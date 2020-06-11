2019-20 Newsday All-Long Island Senior Athletes

Note: The All-Long Island teams for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball and boys tennis were not chosen this year because there were no games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball, boys

Ahkee Anderson, Center Moriches HS

Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran

Darnell Evans, Amityville HS

Kieran Dorney, Chaminade HS

Malik Edmead, Deer Park HS

Andre Snoddy, St. Anthony's HS

Zed Key, Long Island Lutheran HS

Basketball, girls

Janelle Brown, Longwood HS

Dana Elcoco, Baldwin HS

Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS

Paige O'Brien, Locust Valley HS

Danielle Pavinelli, Northport HS

Belle Smith, Westhampton HS

Bowling. boys

Nicholas Anselmi, Copiague HS

Brandon Epp, Rocky Point HS

Bowling, girls

Jenna Lehrer, Commack HS

Amanda Naujokas, Sachem North HS

Cheerleading

Maggie Brolly, Seaford HS

Madison Colonna, Sachem North HS

Emily Darvid, Division HS

Joliene Ewan, West Babylon HS

Olivia Gay, Hauppauge HS

Jordan Gilbert, Seaford HS

Calista MacArthur, Rocky Point HS

Diana Maughan, Farmingdale HS

Anthony Peralta, Freeport HS

Michelle Tallini, Sachem North HS

Cross Country, boys

Tom Cirrito, Miller Place HS

Michael Danzi, Smithtown HS

Thomas Fodor, Northport HS

Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS

Jason Linzer, Seaford HS

Cross Country, girls

Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai HS

Nicole Garcia, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Fiona McLoughlin, Commack HS

Nicole Schneider, North Shore HS

Carly Woelfel, South Side HS

Christina Yakaboski, Riverhead HS

Fencing, boys

Steven Grams, Great Neck South HS

Kenneth Lau, Herricks HS

Gabe Magidson, Great Neck South HS

Fencing, girls

Erica Chen, Half Hollow Hills HS

Field Hockey

Katie Allen, Sachem East HS

Emiline Biggin, Carle Place HS

Hayley Hayden, Northport HS

Elizabeth Masera, Eastport-South Manor HS

Kristin Quinn, Ward Melville HS

Kelly Rosenfeld, Massapequa HS

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East HS

Kylie Tierney, Garden City HS

Morgan Woolley, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Football

Jaden Alfano-St. John, Westhampton HS

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Cole Bunicci, Connetquot HS

Anthony Carroll, East Islip HS

Jordan DeLucia, Kellenberg HS

Terrance Edmond, Freeport HS

Kyle Haff, West Islip HS

Makhai Jinks, Freeport HS

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur HS

Dion Kuinlan, Plainedge HS

Michael Loughran, Longwood HS

Andrew Minelli, William Floyd HS

Brock Murtha, Sayville HS

Myles Norris, Freeport HS

Donovan Pepe, Plainedge HS

William Pickett, South Side HS

Matt Robbert, Centereach HS

Will Ruckert, Lindenhurst HS

Tristan Saab, Freeport HS

Tyler Shannon, Comsewogue HS

Eric Suda, Patchogue-Medford HS

Christian Sullivan, Garden City HS

Sean Tierney, MacArthur HS

Dan Villari, Plainedge HS

Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale HS

Gymnastics, girls,

Skye Harper, Bay Shore HS

Soccer, boys

Alex Garcia, Brentwood HS

Ari Kantorowitz, Jericho HS

Gio Fabiano, Carle Place HS

Jack Fridman, Port Washington HS

Jordan Miller, Jericho HS

Joseph Griffin, Garden City HS

Justin Galluzzo, Commack HS

Justin Meyn, St. Anthony's HS

Luca Iacono, Chaminade HS

Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla, Lawrence HS

Zane Brown, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS

Soccer, girls

Samantha Adams, St. Anthony's HS

Gianna Cacciola, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Emma Cooney, Massapequa HS

Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur HS

Jessica Gengler, Smithtown East HS

Jillian Meaney, Smithtown West HS

Brianna Jablonowski, St. Anthony's HS

Bryana Pizzaro, Valley Stream South HS

Stephanie Sparkowski, East Meadow HS

Alexa Vegoda, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Swimming, boys

Jake Ang, Sewanhaka HS

Mark Owens, St. Anthony's HS

Henry Shemet, Miller Place HS

Christopher Stange, St. Anthony's HS

Billy Swartwout, St. Anthony’s HS

Jake Vecchio, Comsewogue HS

Swimming, girls

Catherine Stanford, Oceanside HS

Chloe Stepanek, Northport HS

Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson HS

Tennis, girls

Kavina Amin, Wheatley HS

Kaya Amin, Wheatley HS

Amy Delman, Great Neck North HS

Maddie Germano, Islip HS

Merri Kelly Hannity, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Darienne Rogers, Islip HS

Indoor track, boys

Cavel Campbell, Hempstead HS

Michael Danzi, Smithtown West HS

Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS

Jack Meigel, Westhampton HS

Nick Pisciotta, Commack HS

Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays HS

Indoor track, girls

Alissa Braxton, Commack HS

Caitlin Christie, Bay Shore HS

Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai HS

Alexandria Earle, Sacred Heart HS

Efe Omokeni, Freeport HS

Isabella Rogler, West Islip HS

Volleyball, boys

Nick Bianco, Massapequa HS

Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor HS

Anthony Canaletich, Smithtown West HS

Trey Cole, Connetquot HS

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches HS

AJ Fitzgerald, Sachem North HS

Aidan Gregory, Massapequa HS

CJ Johnson, Sachem North HS

Finn McCandless, Lindenhurst HS

Ryan Parker, Northport HS

Sean Vieira, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Volleyball, girls

Emily Acimovic, Kellenberg HS

Ami Carey, Lynbrook HS

Kiersten DeCamp, Bay Shore HS

Jaden Garelle, South Side HS

Gabriella Heimbauer, Massapequa HS

Diana Migliozzi, Connetquot HS

Julia Patsos, Connetquot HS

Kiarra Roth, Connetquot HS

Belle Smith, Westhampton HS

Victoria Spencer, Wantagh HS

Wrestling

Karl Osmond-Bouyer, Clarke HS

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai HS

Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley HS

Malik Leftenant, Copiague HS

Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge HS

Myles Norris, Freeport HS

Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor HS

Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore HS

Matt Rogers, Wantagh HS