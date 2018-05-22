TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island valedictorians: Rocky Point to Wyandanch

Meet Long Island's 2018 valedictorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

ROCKY POINT HIGH SCHOOL, CONNOR MIDDLETON

Hometown: Miller Place

GPA: 106.71 (weighted)

Activities: Human Rights Club vice president, Human Rights Institute for High School Leaders presenter and facilitator, Students Building Bridges Award, State Senate and Assembly citations for community service, kempo jiujitsu black belt, Peer Networking facilitator with socially challenged students

College and major: Williams College, economics and philosophy

