (weighted)

Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair third place in microbiology, Computer Club president, Science Olympiad president, Math team, Quiz Bowl, History Quiz Bowl

College and major: University of Pennsylvania, computer science

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES CLARK Hometown: Port Jefferson

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES CLARK

Hometown: Port Jefferson Station

GPA: 101.25 (weighted)

Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National Science Honor Society president, Robotics Club, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society founding president, B.U.T.Y. Club president, S.U.S.S. Club, All-County Orchestra violin

College and major: Stony Brook University, engineering

CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GIAVANA PRUCHA Hometown: Sayville

CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GIAVANA PRUCHA

Hometown: Sayville

GPA: 102.68 (weighted)

Activities: Science Olympiad, Sayville community ambulance, Girl Scouts Silver and Bronze awards, Foreign Language Honor Society vice president, National Honor Society, Brookhaven National Laboratory research on protein crystallography, varsity field hockey

College and major: Syracuse University, biology, chemistry

CRESCENT SCHOOL, AMATULLAH KHADEEJAH ABDUL BASSER Hometown: Jamaica

CRESCENT SCHOOL, AMATULLAH KHADEEJAH ABDUL BASSER

Hometown: Jamaica Hills

GPA: 92.22 (weighted)

Activities: Model UN, Global Classrooms International Model UN, literary magazine, Photography Club, interfaith program, Global Change Club

College and major: Vassar College, psychology and pre-med

DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH MEHLMAN Hometown: Woodmere

DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH MEHLMAN

Hometown: Woodmere

GPA: 97.89 (unweighted)

Activities: Debate team captain, investment team captain and founder, school newspaper business editor, Safe Water Network summer intern, varsity volleyball team assistant captain, Math team, Kulanu Mishmar mentor

College and major: Yeshiva University Honors Program, finance and mathematics

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, MEGAN ZHANG Hometown: Deer

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, MEGAN ZHANG

Hometown: Deer Park

GPA: 105.9 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society president, NYSSMA All-State Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, Nassau Suffolk Wind Symphony section leader, Long Island Youth Orchestra section leader, NAfME All-Eastern Division Symphonic Band, NYS Summer School of the Arts orchestra studies section leader

College and major: Brown University, international relations and music

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES MAURO Hometown: Levittown

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES MAURO

Hometown: Levittown

GPA: 102.6 (weighted)

Activities: Boy Scouts, Science Olympiad, student council, National Honor Society, Mathletes, DECA, tennis

College and major: Cornell University, mathematics

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, ELI DOYLE Hometown:

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, ELI DOYLE

Hometown: Port Jefferson

GPA: 100.85 (weighted)

Activities: Simons Summer Research Program fellow, Presidential Volunteer Service  silver and bronze awards, student government 11th-grade historian, 12th-grade treasurer, Science Olympiad, All-League and co-captain varsity tennis, AP Scholar with Distinction

College and major: Brown University, applied physics

EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, JONATHAN GOMEZ BARRIENTOS Hometown:

EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, JONATHAN GOMEZ BARRIENTOS

Hometown: East Hampton

GPA: 102.33 (weighted)

Activities: buildOn Malawi participant, National Honor Society, varsity soccer, class president, Century Club, Photography Club, National Latin Exam perfect score

College and major: Cornell University, astronomy

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN VARGA Hometown: East

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN VARGA

Hometown: East islip

GPA: 107.3 (weighted)

Activities: National Merit Commended Student, Rensselaer Medalist, National Honor Society, varsity golf captain, High Minds in Motion Award, National Grid Pipeline Program Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction

College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, civil engineering

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, ARIANA ADAMES Hometown: East

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, ARIANA ADAMES

Hometown: East Meadow

GPA: 107.6 (weighted)

Activities: Tri-M, Model Congress, Girl Scouts, senior ambassador, Nassau-Suffolk Performing Arts concert band, Certified Red Cross lifeguard, ID Tech summer camp

College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, engineering

EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GABRIELLA WALSH Hometown:

EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GABRIELLA WALSH

Hometown: Lynbrook

GPA: 102.54 (weighted)

Activities: Class president, soccer team captain, Rock Rivalry chairperson, National Honor Society, varsity lacrosse, camp counselor, High Honor Roll, Honor Roll

College and major: SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Upstate Medical University, physical therapy

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LEAH CATALANO

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LEAH CATALANO

Hometown: Manorville

GPA: 105.91 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Honor, National English Honor Society, World Languages Honor Society, Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, Suffolk County Women's History Month Essay Contest winner, Leaders Club, varsity tennis captain

College and major: Villanova University, finance

ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LAILA CHOUDHRY Hometown:

ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LAILA CHOUDHRY

Hometown: Elmont

GPA: 99.99 (weighted)

Activities: Pious Projects volunteer, school newspaper, public library volunteer, Hamza Masjid-Islamic Center of South Shore volunteer, AP Scholar with Distinction, Judith Shapiro Parliamentary Award, National Senior Honor Society

College and major: Adelphi University, computer engineering

ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, CATHERINE REYES-ORDONEZ Hometown: Huntington

ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, CATHERINE REYES-ORDONEZ

Hometown: Huntington

GPA: 98.4 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, National Spanish Exam Gold Award winner

College and major: Undecided, nursing

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BECKY O'ROURKE Hometown: Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BECKY O'ROURKE

Hometown: Farmingdale

GPA: 105.32 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Merit Award Winner for soil microbiology research, National Honor Society, Mathletes, Art Honor Society treasurer, ASL Honor Society, Environmental Club

College and major: Boston University, nutrition

FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ITALIA GORSKI

FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ITALIA GORSKI

Hometown: Floral Park

GPA: 102.12 (weighted)

Activities:  Model UN, National Honor Society, marching band baritone horn section leader, concert band, Book Club president, art and literature magazine editor, United Methodist Church Sunday School teacher

College and major: College of William and Mary, history

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, ZOE STETSON Hometown: Freeport GPA:

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, ZOE STETSON

Hometown: Freeport

GPA: 106.93 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Mathletes, future problem solvers, marching band, Drama Club

College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, biomedical engineering

GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAYLAH BOZKURTIAN Hometown:

GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAYLAH BOZKURTIAN

Hometown: Garden City

GPA: 101.59 (weighted)

Activities: School newspaper editor-in-chief, Spanish Honor Society co-president, girls tennis captain, Fashion Club co-president, Adelphi University Prize for Leadership, LIAA Scholar Artist Award of Merit, Kidsday staff artist

College and major: Wake Forest University, undecided

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, YINGYUE LIU Hometown:

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, YINGYUE LIU

Hometown: Levittown

GPA: 103.77 (weighted)

Activities: Science Olympiad vice president, senior class secretary, Tri-M secretary, National Honor Society secretary, cross-country, orchestra, peer leader

College and major: New York University, undecided

GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, JAMES VERSCHLEISER Hometown:

GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, JAMES VERSCHLEISER

Hometown: Woodmere

GPA: 103.12 (weighted)

Activities: National Business Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Stock Market Club, student newspaper, DECA president, varsity lacrosse

College and major: Dartmouth University, economics

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON KOLANOVIC Hometown: Glen

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON KOLANOVIC

Hometown: Glen Cove

GPA: 102.54 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, pep band, student conductor, student athlete leadership team, peer mentor, varsity tennis captain, wind ensemble

College and major: Villanova University, mechanical engineering

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, WEITING HONG Hometown:

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, WEITING HONG

Hometown: Great Neck

GPA: 98 (unweighted)

Activities: DECA vice president ranked first and second in business/finance for NYS, Great Neck Public Schools Financial Advisory Board, Math team president, Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music diploma for piano, NYSSMA piano level six, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China intern, Columbia Science Honors Program

College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business

GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JENNA LOPER Hometown: Orient GPA:

GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JENNA LOPER

Hometown: Orient

GPA: 93.27 (unweighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, recognized for achievement in French two, English 10, earth science, consumer math, U.S. History

College and major: Suffolk County Community College, liberal arts

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, ALYSSA CASSESE Hometown:

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, ALYSSA CASSESE

Hometown: Franklin Square

GPA: 102.26 (weighted)

Activities: "The Dwellers" author, school theater, Kidz Theater, National Honor Society president, student support society founder and president, school newspaper arts columnist, musical society historian

College and major: Pace University, musical theatre

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, JOSHUA FEIG

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, JOSHUA FEIG

Hometown: Melville

GPA: 98.91 (weighted)

Activities: New York State Science and Engineering Fair first place physical sciences, Physics Junior Science and Humanities Symposium first place, International Sustainable World Energy Engineering and Environmental Project energy research bronze medal, Science Quiz Bowl president and captain, Science Explorers Research Club president, Science Olympiad state and regional medalist

College and major: University of Pennsylvania, VIPER program, dual degree engineering and science

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, IRENE ANTONY

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, IRENE ANTONY

Hometown: Dix Hills

GPA: 98.96 (weighted)

Activities: Ladder autism software inventor and marketer, Stony Brook University Hospital volunteer, literary magazine editor, varsity badminton, International Science and Engineering Fair finalist, National Merit Scholar, MIT Launch Club founder and president

College and major: Washington University in St. Louis, University Scholars Program in medicine-neuroscience

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW ZBIKOWSKI Hometown: Hampton

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW ZBIKOWSKI

Hometown: Hampton Bays

GPA: 100.78 (weighted)

Activities: Robotics team captain, Rensselaer medalist, student council, jazz band, select choir, Key Club

College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, engineering

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, SARAH KATZ Hometown: Huntington GPA:

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, SARAH KATZ

Hometown: Huntington

GPA: 106.45 (weighted)

Activities: Literacy Suffolk junior ambassador, BAE Systems Women in Technology engineering intern, Rensselaer Medal Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement in the Study of Mathematics and Science, Le Grand Concours Laureat, French Club vice president, National Honor Society, National French Honor Society

College and major: University of California, Berkeley, international business and engineering

