Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Hauppauge to Patchogue-Medford. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ANDREW CRECCA Hometown: Hauppauge GPA: 103.1 (weighted) Activities: Drama Club vice president, varsity cross-country track, AP Scholar with Distinction, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society vice president, ignition program mentor, Spanish Honor Society College and major: University of Notre Dame, biological sciences

HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, DANIEL FRIEDMAN Hometown: Cedarhurst GPA: 98.01 (unweighted) Activities: The Bronfman Fellowship, student of the year, Science and Engineering Institute president, National Speech and Debate Association, Model Congress, Bible Bowl captain, National Collegiate Moot Beit Din champions College and major: Princeton University, chemistry

HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, BATSHEVA MOSKOWITZ Hometown: West Hempstead GPA: 94.5 (unweighted) Activities: Photography Club co-founder, slam poetry co-chairperson, National Honor Society co-president, theater, AIPAC, piano, Honor Roll College and major: Brandeis University, undecided

HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, ZACKARY PLUTZER Hometown: Plainview GPA: 95.3 (unweighted) Activities: College Bowl captain, National Honor Society president, blood drive chairperson, peer tutor, varsity hockey, George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Honor Roll College and major: University of Michigan, sports management

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, BAIRON REYES LUNA Hometown: Hempstead GPA: 98.91 (weighted) Activities: QuestBridge National Match finalist, Hofstra University Medical Scholars Pipeline Program, Club Truth president, Hempstead Youth Advisory Council vice president, senior class vice president, theater, varsity wrestling College and major: Yale University, undecided

HENRY VISCARDI SCHOOL, PERI FINKELSTEIN Hometown: West Hempstead GPA: 95.05 (unweighted) Activities: Viscardi ambassador, student council, National Honor Society treasurer, school newspaper, NYU/Winthrop-University Hospital council teen advisory board College and major: Adelphi University, business and marketing

HERRICKS HIGH SCHOOL, JANET HSU Hometown: Roslyn GPA: 4.16 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, accomplished violinist, Mathletes Club captain, STEM Club co-president, MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge semifinalist, Nassau County Math team, AP Scholar award College and major: Yale University, biology or mathematics

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, SONALI MALHOTRA Hometown: Hicksville GPA: 103.18 (weighted) Activities: Spanish Honor Society vice president, Science Honor Society secretary, National Honor Society, English tutor, Nassau County Family Court volunteer, AP Scholar with Distinction, Brookhaven National Laboratory STEM Prep Summer Institute College and major: Binghamton University, biology

HOLY TRINITY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, AMY JACOB Hometown: East Meadow GPA: 103.1 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, cross-country co-captain, winter track co-captain, spring track College and major: City College of New York, Sophie Davis Biomedical Education Program, biomedical sciences

HOLY TRINITY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, ASHLEY ROES Hometown: Bellmore GPA: 103.1 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society president, performing arts, select choir vice president, yearbook, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Fax, Science Olympiad, student lector College and major: Boston University, biology and pre-med

HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL, SEBASTIAN STAMATATOS Hometown: Huntington GPA: 103.42 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Stocks Analysis Club co-founder and president, National History Day second place College and major: Villanova University, finance

ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL, KIRSTEN KRICK Hometown: Levittown GPA: 107.22 (weighted) Activities: Chamber orchestra, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, badminton, Environmental Club, French Honor Society, Brain Bee treasurer College and major: Binghamton University, biomedical engineering

ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, MADELINE MARCONI Hometown: Islip GPA: 104.73 (weighted) Activities: Islip Drug Education Awareness community task force, National Honor Society vice president, Math Honor Society co-president, World Language Honor Society, Tri-M, peer ambassadors, Habitat for Humanity College and major: Yale University, architecture

JERICHO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BENJAMIN WONG Hometown: Jericho GPA: 3.99 (unweighted) Activities: Science Olympiad captain, AQUASORB Environmental Group co-founder, Grace Note Music Group piano teacher, The Project Green Challenge 2017 international finalist, diploma of the ABRSM in piano musical performance, National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction College and major: Vanderbilt University, human organizational development and education

JOHN F. KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL, DYLAN JUDD Hometown: Bellmore GPA: 100.67 (weighted) Activities: Baseball, volleyball, National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar Award, Tutors for a Cure, Athletes Helping Athletes, Math Club College and major: Wesleyan University, undecided

JOHN L. MILLER GREAT NECK NORTH HIGH SCHOOL, NATASHA DILAMANI Hometown: Great Neck GPA: 97.4 (unweighted) Activities: Varsity field hockey, Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair first place, Neuroscience Club vice president, Key Club secretary, peer leader, varsity badminton College and major: University of Pennsylvania, mechanical engineering

KELLENBERG MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, KIERAN DENNIS Hometown: Wantagh GPA: 97 (unweighted) Activities: National Honor Society president, speech and debate team, parish religious education program, Marianist mentor, Catholic League officer, Eucharistic minister, junior retreat staff College and major: Boston College, undecided

KINGS PARK HIGH SCHOOL, KEIFFER ACOBA Hometown: Kings Park GPA: 105.01 (weighted) Activities: Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300 Scholar, Coca-Cola Scholar finalist, Junior Science and Humanities Symposium regional finalist, independent science research vice president, Math team co-captain, Robotics head programmer, Science Olympiad president College and major: Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science, computer science

LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL, DANIEL RIZZO Hometown: Inwood GPA: 99.34 (weighted) Activities: Drummer for all school music activities, marching band drum line coordinator, wind ensemble, jazz band, pit orchestra, tae kwan do master College and major: Binghamton University, civil engineering

LAWRENCE WOODMERE ACADEMY, NOAH WARREN Hometown: Long Beach GPA: 3.7 (weighted) Activities: Baseball school and travel teams, basketball team, skiing College and major: University of Miami, undecided

LINDENHURST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE KORZENKO Hometown: Lindenhurst GPA: 103.15 (weighted) Activities: Tri-M president, jazz band, pit orchestra for school Thespian troupe productions, SCMEA All-County instrumental jazz band principal guitarist College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, architecture

LOCUST VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, REBECCA FINKE Hometown: Bayville GPA: 107.75 (weighted) Activities: Varsity volleyball captain, basketball, lacrosse, All-County volleyball, Book Club, senior class secretary, Model UN College and major: Villanova University, business

LONG BEACH HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK MORRIS Hometown: Long Beach GPA: 105.26 (weighted) Activities: Model Congress delegate chair, National Honor Society, Key Club, Future Physicians Club, marching band, pit orchestra College and major: Undecided, biology and biomedical science

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL, YINGDONG "TONY" WEN Hometown: East Meadow GPA: 101.44 (weighted) Activities: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory lab assistant, yearbook editor and photographer, Research Club, independent photography College and major: Rochester Institute of Technology, biochemistry and neuroscience

LONGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, ALYSSA ARBUISO Hometown: Ridge GPA: 102.07 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, student government vice president, varsity tennis, Stony Brook HOPE, Quiz Bowl, Tri-M, lead role in "Cinderella" College and major: University of Notre Dame, Glynn Family Honors Program, biochemistry

LYNBROOK HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN HUNTER Hometown: Lynbrook GPA: 103.02 (weighted) Activities: Class Night chair, class president, varsity swim team co-founder, lifeguard, All-County and LIFSA principal violist, school musical cast member, AP Scholar with Honor College and major: University of Georgia - Honors Program, pre-medicine

MALVERNE HIGH SCHOOL, ANGIE LUNA MENJIVAR Hometown: Malverne GPA: 99.93 (weighted) Activities: Doshi STEM Institute participant, Relay for Life student leader, Color Guard captain, Community Service Club secretary, National Honor Society, Robotics Club, NYSSMA College and major: Cornell University, biology

MANHASSET SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER MAZER Hometown: Manhasset GPA: 4.54 (weighted) Activities: Covered Yankees for TIME Magazine's FanSided, featured on Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports, school newspaper editor-in-chief of sports and news, Meet & Greet host of weekly live sports show, National Honor Society president, Feminism Club vice president, Mock Trial captain College and major: Univeristy of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Morehead-Cain Scholar; business

MASSAPEQUA HIGH SCHOOL, NICOLE LEONICK Hometown: Massapequa Park GPA: 99.26 (weighted) Activities: Varsity rifle captain, Science Research Club president, Spanish National Honor Society vice president, Best Buddies Club treasurer, ECHO Club senior adviser College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, biology

MATTITUCK JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER BELLAVIA Hometown: Mattituck GPA: 99.71 (weighted) Activities: DECA, student council, select chorus, National Honor Society, Tri-M, track and field, Boy Scouts College and major: Northeastern University, international business and Spanish

MIDRESHET-SHALHEVET HIGH SCHOOL, GABRIELLA KOEGEL Hometown: Brooklyn GPA: 97.97 (weighted) Activities: Community service grade captain, principal's list, drama production, school choir, yearbook College and major: Brooklyn College, health sciences

MILLER PLACE HIGH SCHOOL, VICTORIA CALANDRINO Hometown: Miller Place GPA: 99.87 (weighted) Activities: Suffolk County Legislature internship, National Honor Society secretary, Service Club, Foreign Language National Honor Society secretary, North Shore Youth Council volunteer, Make-A-Wish volunteer, varsity soccer College and major: Boston University, political science

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL, ANMOL PATEL Hometown: Albertson GPA: 99.23 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society corresponding secretary, Key Club secretary, Student Service Center president, Science Bowl corresponding secretary College and major: Northeastern University, physical therapy, BS/DPT accelerated six-year program

MOUNT SINAI HIGH SCHOOL, JACK PILON Hometown: Mount Sinai GPA: 103.52 (weighted) Activities: Class president, spring and winter track captain, Model UN president, orchestra, string bass, National Honor Society president, Environmental Outreach Club College and major: Cornell University, government

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SAUMYA SHARMA Hometown: New Hyde Park GPA: 101.59 (weighted) Activities: Student government, Mathletes, school newspaper treasurer, Science Olympiads, science research, varsity tennis, Red Cross Club secretary College and major: Cornell University, applied economics and management

NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, DIOGO MARTINS Hometown: Selden GPA: 101.98 (weighted) Activities: Thespian Honor Society president, National Honor Society vice president, World Language Honor Society vice president, AP Scholar with Distinction, Stony Brook University Hospital volunteer, lighting designer, Teen Advisory Council College and major: Villanova University, finance

NORTH BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL, CAROLYN COSENTINO Hometown: North Babylon GPA: 100.68 (weighted) Activities: Chamber orchestra, jazz band, National Honor Society, Students for a Better World College and major: Stony Brook University, biology

NORTH SHORE HEBREW ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL, JASON KURLANDER Hometown: Plainview GPA: 98.51 (unweighted) Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, Siemens Competition semifinalist, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, National Honor Society, traveling Math team co-captain, clarinet, jazz band College and major: Johns Hopkins University, computer science

NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, PERRY KLEEMANN Hometown: Glen Head GPA: 103.75 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society vice president, varsity swim captain, Yearbook Club photographer and editor, writing center fellow, Colorado School of Mines Medal of Achievement in Math and Science, junior excellence in Spanish, Clarkson Achievement Award College and major: Wesleyan University, economics and mathematics

NORTHPORT HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS HOLFESTER Hometown: East Northport GPA: 103.54 (weighted) Activities: All-State symphonic band, marching band trumpet officer, S.H.A.R.E. senior leader, Math Fair gold medalist, National Merit Commended Scholar, Tri-M, National Honor Society College and major: University of Notre Dame, engineering

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL, JOSENA JOSEPH Hometown: Oceanside GPA: 104.9 (weighted) Activities: World interest club president, National Honor Society president, Mount Sinai School of Medicine research intern, cross country captain, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair JV third place, Long Island Science Congress awarded high honors at Brown, Cornell and Harvard, Model UN College and major: Johns Hopkins University, cellular and molecular biology

OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY, SOFIA CATALIOTTI Hometown: Roslyn Heights GPA: 101.59 (weighted) Activities: Relay for Life Club president, Math Club president, National Honor Society president, varsity soccer, National Merit Commended Student, Winthrop-University Hospital junior volunteer, track and field College and major: University of Pennsylvania, math and pre-med

OUR SAVIOR NEW AMERICAN SCHOOL, BRENDAN SPERLING Hometown: Centereach GPA: 3.89 (weighted) Activities: Varsity volleyball, choir, drama, Doctors of Tomorrow, Bronze Award for Service, student of the month College and major: Hofstra University, pre-med

OYSTER BAY HIGH SCHOOL, TERRANCE CAMERON Hometown: Oyster Bay GPA: 110.62 (weighted) Activities: Friday Friends founder and president, student council vice president, varsity lacrosse captain, varsity cross-country captain, varsity winter track captain, Student Athlete Leadership Program president, National Honor Society College and major: University of Notre Dame, engineering