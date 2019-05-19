Hofstra holds commencement

Hofstra University held its commencement ceremonies Sunday in David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on the Hempstead campus.

Number of graduates

598 bachelor’s, 558 master’s, 23 doctoral degrees, 151 juris doctorate degrees

Commencement speaker

CNN's lead political anchor Wolf Blitzer urged graduates to find their passion, make their fortune, but never forget their home.

Blitzer told graduates it was fine to not yet know their true passion — he didn’t know he wanted to be a journalist at first. Blitzer said he graduated from SUNY Buffalo with a history degree not knowing what career he wanted to pursue, so he enrolled in graduate school and earned a master’s degree in international relations. Blitzer said he worked as a valet upstate, a cab driver and even an Electrolux vacuum salesman. He said he didn’t realize journalism was his passion until a graduate school professor suggested he apply for a reporting job at Reuters. Citing his job at CNN, Blitzer said, “my job makes me feel young and I hope the same for you.”

Blitzer told graduates their parents and the Hofstra faculty believe the Class of 2019 will go on to do great things. He challenged graduates to continue learning and use their knowledge from Hofstra to uphold the ideals of American democracy.

"You’ve achieved great success so far but the best is yet to come," he concluded.

Graduates

Justin Wright-Foreman, 21, Queens, rhetorical studies

"I learned some valuable lessons here, especially with time and how to manage it alongside basketball," said Wright-Foreman., a standout point guard for the Hofstra basketball team. "I'm going to enter the NBA draft. I don't have a team preference, just whoever will take me and help me get better."

Dana Fazio, 21, Garden City, music education

"I met all of my best friends in my sorority, so I met a lot of people who I'll be friends with for the rest of my life here," said Fazio, an Alpha Theta Beta member who already has a career lined up. "I'm doing the Disney College Program this summer then I'll be teaching music at Camp Apollo in Plainview."

Kayla Rozanski, 22, Bristol, Connecticut, music education

"One of my favorite memories here is being an orientation leader over the summer. It was great meeting the new students coming in," said Rozanski, who isn't leaving Hofstra just yet. "I'm going to go here for graduate school."

Brandon Jurewicz, 22, Westford, Massachusetts, speech-language-hearing sciences and Spanish

"I plan on attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall for a master's degree in speech pathology," Jurewicz said. "I want to work in a hospital setting with aphasia patients."