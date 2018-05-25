Long Island salutatorians 2018: Amityville to Harborfields
Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Amityville to Harborfields. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.
AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, JERINNA SOLAGES
Hometown: Amityville
GPA: 107.24 (weighted)
Activities: Key Club, National Honor Society, National Novel Writing Competition winner, Cold Spring Harbor Labintern, Tri-M president, marching band drum major, gay-straight alliance club
College and major: Clark University, psychology
BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SOPHIA SHERMAN
Hometown: Babylon
GPA: 103.81 (weighted)
Activities: DECA, varsity lacrosse, varsity soccer, National Honor Society treasurer, National Science Honor Society, NYSSMA violin and vocal, Girl Scouts Silver Award
College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; biology, Spanish, NROTC
BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAMRAN VAKIL
Hometown: Baldwin
GPA: 118.74 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity academons president and team captain, Science Olympiad president, Mathletes co-president, Key Club lieutenant governor, varsity tennis
College and major: University of California Berkeley, mechanical engineering
BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, JAMIE EHLERS
Hometown: Bay Shore
GPA: 103.23 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, Drama Club, Model UN National team, Thespian Troupe treasurer, Tri-M secretary, National Merit Commended Student
College and major: Northeastern University-Honors Program, undecided
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, FRANK GIACCHETTO
Hometown: Blue Point
GPA: 100.15 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Science Olympiad, science research, tennis, National Honor Society
College and major: Boston College, biology
BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS CORNACCHIULO
Hometown: Bellport
GPA: 4.36 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, high honor roll, Scholar Athlete, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Duff Overton 110% Effort Award, John Dowd Scholar Athlete Award
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, architecture
BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, GILLIAN O'BOYLE
Hometown: Bethpage
GPA: 105.17 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity lacrosse, varsity soccer, varsity basketball, Nassau Zone Award, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award
College and major: Molloy College, nursing
BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, ISABELLA SORGI
Hometown: Hampton Bays
GPA: 101.69 (weighted)
Activities: School newspaper editor-in-chief, National Honor Society vice president, varsity softball, varsity tennis, National Merit Commended Student
College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business and political science
BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, JONATHAN ARISTONDO
Hometown: Brentwood
GPA: 105.85 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Honor, English Honor Society treasurer, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society officer, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M, Math League
College and major: Stony Brook University, pre-med
BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, DANETT GIL
Hometown: Brentwood
GPA: 103.47 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, Social Studies Honor Society treasurer, junior class treasurer, Science Olympiad captain, Courtyard Club co-president, Lincoln Park Jewish Center soup kitchen volunteer, Suffolk County Farm volunteer
College and major: New York University, environmental science
BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, AUTUMN STREET
Hometown: Bridgehampton
GPA: 94.61 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action, Tewa Marimba Ensemble, varsity cheerleading, varsity field hockey, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Bridgehampton Child Care Center's HampTeens program vice president
College and major: Howard University, psychology
CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SARIA CHOWDHURY
Hometown: Mineola
GPA: 101.28 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Math Honor Society treasurer, Italian Honor Society, AP Scholar, Environmental Action Club vice president, literary magazine, Nassau University Medical Center junior volunteer
College and major: Stony Brook University, biology
CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, ARMAND LANNERD
Hometown: Center Moriches
GPA: 103.16 (weighted)
Activities: Robotics co-president, National Honor Society president, varsity lacrosse, Eagle Scout, Suffolk Zone Physical Education and Health Award, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, mechanical engineering and chemistry
CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA ZHU
Hometown: Lake Grove
GPA: 102.21 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, French Honor Society vice president, Math team, Asian committee chairperson, Tri-M, varsity tennis captain, Tutors for Charity
College and major: Cornell University, engineering and computer science
CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JODHEL DESTINA
Hometown: Central Islip
GPA: 101.74 (weighted)
Activities: Stony Brook University engineering enterprise, boys varsity swim team, SCMEA flute, Long Island Science Congress, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society treasurer, French Honor Society
College and major: Undecided, pre-med
CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS PLANTE
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 99.8 (unweighted)
Activities: Band, Literary Club, Math Club, school newspaper, Science Olympiad, Catholic League
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, undecided
COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, RAPHAEL ISKRA
Hometown: Commack
GPA: 104.66 (weighted)
Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair third place in microbiology, Computer Club president, Science Olympiad president, Math team, Quiz Bowl, History Quiz Bowl
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, computer science
COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES CLARK
Hometown: Port Jefferson Station
GPA: 101.25 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National Science Honor Society president, Robotics Club, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society founding president, B.U.T.Y. Club president, S.U.S.S. Club, All-County Orchestra violin
College and major: Stony Brook University, engineering
CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GIAVANA PRUCHA
Hometown: Sayville
GPA: 102.68 (weighted)
Activities: Science Olympiad, Sayville community ambulance, Girl Scouts Silver and Bronze awards, Foreign Language Honor Society vice president, National Honor Society, Brookhaven National Laboratory research on protein crystallography, varsity field hockey
College and major: Syracuse University, biology, chemistry
CRESCENT SCHOOL, AMATULLAH KHADEEJAH ABDUL BASSER
Hometown: Jamaica Hills
GPA: 92.22 (weighted)
Activities: Model UN, Global Classrooms International Model UN, literary magazine, Photography Club, interfaith program, Global Change Club
College and major: Vassar College, psychology and pre-med
DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH MEHLMAN
Hometown: Woodmere
GPA: 97.89 (unweighted)
Activities: Debate team captain, investment team captain and founder, school newspaper business editor, Safe Water Network summer intern, varsity volleyball team assistant captain, Math team, Kulanu Mishmar mentor
College and major: Yeshiva University Honors Program, finance and mathematics
DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, MEGAN ZHANG
Hometown: Deer Park
GPA: 105.9 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society president, NYSSMA All-State Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, Nassau Suffolk Wind Symphony section leader, Long Island Youth Orchestra section leader, NAfME All-Eastern Division Symphonic Band, NYS Summer School of the Arts orchestra studies section leader
College and major: Brown University, international relations and music
DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, CHARLES MAURO
Hometown: Levittown
GPA: 102.6 (weighted)
Activities: Boy Scouts, Science Olympiad, student council, National Honor Society, Mathletes, DECA, tennis
College and major: Cornell University, mathematics
EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, ELI DOYLE
Hometown: Port Jefferson
GPA: 100.85 (weighted)
Activities: Simons Summer Research Program fellow, Presidential Volunteer Service silver and bronze awards, student government 11th-grade historian, 12th-grade treasurer, Science Olympiad, All-League and co-captain varsity tennis, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: Brown University, applied physics
EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, JONATHAN GOMEZ BARRIENTOS
Hometown: East Hampton
GPA: 102.33 (weighted)
Activities: buildOn Malawi participant, National Honor Society, varsity soccer, class president, Century Club, Photography Club, National Latin Exam perfect score
College and major: Cornell University, astronomy
EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN VARGA
Hometown: East islip
GPA: 107.3 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Student, Rensselaer Medalist, National Honor Society, varsity golf captain, High Minds in Motion Award, National Grid Pipeline Program Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, civil engineering
EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, ARIANA ADAMES
Hometown: East Meadow
GPA: 107.6 (weighted)
Activities: Tri-M, Model Congress, Girl Scouts, senior ambassador, Nassau-Suffolk Performing Arts concert band, Certified Red Cross lifeguard, ID Tech summer camp
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, engineering
EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GABRIELLA WALSH
Hometown: Lynbrook
GPA: 102.54 (weighted)
Activities: Class president, soccer team captain, Rock Rivalry chairperson, National Honor Society, varsity lacrosse, camp counselor, High Honor Roll, Honor Roll
College and major: SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Upstate Medical University, physical therapy
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LEAH CATALANO
Hometown: Manorville
GPA: 105.91 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Honor, National English Honor Society, World Languages Honor Society, Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, Suffolk County Women's History Month Essay Contest winner, Leaders Club, varsity tennis captain
College and major: Villanova University, finance
ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LAILA CHOUDHRY
Hometown: Elmont
GPA: 99.99 (weighted)
Activities: Pious Projects volunteer, school newspaper, public library volunteer, Hamza Masjid-Islamic Center of South Shore volunteer, AP Scholar with Distinction, Judith Shapiro Parliamentary Award, National Senior Honor Society
College and major: Adelphi University, computer engineering
ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, CATHERINE REYES-ORDONEZ
Hometown: Huntington
GPA: 98.4 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, National Spanish Exam Gold Award winner
College and major: Undecided, nursing
FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BECKY O'ROURKE
Hometown: Farmingdale
GPA: 105.32 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Merit Award Winner for soil microbiology research, National Honor Society, Mathletes, Art Honor Society treasurer, ASL Honor Society, Environmental Club
College and major: Boston University, nutrition
FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ITALIA GORSKI
Hometown: Floral Park
GPA: 102.12 (weighted)
Activities: Model UN, National Honor Society, marching band baritone horn section leader, concert band, Book Club president, art and literature magazine editor, United Methodist Church Sunday School teacher
College and major: College of William and Mary, history
FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, ZOE STETSON
Hometown: Freeport
GPA: 106.93 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Mathletes, future problem solvers, marching band, Drama Club
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, biomedical engineering
GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAYLAH BOZKURTIAN
Hometown: Garden City
GPA: 101.59 (weighted)
Activities: School newspaper editor-in-chief, Spanish Honor Society co-president, girls tennis captain, Fashion Club co-president, Adelphi University Prize for Leadership, LIAA Scholar Artist Award of Merit, Kidsday staff artist
College and major: Wake Forest University, undecided
GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, YINGYUE LIU
Hometown: Levittown
GPA: 103.77 (weighted)
Activities: Science Olympiad vice president, senior class secretary, Tri-M secretary, National Honor Society secretary, cross-country, orchestra, peer leader
College and major: New York University, undecided
GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, JAMES VERSCHLEISER
Hometown: Woodmere
GPA: 103.12 (weighted)
Activities: National Business Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Stock Market Club, student newspaper, DECA president, varsity lacrosse
College and major: Dartmouth University, economics
GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON KOLANOVIC
Hometown: Glen Cove
GPA: 102.54 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, pep band, student conductor, student athlete leadership team, peer mentor, varsity tennis captain, wind ensemble
College and major: Villanova University, mechanical engineering
GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, WEITING HONG
Hometown: Great Neck
GPA: 98 (unweighted)
Activities: DECA vice president ranked first and second in business/finance for NYS, Great Neck Public Schools Financial Advisory Board, Math team president, Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music diploma for piano, NYSSMA piano level six, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China intern, Columbia Science Honors Program
College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business
GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JENNA LOPER
Hometown: Orient
GPA: 93.27 (unweighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, recognized for achievement in French two, English 10, earth science, consumer math, U.S. History
College and major: Suffolk County Community College, liberal arts
H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, ALYSSA CASSESE
Hometown: Franklin Square
GPA: 102.26 (weighted)
Activities: "The Dwellers" author, school theater, Kidz Theater, National Honor Society president, student support society founder and president, school newspaper arts columnist, musical society historian
College and major: Pace University, musical theatre
HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, JOSHUA FEIG
Hometown: Melville
GPA: 98.91 (weighted)
Activities: New York State Science and Engineering Fair first place physical sciences, Physics Junior Science and Humanities Symposium first place, International Sustainable World Energy Engineering and Environmental Project energy research bronze medal, Science Quiz Bowl president and captain, Science Explorers Research Club president, Science Olympiad state and regional medalist
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, VIPER program, dual degree engineering and science
HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, IRENE ANTONY
Hometown: Dix Hills
GPA: 98.96 (weighted)
Activities: Ladder autism software inventor and marketer, Stony Brook University Hospital volunteer, literary magazine editor, varsity badminton, International Science and Engineering Fair finalist, National Merit Scholar, MIT Launch Club founder and president
College and major: Washington University in St. Louis, University Scholars Program in medicine-neuroscience
HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW ZBIKOWSKI
Hometown: Hampton Bays
GPA: 100.78 (weighted)
Activities: Robotics team captain, Rensselaer medalist, student council, jazz band, select choir, Key Club
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, engineering
HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, SARAH KATZ
Hometown: Huntington
GPA: 106.45 (weighted)
Activities: Literacy Suffolk junior ambassador, BAE Systems Women in Technology engineering intern, Rensselaer Medal Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement in the Study of Mathematics and Science, Le Grand Concours Laureat, French Club vice president, National Honor Society, National French Honor Society
College and major: University of California, Berkeley, international business and engineering
