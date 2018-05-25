Long Island salutatorians 2018: Paul D. Schreiber to Wyandanch
Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Paul D. Schreiber to Wyandanch. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.
PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL, JULIA KIM
Hometown: Port Washington
GPA: 5.19 (weighted)
Activities: Debate Club co-captain, Science Honors Society vice president, Tri-M president, North Shore University Hospital and Herricks Alzheimer's Day Program volunteer, Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington junior leader, Relay for Life team leader, science research analysis of drug naive and drug-free schizophrenia patients
College and major: Carnegie Mellon University, neuroscience
PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL, REBECCA MURATORE
Hometown: Port Washington
GPA: 5.19 (weighted)
Activities: Mock Trial president, school newspaper copy editor, Science Honors Society president, Science Research Siemens Competition semifinalist, ballet, jazz dance, lyrical dance
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, neuroscience
PIERSON MIDDLE-HIGH SCHOOL, HOPE BRINDLE
Hometown: Sag Harbor
GPA: 102.38 (weighted)
Activities: Long Island Teen Institute student leader, high school drama and musical, Sag Harbor Student Coalition, Robotics, Hampton's Music Festival, Math League, student newspaper
College and major: University of Pennsylvania; philosophy, politics, economics, English
PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL, COURTNEY KREMLER
Hometown: Bethpage
GPA: 103.41 (weighted)
Activities: National Student Leadership Conference on Psychology and Neuroscience, St. Joseph's Hospital intern, National Honor Society, English Honor Society vice president, Newspaper Club, Science Honor Society
College and major: University of Bristol, United Kingdom, health sciences
PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE-JFK HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN HUANG
Hometown: Plainview
GPA: 101.87 (weighted)
Activities: Stony Brook summer science research intern, including "A Multimodal Imaging Study of Traumatic Brain Injury Utilizing Structural and Diffusion Based MRI," Toshiba Exploravision Competition honorable mention, International DECA Competition finalist, MTMUNC treasurer, National Merit semifinalist, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: Cornell University, computer science
RAMBAM MESIVTA HIGH SCHOOL, DONIEL FODIMAN
Hometown: Far Rockaway
GPA: 95.8 (weighted)
Activities: Torah Bowl Team Bible competition, poetry team, tennis team, Hamasmid Torah writer, AIPAC, Lev Leytzan Medical Clown participant, Model Bais Din
College and major: Yeshivat Har Etzion (Gush) Hesder Program, Jewish thought and philosophy
RIVERHEAD HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA DICKERSON
Hometown: Calverton
GPA: 107.29 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity volleyball captain, Women in Science and Engineering, student government treasurer, Robotics Club, Math Club, Key Club, French Honor Society secretary
College and major: Stony Brook University, computer engineering
ROCKY POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KYLE MARKLAND
Hometown: Rocky Point
GPA: 106.69 (weighted)
Activities: International Science and Engineering Fair regional delegate, National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium national delegate, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics team captain, varsity cross-country captain, Educational Robotics Youtube Channel (under Builderdude35 handle), jazz band
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, mechanical engineering
ROOSEVELT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, NIA CRAIG
Hometown: Roosevelt
GPA: 98.23 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, senior class adviser, Gay-Straight Alliance Club, Girls Resolution Club,
College and major: New York University, nursing
ROSLYN HIGH SCHOOL, ELLA EISENBERG
Hometown: Roslyn
GPA: 98.1 (unweighted)
Activities: Student government, Science Olympiad, Math team, model government, marching band, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society
College and major: Harvard University, undecided
SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL EAST, TIMOTHY L. CHIU
Hometown: Holtsville
GPA: 105.72 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity tennis, varsity golf, varsity cross-country, string ensemble, student government
College and major: Georgetown University, biochemistry
SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL NORTH, KAYLYN SPOTTON
Hometown: Lake Ronkonkoma
GPA: 104.4 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, Science Honor Society, History Honor Society, French Club, Mathematics League team, varsity gymnastics captain
College and major: Stevens Institute of Technology, biochemistry
SACRED HEART ACADEMY, CASEY LEIMBACH
Hometown: Wantagh
GPA: 105.44 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Scholar finalist, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Partners for the Future, varsity softball captain, dance theater vice president, musical theater student choreographer, chamber instrumental ensemble, viola
College and major: University of Notre Dame, biological sciences
SANFORD H. CALHOUN HIGH SCHOOL, AMELIA SEABOLD
Hometown: Merrick
GPA: 101.63 (weighted)
Activities: CRISPR/Cas 9 Genetics Research, Model UN secretary general, travel soccer EMSC captain, wind ensemble treasurer, peer tutoring, varsity soccer, chamber orchestra
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, undecided
SAYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, DOUGLAS READ
Hometown: Sayville
GPA: 107.21 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Scholar finalist, awarded grant by National Health Service to research microbiomes of ticks, varsity track, All-League runner, Academic All-County in 1600 meters, All-County band trombone, All-League honors in soccer
College and major: Northeastern University, undecided
SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL, ANNALORE LAGRASSA
Hometown: Seaford
GPA: 101.1 (weighted)
Activities: Mathletes president, National Honor Society, best buddies, principal's list of honor, High Honor Roll, Color Guard Service Award
College and major: Fordham College at Lincoln Center, undecided
SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL, ADRIAN-JAMES GEVERO
Hometown: Elmont
GPA: 100.67 (weighted)
Activities: Model UN president, Science Olympiad president, Science National Honor Society president, Math National Honor Society vice president, science research, National Technical Honor Society, NYS Certificate of Merit
College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, computer and systems engineering
SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL, LINDSEY GALLAGHER
Hometown: Shelter Island
GPA: 101.7 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society secretary, school newspaper editor, varsity cross-country four time County Champion, varsity winter track three-time League Champion, varsity spring track, DECA, All-Faith Youth Group
College and major: Washington University in St. Louis, Undecided
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, CALVIN SCHMALZLE
Hometown: Shoreham
GPA: 100.09 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Student, Brookhaven National Laboratory High School Research Program summer intern, Suffolk County Math Teachers Association Contest first place in school, Robotics team, track and field, volleyball, excellence in geometry honors
College and major: Clarkson University, mechanical engineering
SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, SARAH MOREA
Hometown: Freeport
GPA: 3.96 (weighted)
Activities: Tri-M historian, Art Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society historian, jazz band, National Honor Society, ARISTA Science Honor Society, English Honor Society
College and major: Binghamton University, psychology
SOUTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL, PETER WEISS
Hometown: South Hempstead
GPA: 104.12 (weighted)
Activities: Mathletes, French Club, Chess Club, Quiz Bowl, Robotics, Engineering Club, jazz ensemble, Mount Sinai Hospital Genetic and Genomic Science Department volunteer
College and major: Undecided, undecided
SOUTHOLD JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN JERNICK
Hometown: Southold
GPA: 96.7 (unweighted)
Activities: NJROTC, National Honor Society, student council, boys varsity soccer manager, select choir, A Circuit Equestrian CEO
College and major: University of Georgia, animal science/equine science management
ST. ANTHONY'S HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS ROVETO
Hometown: Plainview
GPA: 104.65 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, Kolbe Society council, History and Government Club co-president, Quiz Bowl captain, altar server, Eucharistic minister, St. Anthony's Leadership team
College and major: Fordham University, history
ST. DOMINIC HIGH SCHOOL, NADIYA SIVIN-KACHALA
Hometown: Amityville
GPA: 100.04 (weighted)
Activities: Art Club president, Ukrainian High School Diploma with highest honors, swim instructor, lifeguard, Youth Ethical Societies of Long Island president, wildlife rehabilitator, Spanish Honor Society president
College and major: Hunter College, Macaulay Honors College, community health
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, MICHAEL MCKENNA
Hometown: Blue Point
GPA: 103.95 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity lacrosse, St. Charles Hospital volunteer, writing center, Stony Brook University research assistant
College and major: Georgia Institute of Technology, physics, Spanish minor
ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL, MELISSA CAIRO
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 102.21 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Scholar Service Institute, senior shepherd, Eucharistic minister, Italian National Honor Society, JV and varsity volleyball, freshman and sophomore retreat leader
College and major: George Washington University, business
ST. PIUS V HIGH SCHOOL, VIANNA SEMIOLI
Hometown: Huntington
GPA: 4 (weighted)
Activities: First Honors, Sodality president 2016, varsity volleyball
College and major: New York Institute of Technology, interior architecture
SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL, DANIEL ISRAEL
Hometown: Syosset
GPA: 100 (unweighted)
Activities: 2017 New York State Science and Engineering Fair first place, WAC Invitational Science Fair second place, Nassau County Interscholastic Math League Silver Certificate, Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair Silver Medal, Le Grand Concours National French Exam Silver Medal, Quiz Bowl president, Web Development Club president
College and major: Northwestern University; math, finance and actuarial science
KNOX SCHOOL, ISABELLA BENRUBI
Hometown: Northport
GPA: 97 (unweighted)
Activities: National Honor Society secretary, student council equestrian representative, two-time All-State violinist, Long Island Youth Orchestra, three-time Carnegie Hall soloist, 2016 Concert Mistress, Suffolk All-County Orchestra
College and major: The University of Texas at Austin, violin performance
THE STONY BROOK SCHOOL, MIRANDA HARRIGAN
Hometown: Ronkonkoma
GPA: 4.25 (weighted)
Activities: Academic prefect, honor council, Cum Laude Society, cross-country and track captain, first team All-League cross-country, Mock Trial, Connetquot Public Library teen advisory board member
College and major: Hamilton College, undecided
THE STONY BROOK SCHOOL, JOO HEE LEE
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
GPA: 4.25 (weighted)
Activities: Science Club co-president, Cum Laude Society, orchestra, oboe, volunteer at Nepal Medical Outreach, Robotics team, presented project on cancer treatment at Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, undecided
UNIONDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, CHELSEA ALTIDOR
Hometown: Uniondale
GPA: 98.92 (weighted)
Activities: Key Club president, DECA, Red Cross Club, kickline, Mathletes, softball, National Honor Society
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, neuroscience
UPPER ROOM CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, BRIANNA HIBBERT
Hometown: Deer Park
GPA: 3.99 (weighted)
Activities: Cheerleading, National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Italian Honor Society
College and major: Seton Hall University, biochemistry
VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, MUTAHIRA BHATTI
Hometown: Franklin Square
GPA: 106.19 (weighted)
Activities: Class president, National Honor Society vice president, varsity tennis captain, History Honor Society president, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society secretary, peer mentor, student government
College and major: Stony Brook University, biology
VALLEY STREAM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL, CHLOE COSSENTINO
Hometown: Malverne
GPA: 107.21 (weighted)
Activities: All-State Symphonic Band bassoon, varsity tennis captain, National Merit Commended Student, AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity fencing, band section leader alto saxophone, Mannes Prep pre-college music program principal bassoon
College and major: Columbia University Dual BA Program with Trinity College in Dublin; Middle Eastern, European languages and cultures
VALLEY STREAM SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH CAMPBELL
Hometown: Valley Stream
GPA: 108.06 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National AP Scholar, Math Honor Society co-president, Science Honor Society treasurer, National Honor Society, Language Honor Society, History Honor Society
College and major: Cornell University, policy analysis and management
W.C. MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL, ISABELLE CHAN
Hometown: Bellmore
GPA: 99.87 (weighted)
Activities: Habitat for Humanity vice president, track, volleyball, peer tutoring, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy recipient
College and major: Boston College, biochemistry
W.T. CLARKE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, PANTHO SAYED
Hometown: East Meadow
GPA: 108.2 (weighted)
Activities: DECA vice president, Long Island Muslim Society member, All-County Band 2016, NYSSMA perfect level five saxophone, Mock Trial, winter track, Long Island Science Congress Honor Achievement Award
College and major: Fordham University, political science
WALTER G O'CONNELL HIGH SCHOOL, SAMANTHA SANCHEZ
Hometown: Copiague
GPA: 103.71 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Science Olympiads, Math team, Key Club, One Mind Club, Tree Huggerz Club, Ecology Club vice president
College and major: Stony Brook University, physician's assistant
WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA ZUKOWSKI
Hometown: Wantagh
GPA: 106.56 (weighted)
Activities: Publications in the American College of Cardiology (CRT-300.21, CRT-300.22, CRT-200.27), class president, General Organization co-president, National Honor Society co-vice president, Trust for Sustainable Living Essay and Debate competition finalist, Foreign Language Honor Society president, Science Olympiad vice president
College and major: University of Miami, ecosystem science and policy
WARD MELVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LU MICHAEL
Hometown: East Setauket
GPA: 105.21 (weighted)
Activities: Debate Club varsity vice president, All-Debate Tournament Novice Public Forum first place, Mock Trial lead defense attorney, New York State Final Competition, Chess Club vice president, Mather Memorial Hospital volunteer, Stony Brook University research
College and major: University of Pennsylvania, pre-med
WEST BABYLON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH RONZETTI
Hometown: West Babylon
GPA: 107.89 (weighted)
Activities: Math Club co-president, AP Scholar with Distinction, Science Olympiad treasurer, DECA treasurer, New York American Chemical Society Award, West Babylon soccer league, St. Jude's Children's Hospital contributor
College and major: Hofstra University, actuarial science
WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, LEE BOODOO
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 100.55 (weighted)
Activities: Spring track captain, varsity football leader, National Honor Society, Athletes Helping Athletes, peer tutor, Broncos football coach, religious education volunteer
College and major: New York University, computer science
WEST ISLIP SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MELODI DOGANAY
Hometown: West Islip
GPA: 107.1 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity kickline captain, Thirst Project recycling committee, Brainstormers, National Honor Society correspondence coordinator, National English Honor Society treasurer, National World Language Honor Society
College and major: Rice University, chemical and biomolecular engineering
WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL, LYSE ARMAND
Hometown: Westbury
GPA: 99.76 (weighted)
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America president, Spanish Honor Society vice president, Mathletes, National Honor Society, Interact Club
College and major: Adelphi University, biochemistry
WESTHAMPTON BEACH HIGH SCHOOL, ARIEL KAPLAN
Hometown: East Quogue
GPA: 97.87 (unweighted)
Activities: Tutoring Tuesday founder, Youth to Youth president, Friends for Friends president, National Honor Society, vocal jazz ensemble, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards facilitator, Canstruction volunteer
College and major: Northeastern University, business
WILLIAM FLOYD HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE LARA
Hometown: Shirley
GPA: 101.2 (weighted)
Activities: Town of Brookhaven Hispanic Advisory Board Academic Achievement Award, Symphonic Orchestra vice president, piano, violin, percussion, jazz band, chamber orchestra
College and major: Harvard University, biology
WYANDANCH MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, PRAISE AKINTOLA
Hometown: Wyandanch
GPA: 3.8 (weighted)
Activities: Wyandanch 28th Annual Awards Dinner Academic Achievement Award, Positive Men of Wyandanch Award, High Honor Roll
College and major: Farmingdale State College, computer science
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.