Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Amityville to Harborfields.

College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; biology, Spanish, NROTC

College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business and political science

Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action, Tewa Marimba Ensemble, varsity cheerleading, varsity field hockey, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Bridgehampton Child Care Center's HampTeens program vice president

College and major: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, mechanical engineering and chemistry

Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair third place in microbiology, Computer Club president, Science Olympiad president, Math team, Quiz Bowl, History Quiz Bowl

Activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society president, NYSSMA All-State Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, Nassau Suffolk Wind Symphony section leader, Long Island Youth Orchestra section leader, NAfME All-Eastern Division Symphonic Band, NYS Summer School of the Arts orchestra studies section leader

Activities: Simons Summer Research Program fellow, Presidential Volunteer Service silver and bronze awards, student government 11th-grade historian, 12th-grade treasurer, Science Olympiad, All-League and co-captain varsity tennis, AP Scholar with Distinction

Activities: AP Scholar with Honor, National English Honor Society, World Languages Honor Society, Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, Suffolk County Women's History Month Essay Contest winner, Leaders Club, varsity tennis captain

College and major: College of William and Mary, history

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, WEITING HONG

Hometown: Great Neck

GPA: 98 (unweighted)

Activities: DECA vice president ranked first and second in business/finance for NYS, Great Neck Public Schools Financial Advisory Board, Math team president, Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music diploma for piano, NYSSMA piano level six, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China intern, Columbia Science Honors Program

College and major: New York University, Stern School of Business, business