Long Island's 2018 high school valedictorians by the numbers

By Joe Diglio joe.diglio@newsday.com
Print

Many Long Island students at the top of their class will give graduation speeches this month as they complete their high school educations. What’s next for this crop of talented teenagers? Below is a breakdown of what the future holds for 143 of Long Island’s high school valedictorians, broken down by college and major. To see more of this year’s valedictorians, click here.

For this group, there’s no place like home

Eighteen valedictorians -- about one in every eight
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Eighteen valedictorians -- about one in every eight -- plan to stay local for college. Stony Brook University is the most popular among Long Island schools, with seven valedictorians heading there.

Nearly 40 percent are in a New York state of mind

Including the aforementioned 18 students, 56 intend to
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Including the aforementioned 18 students, 56 intend to go to school in state. Cornell University leads all New York schools with 12 students.

Nearly one third are bound for the Ivy League

There are 47 students who will attend Ivy
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

There are 47 students who will attend Ivy League schools. Cornell leads all schools in this category with 12 as well, followed by Yale University with nine.

They are full of aspiring doctors

More than two thirds -- 97 -- will
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

More than two thirds -- 97 -- will major in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, or STEM, fields. Of those, 13 intend to study medicine or are on a pre-medicine track. Economics is the most common non-STEM major, with nine students entering the field.

