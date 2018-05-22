Long Island valedictorians: Rocky Point to Wyandanch
ROCKY POINT HIGH SCHOOL, CONNOR MIDDLETON
Hometown: Miller Place
GPA: 106.71 (weighted)
Activities: Human Rights Club vice president, Human Rights Institute for High School Leaders presenter and facilitator, Students Building Bridges Award, State Senate and Assembly citations for community service, kempo jiujitsu black belt, Peer Networking facilitator with socially challenged students
College and major: Williams College, economics and philosophy
