Long Island high school students' achievements in science, music and more

Abigail Cumberbatch, a Wyandanch resident and a senior

Abigail Cumberbatch, a Wyandanch resident and a senior at Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School, has received a $25,000 scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. Photo Credit: Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

A sampling of Long Island high school students who won competitions, scholarships and other honors in the 2018-19 academic year.

Regeneron Science Talent Search

Finalists, $25,000

Lam, Thomas, Syosset HS

Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS

Perez, Ahmad, Brentwood HS

Schiavo, Justin, Roslyn HS

Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS

Semifinalists, $2,000

Bercow, Jolie, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Bhansalli, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Bogdanov, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS

Cai, Merrick, Kings Park HS

Condoleo, Juliana, Lynbrook HS

D’Amore, Anthony, Smithtown HS East

Ge, Kelsey, Ward Melville HS

Geula, Aaron, Great Neck North HS

Goh, Michelle, Great Neck North HS

Grossman, Julia, George W. Hewlett HS

Hausknecht, Kaylie, Lynbrook HS

Hu, Jiaxuan, Jericho HS

Ke, Adrian, Roslyn HS

Lam, Thomas, Syosset HS

Lee, Brandon, Roslyn HS

Lee, Richard, Manhasset HS

Lee, Serena, Syosset HS

Levin, Emma, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Levine, Jake, JFK Bellmore HS

Lu, Christopher, Great Neck North HS

Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS

Mashal, Jonathan, JFK Bellmore HS

Muthukumar, Pragati, Commack HS

Pahlavan, Arianna, Jericho HS

Pena-Lobel, Maya, Ward Melville HS

Perez, Ahmad, Brentwood HS

Philip, Stefan, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Pugach, Spencer, Syosset HS

Rayman, Mayeesa, Roslyn HS

Rodriguez, Alexander, Smithtown HS West

Rothbaum, Joshua, Great Neck North HS

Rust, Lindsey, Roslyn HS

Schiavo, Justin, Roslyn HS

Shah, Dia, Jericho HS

Shayani, Gabriella, Jericho HS

Shekar, Shruthi, Jericho HS

Sierra, Katie, Northport HS

Shukla, Mana, The Wheatley School

Specht, Megan, Ward Melville HS

Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS

Sussman, Whitney, JFK Bellmore HS

Tak, Kendrick, Manhasset HS

Taylor, Leah, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Wang, Elizabeth, Ward Melville HS

Wang, Ethan, Great Neck South HS

Wang, Michael, Syosset HS

Weltmann, Matthew, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Wendt, David, Island Trees HS

Xu, David, Jericho HS

Yue, Siyuan, George W. Hewlett HS

Zhang, Jiaqi, Jericho HS

Zhang, Vincent, Sachem HS East

Zhu, Brandon, The Wheatley School

Horatio Alger National Scholar

$25,000 winner

Cumberbatch, Abigail, Wyandanch, Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School

Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation

$20,000 winner

Bossour, Joel-Anthoney, Sewanhaka HS

Lin, Jessica, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Regional Finalists

Bossour, Joel-Anthoney, Sewanhaka HS

Diaz, Daniela, Bay Shore HS

Lin, Jessica, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS

U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Scholar

Chow, Nelson, Malverne HS

Semifinalists

Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow HS East

Chan, Gabriel, Commack HS

Chow, Nelson, Malverne HS

Huang, Benjamin S., Syosset HS

Kelly, Danielle, Friends Academy

Liu, Simon, Herricks HS

Maheshwari, Eish, Herricks HS

Schneider, Gemma, Roslyn HS

Sierra, Katie Marie, Northport HS

Subramanian, Madhav, Jericho HS

National Merit Corporate Scholarship Winners (awards vary)

Berman, Dara R., Ward Melville HS

Concepcion, Elizabeth, Ward Melville HS

Jacobsen, Nicole, Plainedge HS

Kuroda, Drew M., Chaminade HS

Ma, Ziyue, Ward Melville HS

Radinsky, Avi, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys, Woodmere

Rao, Kavya G., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Samowitz, Edward R., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Sneddon, Abigail L., Sayville HS

Xu, David, Jericho HS

Xu, Kevin, Ward Melville HS

National Merit Scholarship Winners

$2,500

Baghashvili, Nino, Massapequa HS

Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Bank, Jared S., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Bodik, Gregory N., Ward Melville HS

Bogdanov, Samuel, George W. Hewlett HS

Chavre, Bharvi, George W. Hewlett HS

Chowdhury, Saajid, General Douglas MacArthur HS

Cohen, Sam D., Lynbrook HS

DeFalco, Anthony Francis, South Side HS

Eager, Sabrina N., Syosset HS

Grossman, Julia Beth, George W. Hewlett HS

Hausknecht, Kaylie, Lynbrook HS

Hawa, Yoel B., Great Neck North HS

Kann, Johanna G., Roslyn HS

Kelly, Danielle M., Friends Academy

Maheshwari, Elish, Herricks HS

Minars, Samantha J., Wantagh HS

Melkun, Jonathan K., W. Tresper Clarke HS

Mirro, Isabella T., Great Neck North HS

Ning, Fayfay, Manhasset HS

Orduna, Adriana, Ward Melville HS

Padala, Aidan, Garden City HS

Rogers, Chloe C., Garden City HS

Rothbaum, Joshua B., Great Neck North HS

Schneider, Gemma, Roslyn HS

Sinar, Deniz, Commack HS

Souhrada, Kevin C., Bay Shore HS

Taylor, Leah E., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Tishler, Aleah K., Manhasset HS

Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS

Vincoff, Sophia Leigh, Manhasset HS

Wang, Elizabeth T., Ward Melville HS

Wang, Michael F., Syosset HS

Weiss, Brandon M., George W. Hewlett HS

Welinder, Annalisa Ingrid L., Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Wendt, David K., Island Trees HS

Williams, Erik D., St John the Baptist Diocesan HS

Winkeler, Ian T., Smithtown HS East

National Association for Music Education

All-National Honor Ensembles

Concert Band

D’Amore, Anthony, Smithtown HS East

Malizia, Anthony, Farmingdale HS

Neikens, Zachary, William Floyd HS

Neuman, Megan, Walt Whitman HS

Sattler, Eric, Farmingdale HS

Tartak, Omeed, Great Neck North HS

Symphony Orchestra

Ahn, Sami, Syosset HS

Choi, Elizabeth, John H. Glenn HS

Hong, Alexandra, Manhasset HS

Kang, Grace, Herricks HS

McCumiskey, Marie, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Shaposhnikov, Benjamin, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Sheehan, Comeragh, Westhampton Beach HS

Ye, Camellia, The Wheatley School

Mixed Chorus

Bieder, Gabrielle, Syosset HS

Fisher, Maxwell, Walt Whitman HS

Grottola, Anna, Connetquot HS

Leonardi, Lauren, West Islip HS

Leventhal, Hanah, North Shore HS

Orgel, Matthew, Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK HS

Scala, Christian, Massapequa HS

Testaverde, Jenny, Massapequa HS

Vogel, Joshua, Rocky Point HS

New York State School Music Association

All-State Musicians

NASSAU

Instrumental Jazz

Chan, Luke, Manhasset HS

Davis, Michael, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Maday, Eddy, George W Hewlett HS

Massimo, Nicholas, Syosset HS

Neri, Danny, Lynbrook HS

Tourneux, Theodore, George W. Hewlett HS

Vita, A.J., Bethpage HS

Mixed Chorus

Aliotta, Melissa, South Side HS

Alvarado, Gabriel, Freeport HS

Anglim, Kelly, East Meadow HS

Batsford, Evan, Baldwin HS

Benedict, Sarah, Massapequa HS

Bergersen, Kelly, Farmingdale HS

Cheung, Justin, Herricks HS

Cohen, Danielle, George W. Hewlett HS

Connor, Owen, Manhasset HS

Davidson, Alexandra, Garden City HS

DeLuca, Julia, South Side HS

Doty, Jonathan, Farmingdale HS

Friedmann, Melanie, Syosset HS

Galante, James, Chaminade HS

Gallagher, Kelly, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Harper, Margaret, Paul D Schreiber HS

Hernandez, Anthony, Oceanside HS

Hur, Susanna, Syosset HS

Katartzis, William, Bethpage HS

Kelly, James, Massapequa HS

Lemos, Luiz Felipe, Valley Stream North HS

Lerman, Jonah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Lloyd, Paul, Farmingdale HS

MacKay, Mikaila, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Maebert, Dylan, Farmingdale HS

Martin, Josh, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Monti, Sianna, Cold Spring Harbor HS

O’Flynn, Emily, Farmingdale HS

Park, Aileen, Syosset HS

Polanco, Nathalie, East Meadow HS

Reyes, Nathaniel, George W. Hewlett HS

Russ, Mark, Roslyn HS

Saha, Shourav, Great Neck South HS

Sanna, Raffi, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Sorensen, Emma, North Shore HS

Sorensen, Kayla, North Shore HS

Stein, Paul, Garden City HS

Testamark, Jacqueline, Division Avenue HS

Thomas, Malachi, Malverne HS

Trezza, Richard, Island Trees HS

Truncale, Benjamin, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Wang, Alexander, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Yu, Ashley, Great Neck South HS

Zak, Chelsea, Syosset HS

String Orchestra

Ahn, Serin, Jericho HS

Bakhshian, Arpie, Lynbrook HS

Coffey, Nils, Locust Valley HS

Datta, Deep, Great Neck South HS

Fan, Kailyn, Valley Stream North HS

Grady, Kayla, Massapequa HS

Guarascio, Adriana, Wellington C. Mepham HS

Kapilian, Joshua, Long Beach HS

Kim, Sarah, Roslyn HS

LaBarca, Anthony J, Syosset HS

Langel, Nicholas, Great Neck South HS

Ramirez, Christine, North Shore HS

Shin, Christopher, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Siconolfi, Nicholas, Locust Valley HS

Tan, Alexandra, Herricks HS

Yang, Kristen, Jericho HS

Zhong, Jasmine, Manhasset HS

Symphonic Band

Aebly, John, Long Beach HS

Brown, Keegan, North Shore HS

Chun, Joanne, Division Avenue HS

Condoleo, Juliana, Lynbrook HS

Dubyn, Jack, Massapequa HS

Fong, Emily, Jericho HS

Futterman, Derek, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Giorlando, Paul, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Gokcan, Adam, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Hirooka, Taiki, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Itzkowitz, Daniel, Great Neck South HS

Kim, Yeri, Roslyn HS

Lau, Jeremy, Herricks HS

Lensky, Jason, Farmingdale HS

Levine, Sam, Great Neck South HS

Millar, Laura, East Rockaway HS

Ning, Fayfay, Manhasset HS

Paciullo, Michael, Herricks HS

Rothbaum, Joshua, Great Neck South HS

Shonik, Fiona, North Shore HS

Sion, Frederick, (two instruments) Great Neck South HS

Yan, Tessa, Valley Stream South HS

Yang, Eric, Great Neck South HS

Yang, Siyu, Syosset HS

Symphony Orchestra

Bao, Jeff, Jericho HS

Chen, Jeremy, Great Neck South HS

Felker, Alexander, Farmingdale HS

Fitzgerald, Audra, Garden City HS

Fletcher, Thomas, Oyster Bay HS

Glassman, Leo, Lynbrook HS

Goodstone, Zoe, North Shore HS

Hirshon, Jesse, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Keller, Allison, The Wheatley School

Kim, Austin, Herricks HS

Kim, Christina, Herricks HS

Kim, Jaehyun, Great Neck South HS

Kim, Jonathan, Manhasset HS

Kim, Youri, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Lee, Hannah, Syosset HS

Lee, Oliver, Great Neck South HS

Lee, Olivia, George W Hewlett HS

Liu, Albert, Manhasset HS

Maiti, Soham, Bethpage HS

Markevich, Angelica, Kellenberg Memorial HS

McCumiskey, William, Chaminade HS

Ng, Karina, Herricks HS

Pavlou, Anna Maria, Oceanside HS

Ruggiero, Elizabeth, Syosset HS

Sheng, Jonathan, Jericho HS

Song, Jaehyeon, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Van Steertegem, Chloe, George W. Hewlett HS

Wile, Ethan, Oceanside HS

Wong, Emily, Syosset HS

Xu, Kevin, Syosset HS

Yang, Darren, Herricks HS

Yen, Hanna, Herricks HS

Yi, Ju Young, Herricks HS

Yoo, Kaitlyn, Herricks HS

Zhang, Ann, Great Neck South HS

Treble Chorus

Ajirotutu, Oluwaseun, Malverne HS

Brenner, Lindsay, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Carroll, Alayna, Massapequa HS

Corigliano, Antoinette, Massapequa HS

Coughlin, Jillian, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Deschamps, Ashley, Farmingdale HS

Drucker, Abigail, Roslyn HS

Emmett, Annalisa, Sacred Heart Academy

Fazio, Maria, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Herling, Shelby, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Hochman, Leah, Freeport HS

Huber, Ashley, Manhasset HS

Jacobson, Lindsay, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Joseph, Angela, Herricks HS

Lakhani, Shazmin, Herricks HS

Lee, Morgan, George W Hewlett HS

Leonardi, Maria, Massapequa HS

Leone, Santina, Valley Stream Central HS

Lyngstad-Hughes, Fiona, Great Neck South HS

Mehrzad, Pardiss, Syosset HS

Mpazicos, Julianna, Massapequa HS

Rampanelli, Nicole, Syosset HS

Redmond, Elizabeth, South Side HS

Robinson, Jenna, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Schatz, Talia, Syosset HS

Surajabali, Kyla, Herricks HS

Vocal Jazz

Frucchione, Danielle, George W. Hewlett HS

Layne, Tyler, George W. Hewlett HS

Ukegbu, Ekele, Elmont Memorial HS

Walsh, Thomas, Long Beach HS

Wind Ensemble

Byrne, Liam, Plainedge HS

Chasin, Alec, Long Beach HS

Conway, Emmett, Valley Stream Central HS

Cossentino, Amelia, Valley Stream North HS

Fried, Matthew, East Meadow HS

Huang, Zhen, Great Neck South HS

Murphy, Sean, Chaminade HS

Osojnak, Dominic, East Meadow HS

Rafanelli, Devon, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Shabaev, Albert, Syosset HS

Taylor, Samuel, Chaminade HS

Tsekerides, Henry, Cold Spring Harbor HS

SUFFOLK

Instrumental Jazz

Genovesi, Anthony, East Hampton HS

Golub, Michael, Smithtown HS West

Parrinello, Michael, Commack HS

Schiefer, Jack, Miller Place HS

Mixed Chorus

Albano, Joseph, Sachem HS North

Altamirano, Francis, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Alvarado, Robert, Connetquot HS

Beirne, Caitlin, Saint Anthony’s HS

Bertolini, Alexandra, East Islip HS

Bonventre, Sophia, North Babylon HS

Boucher, Mary Ellen, West Islip HS

Caffrey, Patrick, Hauppauge HS

Carullo, Timothy, Longwood HS

Conforti, Tyler, Commack HS

Conklin, Aidan, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Dagostino, Denver, Mount Sinai HS

DaSilva, Emily, East Islip HS

Davis, Tatyana, Longwood HS

DeMaio, Campbell, Ward Melville HS

DeMott, Timothy, Sachem HS East

DiGiorgio, John, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Donneruno, Isabella, Northport HS

Falkenmayer, Matthew, West Islip HS

Feldman, Daniel, Commack HS

Flaccomio, Kathleen, Newfield HS

Frias, Kaylee, Brentwood HS

Gallagher, Corrine, Ward Melville HS

Gallagher, Karina, East Islip HS

Gaskill, Isabela, Babylon HS

Gonzalez, Felipe, Elwood/John Glenn HS

Goz, David, Northport HS

Jean-Francois, Ralf, Sachem HS East

Jordan, Sarah, Riverhead HS

Ketcham, Zachary, Smithtown HS West

Koch, Jaclyn, Longwood HS

Kozlowski, Rene, Hauppauge HS

Krishnan, Nalini, Commack HS

Leiboff, Marielle, Ward Melville HS

Lesko, Jacob, North Babylon HS

Maher, Meghan, Northport HS

McCready, Colin, Newfield HS

McGill, Jackson, Harborfields HS

Medrano, Samuel, Brentwood HS

Mirro, Sarah, Saint Anthony’s HS

Mistler, Sara, Connetquot HS

O’Connell, Arianna, Ward Melville HS

Paidoussis, Kathryn, West Islip HS

Petersen, Emily, Newfield HS

Recce, Rose, Hauppauge HS

Reyes, Allison, Copiague HS

Roth, Evan, Commack HS

Santiago, Giovanni, Connetquot HS

Scott, Kyree, Copiague HS

Senat, Darley, Copiague HS

Shuford, Tyler, Mattituck Junior/Senior HS

Silk, Patrick, Hauppauge HS

Silva, Gabriel, Longwood HS

Spina, Katelyn, East Islip HS

Svegliato, Kailani, William Floyd HS

Szabo, Andrew, Copiague HS

Tobin, Alexandra, Smithtown HS West

Vargas, Ariana, Brentwood HS

Velez, Justin, Brentwood HS

Venticinque, Antonio, Brentwood HS

Von Hof, Lydia, Commack HS

Wegener, Marion, West Islip HS

Willard, Jasmin, William Floyd HS

Woolcott, Wells, East Hampton HS

String Orchestra

Bajic, Jade, Saint Anthony’s HS

Bi, Miles, Commack HS

Borman, Everett, Harborfields HS

Cai, Joshua, Mount Sinai HS

Eterno, Julia, St. John the Baptist HS

Fried, Sarah-Anne, Riverhead HS

Limb, Katie, Smithtown HS West

Lyons, Nicholas, Patchogue-Medford HS

Park, Isac, Commack HS

Quintanilla, Kevin, William Floyd HS

Schubart, Peter, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Schully, Ava, Earl L Vandermeulen HS

Sierra, Katie, Northport HS

Strait, Benjamin, Northport HS

Woroniecka, Alexandra, Ward Melville HS

Wygonik, Christopher, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Symphonic Band

Bolin, Patrick, West Islip HS

Bottone, Anthony, Comsewogue HS

Chao, Kristen, Commack HS

Cotes, Samantha, Centereach HS

Engle, Christopher, Huntington HS

Greene, Liam, East Islip HS

Jenkins, Evan, Centereach HS

Ju, Sara, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Marino, Molly, Ward Melville HS

Nelsen, Rebecca, Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior HS

Pannullo, Christopher, Patchogue-Medford HS

Phua, Emily, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Pond, Stephanie, Kings Park HS

Ryerson, Masin, Islip HS

Safian, Gabrielle, Walt Whitman HS

Sangiorgio, Sofia, Sachem HS North

Sauer, Rachel, Sachem HS East

Teubner, Sarah, Kings Park HS

Ward, Russell, Lindenhurst HS

Symphony Orchestra

Altbacker, Sydney, Babylon Junior-Senior HS

Amirhamzeh, Alexander, Hauppauge HS

Arsenicos, Victoria, St. John the Baptist HS

Barbacena, Diana, Stony Brook School

Bhansali, Rinni, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Doogan, Alexandra, Deer Park HS

Fazio, Holly, Longwood HS

Friese, Pegeen, Northport HS

Gallagher, Grace, West Islip HS

Gullo, Angela, Commack HS

Haegele, Maximillian, Ward Melville HS

Hart, Jonathan, Miller Place HS

Huang, Jonathan, Ward Melville HS

Imburgia, Joseph, West Islip HS

Keenan, Victoria, East Islip HS

Kim, Charlson, Commack HS

Lai, Denise, Ward Melville HS

McGiff, Theresa, St. John the Baptist HS

Park, Matthew, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Perea, Kyle, Huntington HS

Rodas, Felipe, Lindenhurst HS

Sailer, Stephen, Lindenhurst HS

Stancampiano, Lindsay, Mount Sinai HS

Stewart, Alexandra, East Islip HS

Treble Chorus

Amato, Jordan, Ward Melville HS

Barics, Victoria, Commack HS

Basel, Ashleigh, Northport HS

Cascio, Gabrielle, Connetquot HS

Chaikin, Makenzy, Elwood-John Glenn HS

Christophides, Jordyn, Smithtown HS East

DeMelfi, Desiree, William Floyd HS

DiFrietus, Mikayla, Centereach HS

Feuer, Taryn, Northport HS

Finora, Gabrielle, Mattituck Junior/Senior HS

Foti, Samantha, Commack HS

Gerber, Hannah, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Gruber, Delaney, Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior HS

Halvorsen, Jenna, West Babylon HS

Levine, Delina, Commack HS

Mandel, Melissa, Elwood/John Glenn HS

Mastrangelo, Sophia, Shoreham-Wading River HS

McLaughlin, Erin, Saint Anthony’s HS

McNamara, Jocelyn, Westhampton Beach HS

Parada, Marilyn, Brentwood HS

Perticone, Gabriella, Connetquot HS

Semelsberger, Abigail, Huntington HS

Swinford, Moira, Smithtown HS East

Tiernan, Victoria, East Islip HS

Tiller, Morgan, Sachem HS North

Vocal Jazz

Aron, Hayden, Ward Melville HS

D’Auria, Nicholas, Islip HS

Jean, Christy, Brentwood HS

Leo, Joseph, Islip HS

Mond, Noah, Ward Melville HS

Pringle, Jack, Patchogue-Medford HS

Rodriguez, Annie, Patchogue-Medford HS

Wind Ensemble

Darragh, Alyssa, Commack HS

DelBianco, Gilda, Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan HS

Dutton, Darren, Connetquot HS

Infranco, Molly, Rocky Point HS

Nelsen, Ryan, Eastport-South Manor Junior/Senior HS

Schweikert, Donald, Sayville HS

Seifert, Julianna, Commack HS

Tomassi, Marco, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Triolo, Cassidy, East Islip HS

Vieytez, Cristina, Commack HS

Find more Long Island high school graduation coverage at newsday.com/graduations.

