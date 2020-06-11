High school seniors named to Newsday's All-Long Island teams
2019-20 Newsday All-Long Island Senior Athletes
Note: The All-Long Island teams for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball and boys tennis were not chosen this year because there were no games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basketball, boys
Ahkee Anderson, Center Moriches HS
Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran
Darnell Evans, Amityville HS
Kieran Dorney, Chaminade HS
Malik Edmead, Deer Park HS
Andre Snoddy, St. Anthony's HS
Zed Key, Long Island Lutheran HS
Basketball, girls
Janelle Brown, Longwood HS
Dana Elcoco, Baldwin HS
Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS
Paige O'Brien, Locust Valley HS
Danielle Pavinelli, Northport HS
Belle Smith, Westhampton HS
Bowling. boys
Nicholas Anselmi, Copiague HS
Brandon Epp, Rocky Point HS
Bowling, girls
Jenna Lehrer, Commack HS
Amanda Naujokas, Sachem North HS
Cheerleading
Maggie Brolly, Seaford HS
Madison Colonna, Sachem North HS
Emily Darvid, Division HS
Joliene Ewan, West Babylon HS
Olivia Gay, Hauppauge HS
Jordan Gilbert, Seaford HS
Calista MacArthur, Rocky Point HS
Diana Maughan, Farmingdale HS
Anthony Peralta, Freeport HS
Michelle Tallini, Sachem North HS
Cross Country, boys
Tom Cirrito, Miller Place HS
Michael Danzi, Smithtown HS
Thomas Fodor, Northport HS
Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS
Jason Linzer, Seaford HS
Cross Country, girls
Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai HS
Nicole Garcia, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Fiona McLoughlin, Commack HS
Nicole Schneider, North Shore HS
Carly Woelfel, South Side HS
Christina Yakaboski, Riverhead HS
Fencing, boys
Steven Grams, Great Neck South HS
Kenneth Lau, Herricks HS
Gabe Magidson, Great Neck South HS
Fencing, girls
Erica Chen, Half Hollow Hills HS
Field Hockey
Katie Allen, Sachem East HS
Emiline Biggin, Carle Place HS
Hayley Hayden, Northport HS
Elizabeth Masera, Eastport-South Manor HS
Kristin Quinn, Ward Melville HS
Kelly Rosenfeld, Massapequa HS
Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East HS
Kylie Tierney, Garden City HS
Morgan Woolley, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Football
Jaden Alfano-St. John, Westhampton HS
Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Cole Bunicci, Connetquot HS
Anthony Carroll, East Islip HS
Jordan DeLucia, Kellenberg HS
Terrance Edmond, Freeport HS
Kyle Haff, West Islip HS
Makhai Jinks, Freeport HS
Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur HS
Dion Kuinlan, Plainedge HS
Michael Loughran, Longwood HS
Andrew Minelli, William Floyd HS
Brock Murtha, Sayville HS
Myles Norris, Freeport HS
Donovan Pepe, Plainedge HS
William Pickett, South Side HS
Matt Robbert, Centereach HS
Will Ruckert, Lindenhurst HS
Tristan Saab, Freeport HS
Tyler Shannon, Comsewogue HS
Eric Suda, Patchogue-Medford HS
Christian Sullivan, Garden City HS
Sean Tierney, MacArthur HS
Dan Villari, Plainedge HS
Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale HS
Gymnastics, girls,
Skye Harper, Bay Shore HS
Soccer, boys
Alex Garcia, Brentwood HS
Ari Kantorowitz, Jericho HS
Gio Fabiano, Carle Place HS
Jack Fridman, Port Washington HS
Jordan Miller, Jericho HS
Joseph Griffin, Garden City HS
Justin Galluzzo, Commack HS
Justin Meyn, St. Anthony's HS
Luca Iacono, Chaminade HS
Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla, Lawrence HS
Zane Brown, St. John the Baptist Diocesan HS
Soccer, girls
Samantha Adams, St. Anthony's HS
Gianna Cacciola, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Emma Cooney, Massapequa HS
Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur HS
Jessica Gengler, Smithtown East HS
Jillian Meaney, Smithtown West HS
Brianna Jablonowski, St. Anthony's HS
Bryana Pizzaro, Valley Stream South HS
Stephanie Sparkowski, East Meadow HS
Alexa Vegoda, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Swimming, boys
Jake Ang, Sewanhaka HS
Mark Owens, St. Anthony's HS
Henry Shemet, Miller Place HS
Christopher Stange, St. Anthony's HS
Billy Swartwout, St. Anthony’s HS
Jake Vecchio, Comsewogue HS
Swimming, girls
Catherine Stanford, Oceanside HS
Chloe Stepanek, Northport HS
Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson HS
Tennis, girls
Kavina Amin, Wheatley HS
Kaya Amin, Wheatley HS
Amy Delman, Great Neck North HS
Maddie Germano, Islip HS
Merri Kelly Hannity, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Darienne Rogers, Islip HS
Indoor track, boys
Cavel Campbell, Hempstead HS
Michael Danzi, Smithtown West HS
Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS
Jack Meigel, Westhampton HS
Nick Pisciotta, Commack HS
Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays HS
Indoor track, girls
Alissa Braxton, Commack HS
Caitlin Christie, Bay Shore HS
Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai HS
Alexandria Earle, Sacred Heart HS
Efe Omokeni, Freeport HS
Isabella Rogler, West Islip HS
Volleyball, boys
Nick Bianco, Massapequa HS
Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor HS
Anthony Canaletich, Smithtown West HS
Trey Cole, Connetquot HS
Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches HS
AJ Fitzgerald, Sachem North HS
Aidan Gregory, Massapequa HS
CJ Johnson, Sachem North HS
Finn McCandless, Lindenhurst HS
Ryan Parker, Northport HS
Sean Vieira, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Volleyball, girls
Emily Acimovic, Kellenberg HS
Ami Carey, Lynbrook HS
Kiersten DeCamp, Bay Shore HS
Jaden Garelle, South Side HS
Gabriella Heimbauer, Massapequa HS
Diana Migliozzi, Connetquot HS
Julia Patsos, Connetquot HS
Kiarra Roth, Connetquot HS
Belle Smith, Westhampton HS
Victoria Spencer, Wantagh HS
Wrestling
Karl Osmond-Bouyer, Clarke HS
Matt Campo, Mount Sinai HS
Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley HS
Malik Leftenant, Copiague HS
Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge HS
Myles Norris, Freeport HS
Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor HS
Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore HS
Matt Rogers, Wantagh HS
MORE GRADUATION COVERAGE
Meet Long Island’s 2020 salutatorians and valedictorians.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.