TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Long IslandEducationGraduations

Long Island valedictorians: Amityville to Hempstead

Print

Meet some of Long Island's 2018 valedictorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, TREVONY PALMER Hometown: Amityville

AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, TREVONY PALMER

Hometown: Amityville

GPA: 111.59 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society president, student body treasurer, Key Club, Math club, junior varsity football

College and major: University of Chicago, economics

BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DANISH FAROOQ Hometown: Babylon

BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DANISH FAROOQ

Hometown: Babylon

GPA: 104.01 (weighted)

Activities: DECA president, student council co-vice president, Tri-M president, Leo Club vice president, National Honor Society vice president, varsity tennis, jazz band

College and major: Northeastern University, engineering

BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DELAINEY MACK Hometown: Baldwin

BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DELAINEY MACK

Hometown: Baldwin

GPA: 120 (weighted)

Activities: Nassau Dance Center, pit orchestra, Robotics president and drive coach, Academons varsity captain, Tri-M, Art Honor Society, varsity badminton

College and major: Lafayette College, mechanical engineering

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, DEREK BROWN Hometown: Bay

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, DEREK BROWN

Hometown: Bay Shore

GPA: 104.16 (weighted)

Activities: Senior class president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity wrestling, International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, National Honor Society, Athletes Helping Athletes, completed International Baccalaureate political engagement activity with State Sen. Phil Boyle

College and major: Dartmouth College, undecided

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN POLANISH Hometown: Bayport

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN POLANISH

Hometown: Bayport

GPA: 101.93 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Student, Tri-M president, National Honor Society secretary, school improvement team, chamber orchestra, DECA

College and major: Princeton University, undecided

BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, TRAVIS CUTTER Hometown: East Patchogue

BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, TRAVIS CUTTER

Hometown: East Patchogue

GPA: 4.4 (weighted)

Activities: Chess club vice president, student council, National Honor Society treasurer, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Math team treasurer, varsity golf

College and major: Stony Brook University Honors College, biochemistry and orthodontistry

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, SMITI SHAH Hometown: Bethpage GPA:

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, SMITI SHAH

Hometown: Bethpage

GPA: 106.55 (weighted)

Activities: FIRST Robotics Team 2869 captain, Long Island MVP in 2018, NY Academy of Sciences Junior Academy president, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair first place for environmental engineering, speaker at World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, United State of Women Summit, Bill and Melinda Gates Annual Letter Release ambassador

College and major: Duke University, electrical, computer engineering and finance

BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA VALLE Hometown:

BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA VALLE

Hometown: Hampton Bays

GPA: 103.46 (weighted)

Activities: National Math Honor Society president, Mercy on a Mission chair, varsity cross country, varsity winter track, varsity softball, AP Scholar, Girl Scouts

College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, brain and cognitive sciences

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, MICHAEL ZHU Hometown:

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, MICHAEL ZHU

Hometown: Brentwood

GPA: 107.7 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity tennis, National English Honor Society secretary, Tri-M vice president, chamber choir section leader, Athletes Helping Athletes, SCMEA All-County Choir, Math League highest overall score

College and major: Harvard University, history

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, KIEU MAI Hometown:

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, KIEU MAI

Hometown: Brentwood

GPA: 103.8 (weighted)

Activities: National Junior Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Fashion Club, Piano Club, Animal Welfare Education Club

College and major: Hunter College, psychology

BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, CLAUDIA PATTERSON Hometown: Bridgehampton GPA: 95.47

BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, CLAUDIA PATTERSON

Hometown: Bridgehampton

GPA: 95.47 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action founder, Virtual Enterprises International program head of marketing and former CEO, retreat for domestic violence volunteer, varsity field hockey, varsity lacrosse

College and major: University of Wisconsin at Madison, business

CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAITLYN QUIJANO Hometown:

CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAITLYN QUIJANO

Hometown: Westbury

GPA: 101.48 (weighted)

Activities: Math Honor Society president, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student government class representative, NYU Winthrop Hospital volunteer, varsity volleyball captain, varsity track captain

College and major: Villanova University, cognitive and behavioral neuroscience

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN GMELIN Hometown: Center

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN GMELIN

Hometown: Center Moriches

GPA: 103.97 (weighted)

Activities: Design engineering intern at Biodex Medical, FIRST Robotics Team 4458 co-president, Science National Honor Society president, cross-country, track, travel soccer, National Merit finalist

College and major: Stevens Institute of Technology, biomedical engineering and cyber security

CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, ANTHONY ROMAN Hometown: Lake Grove

CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, ANTHONY ROMAN

Hometown: Lake Grove

GPA: 102.3 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Italian Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, Math team, debate team, National Merit Scholar semifinalist, National AP Scholar

College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, mechanical engineering

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDREA HARRIOTT Hometown: Central

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDREA HARRIOTT

Hometown: Central Islip

GPA: 101.75 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Women 2 Women, Future Business Leaders of America, French National Honor Society, Lupus Foundation, American Lung Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities

College and major: Harvard University, applied mathematics

CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, SHAWN CONNELL Hometown: Woodbury GPA:

CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, SHAWN CONNELL

Hometown: Woodbury

GPA: 99.9 (unweighted)

Activities: Varsity basketball, Social Studies Club, varsity volleyball, Sacristans, Chess Club

College and major: Fordham University, business

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW CIURLEO Hometown: Commack GPA:

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW CIURLEO

Hometown: Commack

GPA: 105.12 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity golf captain, National Honor Society president, Boys Scholar Athletic Leadership Club, Italian Honor Society

College and major: Harvard University, economics

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE BEGLEY Hometown: Port Jefferson

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE BEGLEY

Hometown: Port Jefferson Station

GPA: 101.45 (weighted)

Activities: French Honor Society president, Academic Club captain, National AP Scholar, All-State Orchestra, varsity soccer, National Honor Society, jazz band

College and major: Princeton University, physics major, music minor

CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOGAN OKUR Hometown: Ronkonkoma

CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOGAN OKUR

Hometown: Ronkonkoma

GPA: 102.76 (weighted)

Activities: Science Olympiad, Robotics, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society

College and major: Stony Brook University, engineering and pre-med

CRESCENT SCHOOL, YUSRA AHMED Hometown: Woodmere GPA: 92.95

CRESCENT SCHOOL, YUSRA AHMED

Hometown: Woodmere

GPA: 92.95 (weighted)

Activities: Science Olympiad, Model UN Club head, Quran competition first place, basketball, speech competition, Short Film Club, peer tutoring

College and major: Hofstra University, physician assistant

DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, TZVI HEIMOWITZ Hometown: Woodmere

DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, TZVI HEIMOWITZ

Hometown: Woodmere

GPA: 98.34 (unweighted)

Activities: National Merit Scholarship, 2016 Siemens Competition semifinalist, Rockefeller University lab assistant, Stony Brook University lab assistant, Ohel Bais Ezra special needs counselor, school newspaper editor, Math team captain

College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Baruch College, economics, mathematics

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, SARAF FARUK Hometown: Deer

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, SARAF FARUK

Hometown: Deer Park

GPA: 106.27 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society vice president, NYS Scholar Athlete, gold honor roll, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M, Good Samaritan Hospital volunteer, student council secretary

College and major: Stony Brook University, biology

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, JOY KIM Hometown: Levittown

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, JOY KIM

Hometown: Levittown

GPA: 103.22 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity volleyball, Science Olympiad, NYPUMC youth organization, National Honor Society president, Tri-M president, All-County Orchestra, Math Honor Society

College and major: Northwestern University, biological sciences, global health studies

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, IBUKI IWASAKI Hometown:

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, IBUKI IWASAKI

Hometown: Port Jefferson

GPA: 101.4 (weighted)

Activities: National Merit finalist, National Latin Exam gold medalist, Brookhaven National Lab physics department intern, Mathletes All-County, National Honor Society president, varsity tennis captain, All-League varsity tennis

College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, physics

EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER SIGUA PINTADO Hometown:

EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER SIGUA PINTADO

Hometown: East Hampton

GPA: 103.02 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity swim team captain, debate team vice president, Interact Club vice president, varsity tennis captain, National Honor Society, Century Club, accepted at seven Ivy League schools 

College and major: Harvard University, political science

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JASON BURKE Hometown: East

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JASON BURKE

Hometown: East Islip

GPA: 108.22 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity golf, National Honor Society, Tri-M, AP Scholar with Distinction, High Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete Award, White Letter Award for varsity golf

College and major: Northeastern University, computer engineering, computer science

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK CRUZ Hometown: East

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK CRUZ

Hometown: East Meadow

GPA: 108.5 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Mathletes, Science Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, STEM Club, cross-country

College and major: Cornell University, animal science

EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MARISSELA GOMEZ Hometown:

EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MARISSELA GOMEZ

Hometown: East Rockaway

GPA: 103.71 (weighted)

Activities: Volunteer English teacher in Guatemala, varsity badminton captain, National Hispanic Recognition program, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, varsity Quiz Bowl, varsity cross-country, Chess Club president

College and major: Johns Hopkins University, chemical and biomolecular engineering

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW MENIS Hometown:

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW MENIS

Hometown: Manorville

GPA: 106.28 (weighted)

Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Principal's Honor Roll, National World Languages Honor Society, English Honor Society, Tri-M, student council vice president, RIT Computing Medal Scholarship recipient

College and major: Cornell University, engineering

ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR -- SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOMINIQUE

ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR -- SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOMINIQUE BROWNE

Hometown: Elmont

GPA: 100.47 (weighted)

Activities: Science Honor Society president, Hofstra Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair second place, Long Island Science Congress highest honors, Key Club, Mathletes, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society

College and major: Adelphi University, biology

ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN BROWNE Hometown: Elwood

ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN BROWNE

Hometown: Elwood

GPA: 98.6 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity soccer, varsity track, Independent Science Research Club, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity College and major: Boston College, nursing

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRITNEY PHAM Hometown: Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRITNEY PHAM

Hometown: Farmingdale

GPA: 105.9 (weighted)

Activities: Columbia University Science Honors Program, National Honor Society treasurer, student council treasurer, Italian Honor Society, Science Bowl captain, Long Island Junior Soccer League

College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chemical engineering

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH LAROCCA Hometown: Freeport GPA:

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH LAROCCA

Hometown: Freeport

GPA: 106.99 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Tri-M, Mock Trial, Mathletes, marching band

College and major: Boston College, finance

GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON GONG Hometown:

GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON GONG

Hometown: Garden City

GPA: 101.88 (weighted)

Activities: Neuroscience Research Institute SUNY Old Westbury intern, Latin Club president, Honor Society president, Math team captain, varsity cross country captain, All-State oboist, two-time Neuroscience Research Prize national finalist

College and major: Harvard University, neuroscience

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, HELEN ZHANG Hometown:

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, HELEN ZHANG

Hometown: Levittown

GPA: 104.18 (weighted)

Activities: Siemens Competition semifinalist, Presidential Scholar candidate, Science Olympiad president, National Merit Scholar, orchestra, National AP Scholar, senior class treasurer

College and major: Brown University, biology

GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE SCHWARTZMAN Hometown:

GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE SCHWARTZMAN

Hometown: North Woodmere

GPA: 103.67 (weighted)

Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National Art Honor Society president, Business Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society secretary, student council vice president, Mock Trial attorney and secretary, debate team president

College and major: Stanford University, undecided

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN DONG Hometown: Glen

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN DONG

Hometown: Glen Cove

GPA: 103.81 (weighted)

Activities: Varsity cross-country captain, Glen Cove Hospital junior auxiliary volunteer, Glen Cove YMCA lifeguard, wind ensemble, All-County French horn, Mock Trial treasurer, National Honor Society

College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, biologyand pre-med

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, KIMBERLY LU Hometown:

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, KIMBERLY LU

Hometown: Great Neck

GPA: 98.3 (unweighted)

Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair finalist, Siemens Competition semifinalist, NAfME All-Eastern Orchestra violist, Health Occupations Students of America national top 10 finalist, Music Community Outreach Club president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity badminton

College and major: Stony Brook University, Scholars for Medicine program, medicine

GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, LENA WOLF Hometown: Greenport GPA:

GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, LENA WOLF

Hometown: Greenport

GPA: 96.46 (unweighted)

Activities: DECA vice president, Drama Club president, Interact Club  president, National Honor Society president, varsity field hockey, varsity track and field, Model UN

College and major: Purdue University, civil engineering

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, DEAN MACCHIA Hometown:

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, DEAN MACCHIA

Hometown: Franklin Square

GPA: 103.18 (weighted)

Activities: Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society president, Desi Society vice president and recording secretary, PG Genatt/Core Risk Partners intern, Science Honor Society treasurer, National Junior Honor Society treasurer, marching band, concert band percussionist

College and major: Cornell University, economics

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, ANDREW DIRCKS

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, ANDREW DIRCKS

Hometown: Melville

GPA: 99.03 (weighted)

Activities: All-State pianist, All-County cellist, All-County academic volleyball player, All-League track, National Spanish Honor Society president, National Honor Society vice president, AP Scholar with Distinction

College and major: Cornell University, environmental engineering

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, DANIELLE FULEP

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, DANIELLE FULEP

Hometown: Dix Hills

GPA: 99.19 (weighted)

Activities: Mathletes president, Craft Club president, Brookhaven National Laboratory Gifted Math Program, WISE Club, Harvard University Book Award, Girl Scouts, fencing team

College and major: Cornell University, physics

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, SYDNEY CALDWELL Hometown: Hampton

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, SYDNEY CALDWELL

Hometown: Hampton Bays

GPA: 102.07 (weighted)

Activities: Stony Brook and UC Davis cancer research, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair third place in Translational Medicine, National Honor Society, All-League varsity gymnastics captain, All-Divison varsity competition cheerleading captain, varsity spring track captain

College and major: University of Vermont, molecular genetics

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, EMMA JOHNSTON Hometown: Centerport GPA:
Photo Credit:

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, EMMA JOHNSTON

Hometown: Centerport

GPA: 108.46 (weighted)

Activities: Harborfields theater company president, Garcia Center for Polymers at Stony Brook University, Columbia University science program, kickline

College and major: Brandeis University, neuroscience

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ERIN FAN Hometown: Hauppauge GPA:

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ERIN FAN

Hometown: Hauppauge

GPA: 103.13 (weighted)

Activities: National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society vice president, DECA vice president, Tri-M, Ethics Bowl PR relations officer, National Business Education Honor Society, National Merit finalist

College and major: University of Hong Kong, statistics

HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, ERICA HILSENRATH Hometown:

HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, ERICA HILSENRATH

Hometown: North Woodmere

GPA: 97.94 (unweighted)

Activities: Honor Society president, Science Institute president, Math Club research paper medalist, model congress judge, yearbook business editor, Chesed Club, Torah Bowl captain

College and major: Yeshiva University, Stern College Honors, chemistry and pre-med

HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, JOSHUA WEINSTEIN Hometown:

HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, JOSHUA WEINSTEIN

Hometown: West Hempstead

GPA: 97.4 (unweighted)

Activities: Team Shalva captain, National Honor Society, American Israel Public Affairs Committee captain, Peer Tutoring Society chairman, debate team, AP Scholar

College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Queens College, history

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, STEPHANIE CHEVEZ Hometown: Hempstead GPA:
Photo Credit: ANGEL A PEREZ

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, STEPHANIE CHEVEZ

Hometown: Hempstead

GPA: 98.98 (weighted)

Activities: QuestBridge finalist, QuestBridge College Prep scholar, Hempstead Youth Advisory Council president, first chair violinist, Club Truth secretary, lead role in school musical, varsity badminton co-captain

College and major: Harvard University, undecided

Latest Long Island News

Stacey Abrams, seen here on Sunday during a Abrams wins primary in bid to be first black female gov
Nassau County Democratic Committee chairman Jay Jacobs speaks Nassau Dems pick State Senate candidates
Mark and Nicholas Herman of Lindenhurst demonstrate the The Floss Dance craze hits LI 
Kevin Gersh, 51, of Huntington, founder and CEO LI academy's founder helps young people succeed
Morning rain is expected to clear up throughout Forecast: 'Beautiful day' with high in 80s
Tiyana Oates, left, and Craig Blackwood were charged Cops: Trio charged in Uniondale armed robbery