Long Island high school students' achievements in science, music and more
A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors in the 2018-19 academic year.
Regeneron Science Talent Search
Finalists, $25,000
Lam, Thomas, Syosset HS
Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS
Perez, Ahmad, Brentwood HS
Schiavo, Justin, Roslyn HS
Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS
Semifinalists, $2,000
Bercow, Jolie, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Bhansalli, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Bogdanov, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS
Cai, Merrick, Kings Park HS
Condoleo, Juliana, Lynbrook HS
D’Amore, Anthony, Smithtown HS East
Ge, Kelsey, Ward Melville HS
Geula, Aaron, Great Neck North HS
Goh, Michelle, Great Neck North HS
Grossman, Julia, George W. Hewlett HS
Hausknecht, Kaylie, Lynbrook HS
Hu, Jiaxuan, Jericho HS
Ke, Adrian, Roslyn HS
Lam, Thomas, Syosset HS
Lee, Brandon, Roslyn HS
Lee, Richard, Manhasset HS
Lee, Serena, Syosset HS
Levin, Emma, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Levine, Jake, JFK Bellmore HS
Lu, Christopher, Great Neck North HS
Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS
Mashal, Jonathan, JFK Bellmore HS
Muthukumar, Pragati, Commack HS
Pahlavan, Arianna, Jericho HS
Pena-Lobel, Maya, Ward Melville HS
Perez, Ahmad, Brentwood HS
Philip, Stefan, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Pugach, Spencer, Syosset HS
Rayman, Mayeesa, Roslyn HS
Rodriguez, Alexander, Smithtown HS West
Rothbaum, Joshua, Great Neck North HS
Rust, Lindsey, Roslyn HS
Schiavo, Justin, Roslyn HS
Shah, Dia, Jericho HS
Shayani, Gabriella, Jericho HS
Shekar, Shruthi, Jericho HS
Sierra, Katie, Northport HS
Shukla, Mana, The Wheatley School
Specht, Megan, Ward Melville HS
Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS
Sussman, Whitney, JFK Bellmore HS
Tak, Kendrick, Manhasset HS
Taylor, Leah, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Wang, Elizabeth, Ward Melville HS
Wang, Ethan, Great Neck South HS
Wang, Michael, Syosset HS
Weltmann, Matthew, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Wendt, David, Island Trees HS
Xu, David, Jericho HS
Yue, Siyuan, George W. Hewlett HS
Zhang, Jiaqi, Jericho HS
Zhang, Vincent, Sachem HS East
Zhu, Brandon, The Wheatley School
Horatio Alger National Scholar
$25,000 winner
Cumberbatch, Abigail, Wyandanch, Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School
Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation
$20,000 winner
Bossour, Joel-Anthoney, Sewanhaka HS
Lin, Jessica, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Regional Finalists
Bossour, Joel-Anthoney, Sewanhaka HS
Diaz, Daniela, Bay Shore HS
Lin, Jessica, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS
U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Scholar
Chow, Nelson, Malverne HS
Semifinalists
Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow HS East
Chan, Gabriel, Commack HS
Chow, Nelson, Malverne HS
Huang, Benjamin S., Syosset HS
Kelly, Danielle, Friends Academy
Liu, Simon, Herricks HS
Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS
Schneider, Gemma, Roslyn HS
Sierra, Katie Marie, Northport HS
Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS
National Merit Corporate Scholarship Winners (awards vary)
Berman, Dara R., Ward Melville HS
Concepcion, Elizabeth, Ward Melville HS
Jacobsen, Nicole, Plainedge HS
Kuroda, Drew M., Chaminade HS
Ma, Ziyue, Ward Melville HS
Radinsky, Avi, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys, Woodmere
Rao, Kavya G., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Samowitz, Edward R., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Sneddon, Abigail L., Sayville HS
Xu, David, Jericho HS
Xu, Kevin, Ward Melville HS
National Merit Scholarship Winners
$2,500
Baghashvili, Nino, Massapequa HS
Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Bank, Jared S., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Bodik, Gregory N., Ward Melville HS
Bogdanov, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS
Chavre, Bharvi, George W. Hewlett HS
Chowdhury, Saajid, General Douglas MacArthur HS
Cohen, Sam D., Lynbrook HS
DeFalco, Anthony Francis, South Side HS
Eager, Sabrina N., Syosset HS
Grossman, Julia Beth, George W. Hewlett HS
Hausknecht, Kaylie, Lynbrook HS
Hawa, Yoel B., Great Neck North HS
Kann, Johanna G., Roslyn HS
Kelly, Danielle M., Friends Academy
Maheshwari, Elish, Herricks HS
Minars, Samantha J., Wantagh HS
Melkun, Jonathan K., W. Tresper Clarke HS
Mirro, Isabella T., Great Neck North HS
Ning, Fayfay, Manhasset HS
Orduna, Adriana, Ward Melville HS
Padala, Aidan, Garden City HS
Rogers, Chloe C., Garden City HS
Rothbaum, Joshua B., Great Neck North HS
Schneider, Gemma, Roslyn HS
Sinar, Deniz, Commack HS
Souhrada, Kevin C., Bay Shore HS
Taylor, Leah E., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Tishler, Aleah K., Manhasset HS
Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS
Vincoff, Sophia Leigh, Manhasset HS
Wang, Elizabeth T., Ward Melville HS
Wang, Michael F., Syosset HS
Weiss, Brandon M., George W. Hewlett HS
Welinder, Annalisa Ingrid L., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Wendt, David K., Island Trees HS
Williams, Erik D., St John the Baptist Diocesan HS
Winkeler, Ian T., Smithtown HS East
National Association for Music Education
All-National Honor Ensembles
Concert Band
D’Amore, Anthony, Smithtown HS East
Malizia, Anthony, Farmingdale HS
Neikens, Zachary, William Floyd HS
Neuman, Megan, Walt Whitman HS
Sattler, Eric, Farmingdale HS
Tartak, Omeed, Great Neck North HS
Symphony Orchestra
Ahn, Sami, Syosset HS
Choi, Elizabeth, John H. Glenn HS
Hong, Alexandra, Manhasset HS
Kang, Grace, Herricks HS
McCumiskey, Marie, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Shaposhnikov, Benjamin, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Sheehan, Comeragh, Westhampton Beach HS
Ye, Camellia, The Wheatley School
Mixed Chorus
Bieder, Gabrielle, Syosset HS
Fisher, Maxwell, Walt Whitman HS
Grottola, Anna, Connetquot HS
Leonardi, Lauren, West Islip HS
Leventhal, Hanah, North Shore HS
Orgel, Matthew, Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK HS
Scala, Christian, Massapequa HS
Testaverde, Jenny, Massapequa HS
Vogel, Joshua, Rocky Point HS
New York State School Music Association
All-State Musicians
NASSAU
Instrumental Jazz
Chan, Luke, Manhasset HS
Davis, Michael, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Maday, Eddy, George W Hewlett HS
Massimo, Nicholas, Syosset HS
Neri, Danny, Lynbrook HS
Tourneux, Theodore, George W. Hewlett HS
Vita, A.J., Bethpage HS
Mixed Chorus
Aliotta, Melissa, South Side HS
Alvarado, Gabriel, Freeport HS
Anglim, Kelly, East Meadow HS
Batsford, Evan, Baldwin HS
Benedict, Sarah, Massapequa HS
Bergersen, Kelly, Farmingdale HS
Cheung, Justin, Herricks HS
Cohen, Danielle, George W. Hewlett HS
Connor, Owen, Manhasset HS
Davidson, Alexandra, Garden City HS
DeLuca, Julia, South Side HS
Doty, Jonathan, Farmingdale HS
Friedmann, Melanie, Syosset HS
Galante, James, Chaminade HS
Gallagher, Kelly, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Harper, Margaret, Paul D Schreiber HS
Hernandez, Anthony, Oceanside HS
Hur, Susanna, Syosset HS
Katartzis, William, Bethpage HS
Kelly, James, Massapequa HS
Lemos, Luiz Felipe, Valley Stream North HS
Lerman, Jonah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Lloyd, Paul, Farmingdale HS
MacKay, Mikaila, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Maebert, Dylan, Farmingdale HS
Martin, Josh, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Monti, Sianna, Cold Spring Harbor HS
O’Flynn, Emily, Farmingdale HS
Park, Aileen, Syosset HS
Polanco, Nathalie, East Meadow HS
Reyes, Nathaniel, George W. Hewlett HS
Russ, Mark, Roslyn HS
Saha, Shourav, Great Neck South HS
Sanna, Raffi, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Sorensen, Emma, North Shore HS
Sorensen, Kayla, North Shore HS
Stein, Paul, Garden City HS
Testamark, Jacqueline, Division Avenue HS
Thomas, Malachi, Malverne HS
Trezza, Richard, Island Trees HS
Truncale, Benjamin, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Wang, Alexander, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Yu, Ashley, Great Neck South HS
Zak, Chelsea, Syosset HS
String Orchestra
Ahn, Serin, Jericho HS
Bakhshian, Arpie, Lynbrook HS
Coffey, Nils, Locust Valley HS
Datta, Deep, Great Neck South HS
Fan, Kailyn, Valley Stream North HS
Grady, Kayla, Massapequa HS
Guarascio, Adriana, Wellington C. Mepham HS
Kapilian, Joshua, Long Beach HS
Kim, Sarah, Roslyn HS
LaBarca, Anthony J, Syosset HS
Langel, Nicholas, Great Neck South HS
Ramirez, Christine, North Shore HS
Shin, Christopher, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Siconolfi, Nicholas, Locust Valley HS
Tan, Alexandra, Herricks HS
Yang, Kristen, Jericho HS
Zhong, Jasmine, Manhasset HS
Symphonic Band
Aebly, John, Long Beach HS
Brown, Keegan, North Shore HS
Chun, Joanne, Division Avenue HS
Condoleo, Juliana, Lynbrook HS
Dubyn, Jack, Massapequa HS
Fong, Emily, Jericho HS
Futterman, Derek, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Giorlando, Paul, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Gokcan, Adam, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Hirooka, Taiki, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Itzkowitz, Daniel, Great Neck South HS
Kim, Yeri, Roslyn HS
Lau, Jeremy, Herricks HS
Lensky, Jason, Farmingdale HS
Levine, Sam, Great Neck South HS
Millar, Laura, East Rockaway HS
Ning, Fayfay, Manhasset HS
Paciullo, Michael, Herricks HS
Rothbaum, Joshua, Great Neck South HS
Shonik, Fiona, North Shore HS
Sion, Frederick, (two instruments) Great Neck South HS
Yan, Tessa, Valley Stream South HS
Yang, Eric, Great Neck South HS
Yang, Siyu, Syosset HS
Symphony Orchestra
Bao, Jeff, Jericho HS
Chen, Jeremy, Great Neck South HS
Felker, Alexander, Farmingdale HS
Fitzgerald, Audra, Garden City HS
Fletcher, Thomas, Oyster Bay HS
Glassman, Leo, Lynbrook HS
Goodstone, Zoe, North Shore HS
Hirshon, Jesse, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Keller, Allison, The Wheatley School
Kim, Austin, Herricks HS
Kim, Christina, Herricks HS
Kim, Jaehyun, Great Neck South HS
Kim, Jonathan, Manhasset HS
Kim, Youri, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Lee, Hannah, Syosset HS
Lee, Oliver, Great Neck South HS
Lee, Olivia, George W Hewlett HS
Liu, Albert, Manhasset HS
Maiti, Soham, Bethpage HS
Markevich, Angelica, Kellenberg Memorial HS
McCumiskey, William, Chaminade HS
Ng, Karina, Herricks HS
Pavlou, Anna Maria, Oceanside HS
Ruggiero, Elizabeth, Syosset HS
Sheng, Jonathan, Jericho HS
Song, Jaehyeon, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Van Steertegem, Chloe, George W. Hewlett HS
Wile, Ethan, Oceanside HS
Wong, Emily, Syosset HS
Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS
Yang, Darren, Herricks HS
Yen, Hanna, Herricks HS
Yi, Ju Young, Herricks HS
Yoo, Kaitlyn, Herricks HS
Zhang, Ann, Great Neck South HS
Treble Chorus
Ajirotutu, Oluwaseun, Malverne HS
Brenner, Lindsay, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Carroll, Alayna, Massapequa HS
Corigliano, Antoinette, Massapequa HS
Coughlin, Jillian, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Deschamps, Ashley, Farmingdale HS
Drucker, Abigail, Roslyn HS
Emmett, Annalisa, Sacred Heart Academy
Fazio, Maria, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Herling, Shelby, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Hochman, Leah, Freeport HS
Huber, Ashley, Manhasset HS
Jacobson, Lindsay, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Joseph, Angela, Herricks HS
Lakhani, Shazmin, Herricks HS
Lee, Morgan, George W Hewlett HS
Leonardi, Maria, Massapequa HS
Leone, Santina, Valley Stream Central HS
Lyngstad-Hughes, Fiona, Great Neck South HS
Mehrzad, Pardiss, Syosset HS
Mpazicos, Julianna, Massapequa HS
Rampanelli, Nicole, Syosset HS
Redmond, Elizabeth, South Side HS
Robinson, Jenna, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Schatz, Talia, Syosset HS
Surajabali, Kyla, Herricks HS
Vocal Jazz
Frucchione, Danielle, George W. Hewlett HS
Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS
Ukegbu, Ekele, Elmont Memorial HS
Walsh, Thomas, Long Beach HS
Wind Ensemble
Byrne, Liam, Plainedge HS
Chasin, Alec, Long Beach HS
Conway, Emmett, Valley Stream Central HS
Cossentino, Amelia, Valley Stream North HS
Fried, Matthew, East Meadow HS
Huang, Zhen, Great Neck South HS
Murphy, Sean, Chaminade HS
Osojnak, Dominic, East Meadow HS
Rafanelli, Devon, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Shabaev, Albert, Syosset HS
Taylor, Samuel, Chaminade HS
Tsekerides, Henry, Cold Spring Harbor HS
SUFFOLK
Instrumental Jazz
Genovesi, Anthony, East Hampton HS
Golub, Michael, Smithtown HS West
Parrinello, Michael, Commack HS
Schiefer, Jack, Miller Place HS
Mixed Chorus
Albano, Joseph, Sachem HS North
Altamirano, Francis, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Alvarado, Robert, Connetquot HS
Beirne, Caitlin, Saint Anthony’s HS
Bertolini, Alexandra, East Islip HS
Bonventre, Sophia, North Babylon HS
Boucher, Mary Ellen, West Islip HS
Caffrey, Patrick, Hauppauge HS
Carullo, Timothy, Longwood HS
Conforti, Tyler, Commack HS
Conklin, Aidan, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Dagostino, Denver, Mount Sinai HS
DaSilva, Emily, East Islip HS
Davis, Tatyana, Longwood HS
DeMaio, Campbell, Ward Melville HS
DeMott, Timothy, Sachem HS East
DiGiorgio, John, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Donneruno, Isabella, Northport HS
Falkenmayer, Matthew, West Islip HS
Feldman, Daniel, Commack HS
Flaccomio, Kathleen, Newfield HS
Frias, Kaylee, Brentwood HS
Gallagher, Corrine, Ward Melville HS
Gallagher, Karina, East Islip HS
Gaskill, Isabela, Babylon HS
Gonzalez, Felipe, Elwood/John Glenn HS
Goz, David, Northport HS
Jean-Francois, Ralf, Sachem HS East
Jordan, Sarah, Riverhead HS
Ketcham, Zachary, Smithtown HS West
Koch, Jaclyn, Longwood HS
Kozlowski, Rene, Hauppauge HS
Krishnan, Nalini, Commack HS
Leiboff, Marielle, Ward Melville HS
Lesko, Jacob, North Babylon HS
Maher, Meghan, Northport HS
McCready, Colin, Newfield HS
McGill, Jackson, Harborfields HS
Medrano, Samuel, Brentwood HS
Mirro, Sarah, Saint Anthony’s HS
Mistler, Sara, Connetquot HS
O’Connell, Arianna, Ward Melville HS
Paidoussis, Kathryn, West Islip HS
Petersen, Emily, Newfield HS
Recce, Rose, Hauppauge HS
Reyes, Allison, Copiague HS
Roth, Evan, Commack HS
Santiago, Giovanni, Connetquot HS
Scott, Kyree, Copiague HS
Senat, Darley, Copiague HS
Shuford, Tyler, Mattituck Junior/Senior HS
Silk, Patrick, Hauppauge HS
Silva, Gabriel, Longwood HS
Spina, Katelyn, East Islip HS
Svegliato, Kailani, William Floyd HS
Szabo, Andrew, Copiague HS
Tobin, Alexandra, Smithtown HS West
Vargas, Ariana, Brentwood HS
Velez, Justin, Brentwood HS
Venticinque, Antonio, Brentwood HS
Von Hof, Lydia, Commack HS
Wegener, Marion, West Islip HS
Willard, Jasmin, William Floyd HS
Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS
String Orchestra
Bajic, Jade, Saint Anthony’s HS
Bi, Miles, Commack HS
Borman, Everett, Harborfields HS
Cai, Joshua, Mount Sinai HS
Eterno, Julia, St. John the Baptist HS
Fried, Sarah-Anne, Riverhead HS
Limb, Katie, Smithtown HS West
Lyons, Nicholas, Patchogue-Medford HS
Park, Isac, Commack HS
Quintanilla, Kevin, William Floyd HS
Schubart, Peter, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Schully, Ava, Earl L Vandermeulen HS
Sierra, Katie, Northport HS
Strait, Benjamin, Northport HS
Woroniecka, Alexandra, Ward Melville HS
Wygonik, Christopher, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Symphonic Band
Bolin, Patrick, West Islip HS
Bottone, Anthony, Comsewogue HS
Chao, Kristen, Commack HS
Cotes, Samantha, Centereach HS
Engle, Christopher, Huntington HS
Greene, Liam, East Islip HS
Jenkins, Evan, Centereach HS
Ju, Sara, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Marino, Molly, Ward Melville HS
Nelsen, Rebecca, Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior HS
Pannullo, Christopher, Patchogue-Medford HS
Phua, Emily, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Pond, Stephanie, Kings Park HS
Ryerson, Masin, Islip HS
Safian, Gabrielle, Walt Whitman HS
Sangiorgio, Sofia, Sachem HS North
Sauer, Rachel, Sachem HS East
Teubner, Sarah, Kings Park HS
Ward, Russell, Lindenhurst HS
Symphony Orchestra
Altbacker, Sydney, Babylon Junior-Senior HS
Amirhamzeh, Alexander, Hauppauge HS
Arsenicos, Victoria, St. John the Baptist HS
Barbacena, Diana, Stony Brook School
Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Doogan, Alexandra, Deer Park HS
Fazio, Holly, Longwood HS
Friese, Pegeen, Northport HS
Gallagher, Grace, West Islip HS
Gullo, Angela, Commack HS
Haegele, Maximillian, Ward Melville HS
Hart, Jonathan, Miller Place HS
Huang, Jonathan, Ward Melville HS
Imburgia, Joseph, West Islip HS
Keenan, Victoria, East Islip HS
Kim, Charlson, Commack HS
Lai, Denise, Ward Melville HS
McGiff, Theresa, St. John the Baptist HS
Park, Matthew, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Perea, Kyle, Huntington HS
Rodas, Felipe, Lindenhurst HS
Sailer, Stephen, Lindenhurst HS
Stancampiano, Lindsay, Mount Sinai HS
Stewart, Alexandra, East Islip HS
Treble Chorus
Amato, Jordan, Ward Melville HS
Barics, Victoria, Commack HS
Basel, Ashleigh, Northport HS
Cascio, Gabrielle, Connetquot HS
Chaikin, Makenzy, Elwood-John Glenn HS
Christophides, Jordyn, Smithtown HS East
DeMelfi, Desiree, William Floyd HS
DiFrietus, Mikayla, Centereach HS
Feuer, Taryn, Northport HS
Finora, Gabrielle, Mattituck Junior/Senior HS
Foti, Samantha, Commack HS
Gerber, Hannah, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Gruber, Delaney, Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior HS
Halvorsen, Jenna, West Babylon HS
Levine, Delina, Commack HS
Mandel, Melissa, Elwood/John Glenn HS
Mastrangelo, Sophia, Shoreham-Wading River HS
McLaughlin, Erin, Saint Anthony’s HS
McNamara, Jocelyn, Westhampton Beach HS
Parada, Marilyn, Brentwood HS
Perticone, Gabriella, Connetquot HS
Semelsberger, Abigail, Huntington HS
Swinford, Moira, Smithtown HS East
Tiernan, Victoria, East Islip HS
Tiller, Morgan, Sachem HS North
Vocal Jazz
Aron, Hayden, Ward Melville HS
D’Auria, Nicholas, Islip HS
Jean, Christy, Brentwood HS
Leo, Joseph, Islip HS
Mond, Noah, Ward Melville HS
Pringle, Jack, Patchogue-Medford HS
Rodriguez, Annie, Patchogue-Medford HS
Wind Ensemble
Darragh, Alyssa, Commack HS
DelBianco, Gilda, Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan HS
Dutton, Darren, Connetquot HS
Infranco, Molly, Rocky Point HS
Nelsen, Ryan, Eastport-South Manor Junior/Senior HS
Schweikert, Donald, Sayville HS
Seifert, Julianna, Commack HS
Tomassi, Marco, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Triolo, Cassidy, East Islip HS
Vieytez, Cristina, Commack HS
Find more Long Island high school graduation coverage at newsday.com/graduations.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.