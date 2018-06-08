Many Long Island students at the top of their class will give graduation speeches this month as they complete their high school educations. What’s next for this crop of talented teenagers? Below is a breakdown of what the future holds for 143 of Long Island’s high school valedictorians, broken down by college and major. To see more of this year’s valedictorians, click here.

For this group, there’s no place like home Eighteen valedictorians -- about one in every eight -- plan to stay local for college. Stony Brook University is the most popular among Long Island schools, with seven valedictorians heading there.

Nearly 40 percent are in a New York state of mind Including the aforementioned 18 students, 56 intend to go to school in state. Cornell University leads all New York schools with 12 students.

Nearly one third are bound for the Ivy League There are 47 students who will attend Ivy League schools. Cornell leads all schools in this category with 12 as well, followed by Yale University with nine.