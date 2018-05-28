TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island's 2018 valedictorians come to Newsday

What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room? Dozens of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2018 came to Newsday's headquarters in Melville on Tuesday, May 22. These bright minds spoke with Newsday's editors about their paths to success and the people who helped them along the way.

Here are some of the best moments from their visit.

