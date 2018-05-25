TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducationGraduations

Long Island's 2018 valedictorians come to Newsday

What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room? Dozens of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2018 came to Newsday's headquarters in Melville on Tuesday, May 22. These bright minds spoke with Newsday's editors about their paths to success and the people who helped them along the way.

Here are some of the best moments from their visit.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend LIU in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Webb University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend The University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Cornell University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Dartmouth in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Notre Dame
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Princeton University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Hopkins University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Columbia University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Northeastern University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Harvard in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

