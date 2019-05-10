LIU Post commencement: 'Celebrate the small victories'

LIU Post held its 61st commencement on the university’s Brookville campus Friday for students of the Post, Brentwood and Riverhead campuses.

Number of graduates

797 bachelor’s degrees, 748 master’s, one dual bachelor's/master's, 43 doctorates, 182 advanced certificates.

Commencement speaker

Eric Krasnoff, chairman of LIU's Board of Trustees and retired chairman, president and CEO of Pall Corporation, told the graduates that with the hard work they have put in for years, now "you have two special words to call your own — college graduate." They are lucky to be graduating at this particular time, he said, with the job market stronger than at any time in the last half-century.

Krasnoff also gave this advice: "It's often been said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. But I also urge you to try for more. The world we live in, for all of its great attributes, faces many challenges. … So commit yourself to be involved, to make a difference. But at the same time, make sure you enjoy life too."

Student speaker

Co-valedictorian Gianna Boscarino graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology. In her speech, she counseled graduates not to forget the small victories they experience in life. "The beauty of about learning to be present, to learn to live in the moment, is that you get to appreciate the little things," said Boscarino, 20, of Centereach.

"As we grow older, finding time to celebrate the small victories becomes harder to do. … Often, we become so focused on the bigger picture. … It is so easy to get caught up in final exams, or projects, or setting up next semester's schedule … but the truth of the matter is our time here at LIU Post has been made up of a series of small victories that has led up to this very moment."

Graduates

Michael Hartgrove, 23, criminal justice

"It was a lot of hard work and I am on the football team, too. I loved it," Hartgrove, of Valley Stream, said of his time at LIU. "I wouldn’t trade it back for the world. I made a lot of friends here.”

Angelique D’Alessandro, 21, political science

“Today is extremely exciting for all of us," said D'Alessandro, of Merrick. "For me personally, it feels like I am seeing the culmination of all of my years in college and I am celebrating all those great experiences with all my friends and family … and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Mahnoor Khan, 23, accounting

“I feel amazing and I feel great, because it has been a long journey and I’ve been away from home," said Kahn, of Deer Park. "I’m from Pakistan and I’ve been here for five years … so there were days I felt like giving up, but I had to do what I had to do. And today is a great day.”

Vincenzo De Marco, 22, accounting

“I'm very excited about today. I worked hard and I put in a lot of time and energy and I am proud to be where I am today," said De Marco, of West Hempstead. "Most of the professors here educate you inside and outside the classroom — they pushed you to better yourself.”