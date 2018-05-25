TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
Long IslandEducationGraduations

Long Island's 2018 valedictorians come to Newsday

Print

What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room? Dozens of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2018 came to Newsday's headquarters in Melville on Tuesday, May 22. These bright minds spoke with Newsday's editors about their paths to success and the people who helped them along the way.

Here are some of the best moments from their visit.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Columbia University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Columbia University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Yale in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Harvard in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Harvard in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Hopkins University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Hopkins University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Princeton University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Princeton University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Notre Dame
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Notre Dame in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Webb University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Webb University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Stony Brook University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend The University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend The University of Chicago in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Cornell University
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend Cornell University in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Dartmouth in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorian who will attend Dartmouth in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians who will attend MIT in the Fall at Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville on May 22, 2018.

Latest Long Island News

Kidsday reporters McKenna Clark, left, and Kaitlyn Oliver Lacrosse means courage and caring
A joint venture between Luminati Aerospace and Triple $40M EPCAL deal may hinge on financial docs
New York Mets' Todd Frazier with Kidsday reporters Kidsday reporters meet the Toddfather
Kidsday reporter Kaitlyn Garrett sits on Cutchogue East You’re never alone when there’s a buddy bench
Kidsday reporter Gregory Berman with Sky at Spirit's Helping out at horse rescue program
Manhasset H.S. juniors Maddie Girard and Casey Roszko 2 Manhasset H.S. students honored in fundraising contest