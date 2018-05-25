Meet Long Island's 2018 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school from Paul D. Schreiber to Wyandanch. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL, JULIA KIM Hometown: Port Washington GPA: 5.19 (weighted) Activities: Debate Club co-captain, Science Honors Society vice president, Tri-M president, North Shore University Hospital and Herricks Alzheimer's Day Program volunteer, Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington junior leader, Relay for Life team leader, science research analysis of drug naive and drug-free schizophrenia patients College and major: Carnegie Mellon University, neuroscience

PAUL D. SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL, REBECCA MURATORE Hometown: Port Washington GPA: 5.19 (weighted) Activities: Mock Trial president, school newspaper copy editor, Science Honors Society president, Science Research Siemens Competition semifinalist, ballet, jazz dance, lyrical dance College and major: Johns Hopkins University, neuroscience

PIERSON MIDDLE-HIGH SCHOOL, HOPE BRINDLE Hometown: Sag Harbor GPA: 102.38 (weighted) Activities: Long Island Teen Institute student leader, high school drama and musical, Sag Harbor Student Coalition, Robotics, Hampton's Music Festival, Math League, student newspaper College and major: University of Pennsylvania; philosophy, politics, economics, English

PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL, COURTNEY KREMLER Hometown: Bethpage GPA: 103.41 (weighted) Activities: National Student Leadership Conference on Psychology and Neuroscience, St. Joseph's Hospital intern, National Honor Society, English Honor Society vice president, Newspaper Club, Science Honor Society College and major: University of Bristol, United Kingdom, health sciences

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE-JFK HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN HUANG Hometown: Plainview GPA: 101.87 (weighted) Activities: Stony Brook summer science research intern, including "A Multimodal Imaging Study of Traumatic Brain Injury Utilizing Structural and Diffusion Based MRI," Toshiba Exploravision Competition honorable mention, International DECA Competition finalist, MTMUNC treasurer, National Merit semifinalist, AP Scholar with Distinction College and major: Cornell University, computer science

RAMBAM MESIVTA HIGH SCHOOL, DONIEL FODIMAN Hometown: Far Rockaway GPA: 95.8 (weighted) Activities: Torah Bowl Team Bible competition, poetry team, tennis team, Hamasmid Torah writer, AIPAC, Lev Leytzan Medical Clown participant, Model Bais Din College and major: Yeshivat Har Etzion (Gush) Hesder Program, Jewish thought and philosophy

RIVERHEAD HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA DICKERSON Hometown: Calverton GPA: 107.29 (weighted) Activities: Varsity volleyball captain, Women in Science and Engineering, student government treasurer, Robotics Club, Math Club, Key Club, French Honor Society secretary College and major: Stony Brook University, computer engineering

ROCKY POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KYLE MARKLAND Hometown: Rocky Point GPA: 106.69 (weighted) Activities: International Science and Engineering Fair regional delegate, National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium national delegate, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics team captain, varsity cross-country captain, Educational Robotics Youtube Channel (under Builderdude35 handle), jazz band College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, mechanical engineering

ROOSEVELT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, NIA CRAIG Hometown: Roosevelt GPA: 98.23 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, senior class adviser, Gay-Straight Alliance Club, Girls Resolution Club, College and major: New York University, nursing

ROSLYN HIGH SCHOOL, ELLA EISENBERG Hometown: Roslyn GPA: 98.1 (unweighted) Activities: Student government, Science Olympiad, Math team, model government, marching band, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society College and major: Harvard University, undecided

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL EAST, TIMOTHY L. CHIU Hometown: Holtsville GPA: 105.72 (weighted) Activities: Varsity tennis, varsity golf, varsity cross-country, string ensemble, student government College and major: Georgetown University, biochemistry

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL NORTH, KAYLYN SPOTTON Hometown: Lake Ronkonkoma GPA: 104.4 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, Science Honor Society, History Honor Society, French Club, Mathematics League team, varsity gymnastics captain College and major: Stevens Institute of Technology, biochemistry

SACRED HEART ACADEMY, CASEY LEIMBACH Hometown: Wantagh GPA: 105.44 (weighted) Activities: National Merit Scholar finalist, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Partners for the Future, varsity softball captain, dance theater vice president, musical theater student choreographer, chamber instrumental ensemble, viola College and major: University of Notre Dame, biological sciences

SANFORD H. CALHOUN HIGH SCHOOL, AMELIA SEABOLD Hometown: Merrick GPA: 101.63 (weighted) Activities: CRISPR/Cas 9 Genetics Research, Model UN secretary general, travel soccer EMSC captain, wind ensemble treasurer, peer tutoring, varsity soccer, chamber orchestra College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, undecided

SAYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, DOUGLAS READ Hometown: Sayville GPA: 107.21 (weighted) Activities: National Merit Scholar finalist, awarded grant by National Health Service to research microbiomes of ticks, varsity track, All-League runner, Academic All-County in 1600 meters, All-County band trombone, All-League honors in soccer College and major: Northeastern University, undecided

SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL, ANNALORE LAGRASSA Hometown: Seaford GPA: 101.1 (weighted) Activities: Mathletes president, National Honor Society, best buddies, principal's list of honor, High Honor Roll, Color Guard Service Award College and major: Fordham College at Lincoln Center, undecided

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL, ADRIAN-JAMES GEVERO Hometown: Elmont GPA: 100.67 (weighted) Activities: Model UN president, Science Olympiad president, Science National Honor Society president, Math National Honor Society vice president, science research, National Technical Honor Society, NYS Certificate of Merit College and major: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, computer and systems engineering

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL, LINDSEY GALLAGHER Hometown: Shelter Island GPA: 101.7 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society secretary, school newspaper editor, varsity cross-country four time County Champion, varsity winter track three-time League Champion, varsity spring track, DECA, All-Faith Youth Group College and major: Washington University in St. Louis, Undecided

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, CALVIN SCHMALZLE Hometown: Shoreham GPA: 100.09 (weighted) Activities: National Merit Commended Student, Brookhaven National Laboratory High School Research Program summer intern, Suffolk County Math Teachers Association Contest first place in school, Robotics team, track and field, volleyball, excellence in geometry honors College and major: Clarkson University, mechanical engineering

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, SARAH MOREA Hometown: Freeport GPA: 3.96 (weighted) Activities: Tri-M historian, Art Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society historian, jazz band, National Honor Society, ARISTA Science Honor Society, English Honor Society College and major: Binghamton University, psychology

SOUTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL, PETER WEISS Hometown: South Hempstead GPA: 104.12 (weighted) Activities: Mathletes, French Club, Chess Club, Quiz Bowl, Robotics, Engineering Club, jazz ensemble, Mount Sinai Hospital Genetic and Genomic Science Department volunteer College and major: Undecided, undecided

SOUTHOLD JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN JERNICK Hometown: Southold GPA: 96.7 (unweighted) Activities: NJROTC, National Honor Society, student council, boys varsity soccer manager, select choir, A Circuit Equestrian CEO College and major: University of Georgia, animal science/equine science management

ST. ANTHONY'S HIGH SCHOOL, NICHOLAS ROVETO Hometown: Plainview GPA: 104.65 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society president, Kolbe Society council, History and Government Club co-president, Quiz Bowl captain, altar server, Eucharistic minister, St. Anthony's Leadership team College and major: Fordham University, history

ST. DOMINIC HIGH SCHOOL, NADIYA SIVIN-KACHALA Hometown: Amityville GPA: 100.04 (weighted) Activities: Art Club president, Ukrainian High School Diploma with highest honors, swim instructor, lifeguard, Youth Ethical Societies of Long Island president, wildlife rehabilitator, Spanish Honor Society president College and major: Hunter College, Macaulay Honors College, community health

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, MICHAEL MCKENNA Hometown: Blue Point GPA: 103.95 (weighted) Activities: Varsity lacrosse, St. Charles Hospital volunteer, writing center, Stony Brook University research assistant College and major: Georgia Institute of Technology, physics, Spanish minor

ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL, MELISSA CAIRO Hometown: West Hempstead GPA: 102.21 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Scholar Service Institute, senior shepherd, Eucharistic minister, Italian National Honor Society, JV and varsity volleyball, freshman and sophomore retreat leader College and major: George Washington University, business

ST. PIUS V HIGH SCHOOL, VIANNA SEMIOLI Hometown: Huntington GPA: 4 (weighted) Activities: First Honors, Sodality president 2016, varsity volleyball College and major: New York Institute of Technology, interior architecture

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL, DANIEL ISRAEL Hometown: Syosset GPA: 100 (unweighted) Activities: 2017 New York State Science and Engineering Fair first place, WAC Invitational Science Fair second place, Nassau County Interscholastic Math League Silver Certificate, Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair Silver Medal, Le Grand Concours National French Exam Silver Medal, Quiz Bowl president, Web Development Club president College and major: Northwestern University; math, finance and actuarial science

KNOX SCHOOL, ISABELLA BENRUBI Hometown: Northport GPA: 97 (unweighted) Activities: National Honor Society secretary, student council equestrian representative, two-time All-State violinist, Long Island Youth Orchestra, three-time Carnegie Hall soloist, 2016 Concert Mistress, Suffolk All-County Orchestra College and major: The University of Texas at Austin, violin performance

THE STONY BROOK SCHOOL, MIRANDA HARRIGAN Hometown: Ronkonkoma GPA: 4.25 (weighted) Activities: Academic prefect, honor council, Cum Laude Society, cross-country and track captain, first team All-League cross-country, Mock Trial, Connetquot Public Library teen advisory board member College and major: Hamilton College, undecided

THE STONY BROOK SCHOOL, JOO HEE LEE Hometown: Seoul, South Korea GPA: 4.25 (weighted) Activities: Science Club co-president, Cum Laude Society, orchestra, oboe, volunteer at Nepal Medical Outreach, Robotics team, presented project on cancer treatment at Junior Science and Humanities Symposium College and major: Johns Hopkins University, undecided

UNIONDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, CHELSEA ALTIDOR Hometown: Uniondale GPA: 98.92 (weighted) Activities: Key Club president, DECA, Red Cross Club, kickline, Mathletes, softball, National Honor Society College and major: Johns Hopkins University, neuroscience

UPPER ROOM CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, BRIANNA HIBBERT Hometown: Deer Park GPA: 3.99 (weighted) Activities: Cheerleading, National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Italian Honor Society College and major: Seton Hall University, biochemistry

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, MUTAHIRA BHATTI Hometown: Franklin Square GPA: 106.19 (weighted) Activities: Class president, National Honor Society vice president, varsity tennis captain, History Honor Society president, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society secretary, peer mentor, student government College and major: Stony Brook University, biology

VALLEY STREAM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL, CHLOE COSSENTINO Hometown: Malverne GPA: 107.21 (weighted) Activities: All-State Symphonic Band bassoon, varsity tennis captain, National Merit Commended Student, AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity fencing, band section leader alto saxophone, Mannes Prep pre-college music program principal bassoon College and major: Columbia University Dual BA Program with Trinity College in Dublin; Middle Eastern, European languages and cultures

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH CAMPBELL Hometown: Valley Stream GPA: 108.06 (weighted) Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National AP Scholar, Math Honor Society co-president, Science Honor Society treasurer, National Honor Society, Language Honor Society, History Honor Society College and major: Cornell University, policy analysis and management

W.C. MEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL, ISABELLE CHAN Hometown: Bellmore GPA: 99.87 (weighted) Activities: Habitat for Humanity vice president, track, volleyball, peer tutoring, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy recipient College and major: Boston College, biochemistry

W.T. CLARKE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, PANTHO SAYED Hometown: East Meadow GPA: 108.2 (weighted) Activities: DECA vice president, Long Island Muslim Society member, All-County Band 2016, NYSSMA perfect level five saxophone, Mock Trial, winter track, Long Island Science Congress Honor Achievement Award College and major: Fordham University, political science

WALTER G O'CONNELL HIGH SCHOOL, SAMANTHA SANCHEZ Hometown: Copiague GPA: 103.71 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Science Olympiads, Math team, Key Club, One Mind Club, Tree Huggerz Club, Ecology Club vice president College and major: Stony Brook University, physician's assistant

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA ZUKOWSKI Hometown: Wantagh GPA: 106.56 (weighted) Activities: Publications in the American College of Cardiology (CRT-300.21, CRT-300.22, CRT-200.27), class president, General Organization co-president, National Honor Society co-vice president, Trust for Sustainable Living Essay and Debate competition finalist, Foreign Language Honor Society president, Science Olympiad vice president College and major: University of Miami, ecosystem science and policy

WARD MELVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, LU MICHAEL Hometown: East Setauket GPA: 105.21 (weighted) Activities: Debate Club varsity vice president, All-Debate Tournament Novice Public Forum first place, Mock Trial lead defense attorney, New York State Final Competition, Chess Club vice president, Mather Memorial Hospital volunteer, Stony Brook University research College and major: University of Pennsylvania, pre-med

WEST BABYLON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH RONZETTI Hometown: West Babylon GPA: 107.89 (weighted) Activities: Math Club co-president, AP Scholar with Distinction, Science Olympiad treasurer, DECA treasurer, New York American Chemical Society Award, West Babylon soccer league, St. Jude's Children's Hospital contributor College and major: Hofstra University, actuarial science

WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, LEE BOODOO Hometown: West Hempstead GPA: 100.55 (weighted) Activities: Spring track captain, varsity football leader, National Honor Society, Athletes Helping Athletes, peer tutor, Broncos football coach, religious education volunteer College and major: New York University, computer science

WEST ISLIP SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MELODI DOGANAY Hometown: West Islip GPA: 107.1 (weighted) Activities: Varsity kickline captain, Thirst Project recycling committee, Brainstormers, National Honor Society correspondence coordinator, National English Honor Society treasurer, National World Language Honor Society College and major: Rice University, chemical and biomolecular engineering

WESTBURY HIGH SCHOOL, LYSE ARMAND Hometown: Westbury GPA: 99.76 (weighted) Activities: Future Business Leaders of America president, Spanish Honor Society vice president, Mathletes, National Honor Society, Interact Club College and major: Adelphi University, biochemistry

WESTHAMPTON BEACH HIGH SCHOOL, ARIEL KAPLAN Hometown: East Quogue GPA: 97.87 (unweighted) Activities: Tutoring Tuesday founder, Youth to Youth president, Friends for Friends president, National Honor Society, vocal jazz ensemble, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards facilitator, Canstruction volunteer College and major: Northeastern University, business

WILLIAM FLOYD HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE LARA Hometown: Shirley GPA: 101.2 (weighted) Activities: Town of Brookhaven Hispanic Advisory Board Academic Achievement Award, Symphonic Orchestra vice president, piano, violin, percussion, jazz band, chamber orchestra College and major: Harvard University, biology