HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ANDREW CRECCA
Hometown: Hauppauge
GPA: 103.1 (weighted)
Activities: Drama Club vice president, varsity cross-country track, AP Scholar with Distinction, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society vice president, ignition program mentor, Spanish Honor Society
College and major: University of Notre Dame, biological sciences
HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, DANIEL FRIEDMAN
Hometown: Cedarhurst
GPA: 98.01 (unweighted)
Activities: The Bronfman Fellowship, student of the year, Science and Engineering Institute president, National Speech and Debate Association, Model Congress, Bible Bowl captain, National Collegiate Moot Beit Din champions
College and major: Princeton University, chemistry
HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, BATSHEVA MOSKOWITZ
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 94.5 (unweighted)
Activities: Photography Club co-founder, slam poetry co-chairperson, National Honor Society co-president, theater, AIPAC, piano, Honor Roll
College and major: Brandeis University, undecided
HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, ZACKARY PLUTZER
Hometown: Plainview
GPA: 95.3 (unweighted)
Activities: College Bowl captain, National Honor Society president, blood drive chairperson, peer tutor, varsity hockey, George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Honor Roll
College and major: University of Michigan, sports management
HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, BAIRON REYES LUNA
Hometown: Hempstead
GPA: 98.91 (weighted)
Activities: QuestBridge National Match finalist, Hofstra University Medical Scholars Pipeline Program, Club Truth president, Hempstead Youth Advisory Council vice president, senior class vice president, theater, varsity wrestling
College and major: Yale University, undecided
HENRY VISCARDI SCHOOL, PERI FINKELSTEIN
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 95.05 (unweighted)
Activities: Viscardi ambassador, student council, National Honor Society treasurer, school newspaper, NYU/Winthrop-University Hospital council teen advisory board
College and major: Adelphi University, business and marketing
HERRICKS HIGH SCHOOL, JANET HSU
Hometown: Roslyn
GPA: 4.16 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, accomplished violinist, Mathletes Club captain, STEM Club co-president, MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge semifinalist, Nassau County Math team, AP Scholar award
College and major: Yale University, biology or mathematics
HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, SONALI MALHOTRA
Hometown: Hicksville
GPA: 103.18 (weighted)
Activities: Spanish Honor Society vice president, Science Honor Society secretary, National Honor Society, English tutor, Nassau County Family Court volunteer, AP Scholar with Distinction, Brookhaven National Laboratory STEM Prep Summer Institute
College and major: Binghamton University, biology
HOLY TRINITY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, AMY JACOB
Hometown: East Meadow
GPA: 103.1 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, cross-country co-captain, winter track co-captain, spring track
College and major: City College of New York, Sophie Davis Biomedical Education Program, biomedical sciences
HOLY TRINITY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, ASHLEY ROES
Hometown: Bellmore
GPA: 103.1 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, performing arts, select choir vice president, yearbook, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Fax, Science Olympiad, student lector
College and major: Boston University, biology and pre-med
HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL, SEBASTIAN STAMATATOS
Hometown: Huntington
GPA: 103.42 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Stocks Analysis Club co-founder and president, National History Day second place
College and major: Villanova University, finance
ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL, KIRSTEN KRICK
Hometown: Levittown
GPA: 107.22 (weighted)
Activities: Chamber orchestra, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, badminton, Environmental Club, French Honor Society, Brain Bee treasurer
College and major: Binghamton University, biomedical engineering
ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, MADELINE MARCONI
Hometown: Islip
GPA: 104.73 (weighted)
Activities: Islip Drug Education Awareness community task force, National Honor Society vice president, Math Honor Society co-president, World Language Honor Society, Tri-M, peer ambassadors, Habitat for Humanity
College and major: Yale University, architecture
JERICHO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BENJAMIN WONG
Hometown: Jericho
GPA: 3.99 (unweighted)
Activities: Science Olympiad captain, AQUASORB Environmental Group co-founder, Grace Note Music Group piano teacher, The Project Green Challenge 2017 international finalist, diploma of the ABRSM in piano musical performance, National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: Vanderbilt University, human organizational development and education
JOHN F. KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL, DYLAN JUDD
Hometown: Bellmore
GPA: 100.67 (weighted)
Activities: Baseball, volleyball, National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar Award, Tutors for a Cure, Athletes Helping Athletes, Math Club
College and major: Wesleyan University, undecided
JOHN L. MILLER GREAT NECK NORTH HIGH SCHOOL, NATASHA DILAMANI
Hometown: Great Neck
GPA: 97.4 (unweighted)
Activities: Varsity field hockey, Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair first place, Neuroscience Club vice president, Key Club secretary, peer leader, varsity badminton
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, mechanical engineering
KELLENBERG MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, KIERAN DENNIS
Hometown: Wantagh
GPA: 97 (unweighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, speech and debate team, parish religious education program, Marianist mentor, Catholic League officer, Eucharistic minister, junior retreat staff
College and major: Boston College, undecided
KINGS PARK HIGH SCHOOL, KEIFFER ACOBA
Hometown: Kings Park
GPA: 105.01 (weighted)
Activities: Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300 Scholar, Coca-Cola Scholar finalist, Junior Science and Humanities Symposium regional finalist, independent science research vice president, Math team co-captain, Robotics head programmer, Science Olympiad president
College and major: Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science, computer science
LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL, DANIEL RIZZO
Hometown: Inwood
GPA: 99.34 (weighted)
Activities: Drummer for all school music activities, marching band drum line coordinator, wind ensemble, jazz band, pit orchestra, tae kwan do master
College and major: Binghamton University, civil engineering
LAWRENCE WOODMERE ACADEMY, NOAH WARREN
Hometown: Long Beach
GPA: 3.7 (weighted)
Activities: Baseball school and travel teams, basketball team, skiing
College and major: University of Miami, undecided
LINDENHURST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE KORZENKO
Hometown: Lindenhurst
GPA: 103.15 (weighted)
Activities: Tri-M president, jazz band, pit orchestra for school Thespian troupe productions, SCMEA All-County instrumental jazz band principal guitarist
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, architecture
LOCUST VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, REBECCA FINKE
Hometown: Bayville
GPA: 107.75 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity volleyball captain, basketball, lacrosse, All-County volleyball, Book Club, senior class secretary, Model UN
College and major: Villanova University, business
LONG BEACH HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK MORRIS
Hometown: Long Beach
GPA: 105.26 (weighted)
Activities: Model Congress delegate chair, National Honor Society, Key Club, Future Physicians Club, marching band, pit orchestra
College and major: Undecided, biology and biomedical science
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL, YINGDONG "TONY" WEN
Hometown: East Meadow
GPA: 101.44 (weighted)
Activities: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory lab assistant, yearbook editor and photographer, Research Club, independent photography
College and major: Rochester Institute of Technology, biochemistry and neuroscience
LONGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, ALYSSA ARBUISO
Hometown: Ridge
GPA: 102.07 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, student government vice president, varsity tennis, Stony Brook HOPE, Quiz Bowl, Tri-M, lead role in "Cinderella"
College and major: University of Notre Dame, Glynn Family Honors Program, biochemistry
LYNBROOK HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN HUNTER
Hometown: Lynbrook
GPA: 103.02 (weighted)
Activities: Class Night chair, class president, varsity swim team co-founder, lifeguard, All-County and LIFSA principal violist, school musical cast member, AP Scholar with Honor
College and major: University of Georgia - Honors Program, pre-medicine
MALVERNE HIGH SCHOOL, ANGIE LUNA MENJIVAR
Hometown: Malverne
GPA: 99.93 (weighted)
Activities: Doshi STEM Institute participant, Relay for Life student leader, Color Guard captain, Community Service Club secretary, National Honor Society, Robotics Club, NYSSMA
College and major: Cornell University, biology
MANHASSET SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER MAZER
Hometown: Manhasset
GPA: 4.54 (weighted)
Activities: Covered Yankees for TIME Magazine's FanSided, featured on Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports, school newspaper editor-in-chief of sports and news, Meet & Greet host of weekly live sports show, National Honor Society president, Feminism Club vice president, Mock Trial captain
College and major: Univeristy of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Morehead-Cain Scholar; business
MASSAPEQUA HIGH SCHOOL, NICOLE LEONICK
Hometown: Massapequa Park
GPA: 99.26 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity rifle captain, Science Research Club president, Spanish National Honor Society vice president, Best Buddies Club treasurer, ECHO Club senior adviser
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, biology
MATTITUCK JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER BELLAVIA
Hometown: Mattituck
GPA: 99.71 (weighted)
Activities: DECA, student council, select chorus, National Honor Society, Tri-M, track and field, Boy Scouts
College and major: Northeastern University, international business and Spanish
MIDRESHET-SHALHEVET HIGH SCHOOL, GABRIELLA KOEGEL
Hometown: Brooklyn
GPA: 97.97 (weighted)
Activities: Community service grade captain, principal's list, drama production, school choir, yearbook
College and major: Brooklyn College, health sciences
MILLER PLACE HIGH SCHOOL, VICTORIA CALANDRINO
Hometown: Miller Place
GPA: 99.87 (weighted)
Activities: Suffolk County Legislature internship, National Honor Society secretary, Service Club, Foreign Language National Honor Society secretary, North Shore Youth Council volunteer, Make-A-Wish volunteer, varsity soccer
College and major: Boston University, political science
MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL, ANMOL PATEL
Hometown: Albertson
GPA: 99.23 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society corresponding secretary, Key Club secretary, Student Service Center president, Science Bowl corresponding secretary
College and major: Northeastern University, physical therapy, BS/DPT accelerated six-year program
MOUNT SINAI HIGH SCHOOL, JACK PILON
Hometown: Mount Sinai
GPA: 103.52 (weighted)
Activities: Class president, spring and winter track captain, Model UN president, orchestra, string bass, National Honor Society president, Environmental Outreach Club
College and major: Cornell University, government
NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, SAUMYA SHARMA
Hometown: New Hyde Park
GPA: 101.59 (weighted)
Activities: Student government, Mathletes, school newspaper treasurer, Science Olympiads, science research, varsity tennis, Red Cross Club secretary
College and major: Cornell University, applied economics and management
NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, DIOGO MARTINS
Hometown: Selden
GPA: 101.98 (weighted)
Activities: Thespian Honor Society president, National Honor Society vice president, World Language Honor Society vice president, AP Scholar with Distinction, Stony Brook University Hospital volunteer, lighting designer, Teen Advisory Council
College and major: Villanova University, finance
NORTH BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL, CAROLYN COSENTINO
Hometown: North Babylon
GPA: 100.68 (weighted)
Activities: Chamber orchestra, jazz band, National Honor Society, Students for a Better World
College and major: Stony Brook University, biology
NORTH SHORE HEBREW ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL, JASON KURLANDER
Hometown: Plainview
GPA: 98.51 (unweighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, Siemens Competition semifinalist, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, National Honor Society, traveling Math team co-captain, clarinet, jazz band
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, computer science
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, PERRY KLEEMANN
Hometown: Glen Head
GPA: 103.75 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society vice president, varsity swim captain, Yearbook Club photographer and editor, writing center fellow, Colorado School of Mines Medal of Achievement in Math and Science, junior excellence in Spanish, Clarkson Achievement Award
College and major: Wesleyan University, economics and mathematics
NORTHPORT HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS HOLFESTER
Hometown: East Northport
GPA: 103.54 (weighted)
Activities: All-State symphonic band, marching band trumpet officer, S.H.A.R.E. senior leader, Math Fair gold medalist, National Merit Commended Scholar, Tri-M, National Honor Society
College and major: University of Notre Dame, engineering
OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL, JOSENA JOSEPH
Hometown: Oceanside
GPA: 104.9 (weighted)
Activities: World interest club president, National Honor Society president, Mount Sinai School of Medicine research intern, cross country captain, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair JV third place, Long Island Science Congress awarded high honors at Brown, Cornell and Harvard, Model UN
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, cellular and molecular biology
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY, SOFIA CATALIOTTI
Hometown: Roslyn Heights
GPA: 101.59 (weighted)
Activities: Relay for Life Club president, Math Club president, National Honor Society president, varsity soccer, National Merit Commended Student, Winthrop-University Hospital junior volunteer, track and field
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, math and pre-med
OUR SAVIOR NEW AMERICAN SCHOOL, BRENDAN SPERLING
Hometown: Centereach
GPA: 3.89 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity volleyball, choir, drama, Doctors of Tomorrow, Bronze Award for Service, student of the month
College and major: Hofstra University, pre-med
OYSTER BAY HIGH SCHOOL, TERRANCE CAMERON
Hometown: Oyster Bay
GPA: 110.62 (weighted)
Activities: Friday Friends founder and president, student council vice president, varsity lacrosse captain, varsity cross-country captain, varsity winter track captain, Student Athlete Leadership Program president, National Honor Society
College and major: University of Notre Dame, engineering
PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, JONATHAN CRAIG
Hometown: Medford
GPA: 103.21 (weighted)
Activities: Boy Scouts, Physics Olympics vice president, academic team varsity division, Model UN, National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society
College and major: Stony Brook University, civil engineering
