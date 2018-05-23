Long Island valedictorians: Amityville to Hempstead
Meet some of Long Island's 2018 valedictorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.
AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, TREVONY PALMER
Hometown: Amityville
GPA: 111.59 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society president, student body treasurer, Key Club, Math club, junior varsity football
College and major: University of Chicago, economics
BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DANISH FAROOQ
Hometown: Babylon
GPA: 104.01 (weighted)
Activities: DECA president, student council co-vice president, Tri-M president, Leo Club vice president, National Honor Society vice president, varsity tennis, jazz band
College and major: Northeastern University, engineering
BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DELAINEY MACK
Hometown: Baldwin
GPA: 120 (weighted)
Activities: Nassau Dance Center, pit orchestra, Robotics president and drive coach, Academons varsity captain, Tri-M, Art Honor Society, varsity badminton
College and major: Lafayette College, mechanical engineering
BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, DEREK BROWN
Hometown: Bay Shore
GPA: 104.16 (weighted)
Activities: Senior class president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity wrestling, International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, National Honor Society, Athletes Helping Athletes, completed International Baccalaureate political engagement activity with State Sen. Phil Boyle
College and major: Dartmouth College, undecided
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN POLANISH
Hometown: Bayport
GPA: 101.93 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Student, Tri-M president, National Honor Society secretary, school improvement team, chamber orchestra, DECA
College and major: Princeton University, undecided
BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, TRAVIS CUTTER
Hometown: East Patchogue
GPA: 4.4 (weighted)
Activities: Chess club vice president, student council, National Honor Society treasurer, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Math team treasurer, varsity golf
College and major: Stony Brook University Honors College, biochemistry and orthodontistry
BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, SMITI SHAH
Hometown: Bethpage
GPA: 106.55 (weighted)
Activities: FIRST Robotics Team 2869 captain, Long Island MVP in 2018, NY Academy of Sciences Junior Academy president, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair first place for environmental engineering, speaker at World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, United State of Women Summit, Bill and Melinda Gates Annual Letter Release ambassador
College and major: Duke University, electrical, computer engineering and finance
BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA VALLE
Hometown: Hampton Bays
GPA: 103.46 (weighted)
Activities: National Math Honor Society president, Mercy on a Mission chair, varsity cross country, varsity winter track, varsity softball, AP Scholar, Girl Scouts
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, brain and cognitive sciences
BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, MICHAEL ZHU
Hometown: Brentwood
GPA: 107.7 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity tennis, National English Honor Society secretary, Tri-M vice president, chamber choir section leader, Athletes Helping Athletes, SCMEA All-County Choir, Math League highest overall score
College and major: Harvard University, history
BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, KIEU MAI
Hometown: Brentwood
GPA: 103.8 (weighted)
Activities: National Junior Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Fashion Club, Piano Club, Animal Welfare Education Club
College and major: Hunter College, psychology
BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, CLAUDIA PATTERSON
Hometown: Bridgehampton
GPA: 95.47 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action founder, Virtual Enterprises International program head of marketing and former CEO, retreat for domestic violence volunteer, varsity field hockey, varsity lacrosse
College and major: University of Wisconsin at Madison, business
CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAITLYN QUIJANO
Hometown: Westbury
GPA: 101.48 (weighted)
Activities: Math Honor Society president, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student government class representative, NYU Winthrop Hospital volunteer, varsity volleyball captain, varsity track captain
College and major: Villanova University, cognitive and behavioral neuroscience
CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN GMELIN
Hometown: Center Moriches
GPA: 103.97 (weighted)
Activities: Design engineering intern at Biodex Medical, FIRST Robotics Team 4458 co-president, Science National Honor Society president, cross-country, track, travel soccer, National Merit finalist
College and major: Stevens Institute of Technology, biomedical engineering and cyber security
CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, ANTHONY ROMAN
Hometown: Lake Grove
GPA: 102.3 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Italian Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, Math team, debate team, National Merit Scholar semifinalist, National AP Scholar
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, mechanical engineering
CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDREA HARRIOTT
Hometown: Central Islip
GPA: 101.75 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Women 2 Women, Future Business Leaders of America, French National Honor Society, Lupus Foundation, American Lung Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities
College and major: Harvard University, applied mathematics
CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, SHAWN CONNELL
Hometown: Woodbury
GPA: 99.9 (unweighted)
Activities: Varsity basketball, Social Studies Club, varsity volleyball, Sacristans, Chess Club
College and major: Fordham University, business
COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW CIURLEO
Hometown: Commack
GPA: 105.12 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity golf captain, National Honor Society president, Boys Scholar Athletic Leadership Club, Italian Honor Society
College and major: Harvard University, economics
COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE BEGLEY
Hometown: Port Jefferson Station
GPA: 101.45 (weighted)
Activities: French Honor Society president, Academic Club captain, National AP Scholar, All-State Orchestra, varsity soccer, National Honor Society, jazz band
College and major: Princeton University, physics major, music minor
CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOGAN OKUR
Hometown: Ronkonkoma
GPA: 102.76 (weighted)
Activities: Science Olympiad, Robotics, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society
College and major: Stony Brook University, engineering and pre-med
CRESCENT SCHOOL, YUSRA AHMED
Hometown: Woodmere
GPA: 92.95 (weighted)
Activities: Science Olympiad, Model UN Club head, Quran competition first place, basketball, speech competition, Short Film Club, peer tutoring
College and major: Hofstra University, physician assistant
DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, TZVI HEIMOWITZ
Hometown: Woodmere
GPA: 98.34 (unweighted)
Activities: National Merit Scholarship, 2016 Siemens Competition semifinalist, Rockefeller University lab assistant, Stony Brook University lab assistant, Ohel Bais Ezra special needs counselor, school newspaper editor, Math team captain
College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Baruch College, economics, mathematics
DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, SARAF FARUK
Hometown: Deer Park
GPA: 106.27 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society vice president, NYS Scholar Athlete, gold honor roll, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M, Good Samaritan Hospital volunteer, student council secretary
College and major: Stony Brook University, biology
DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, JOY KIM
Hometown: Levittown
GPA: 103.22 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity volleyball, Science Olympiad, NYPUMC youth organization, National Honor Society president, Tri-M president, All-County Orchestra, Math Honor Society
College and major: Northwestern University, biological sciences, global health studies
EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, IBUKI IWASAKI
Hometown: Port Jefferson
GPA: 101.4 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit finalist, National Latin Exam gold medalist, Brookhaven National Lab physics department intern, Mathletes All-County, National Honor Society president, varsity tennis captain, All-League varsity tennis
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, physics
EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER SIGUA PINTADO
Hometown: East Hampton
GPA: 103.02 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity swim team captain, debate team vice president, Interact Club vice president, varsity tennis captain, National Honor Society, Century Club, accepted at seven Ivy League schools
College and major: Harvard University, political science
EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JASON BURKE
Hometown: East Islip
GPA: 108.22 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity golf, National Honor Society, Tri-M, AP Scholar with Distinction, High Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete Award, White Letter Award for varsity golf
College and major: Northeastern University, computer engineering, computer science
EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK CRUZ
Hometown: East Meadow
GPA: 108.5 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Mathletes, Science Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, STEM Club, cross-country
College and major: Cornell University, animal science
EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MARISSELA GOMEZ
Hometown: East Rockaway
GPA: 103.71 (weighted)
Activities: Volunteer English teacher in Guatemala, varsity badminton captain, National Hispanic Recognition program, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, varsity Quiz Bowl, varsity cross-country, Chess Club president
College and major: Johns Hopkins University, chemical and biomolecular engineering
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW MENIS
Hometown: Manorville
GPA: 106.28 (weighted)
Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Principal's Honor Roll, National World Languages Honor Society, English Honor Society, Tri-M, student council vice president, RIT Computing Medal Scholarship recipient
College and major: Cornell University, engineering
ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR -- SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOMINIQUE BROWNE
Hometown: Elmont
GPA: 100.47 (weighted)
Activities: Science Honor Society president, Hofstra Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair second place, Long Island Science Congress highest honors, Key Club, Mathletes, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society
College and major: Adelphi University, biology
ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN BROWNE
Hometown: Elwood
GPA: 98.6 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity soccer, varsity track, Independent Science Research Club, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity College and major: Boston College, nursing
FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRITNEY PHAM
Hometown: Farmingdale
GPA: 105.9 (weighted)
Activities: Columbia University Science Honors Program, National Honor Society treasurer, student council treasurer, Italian Honor Society, Science Bowl captain, Long Island Junior Soccer League
College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chemical engineering
FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH LAROCCA
Hometown: Freeport
GPA: 106.99 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Tri-M, Mock Trial, Mathletes, marching band
College and major: Boston College, finance
GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON GONG
Hometown: Garden City
GPA: 101.88 (weighted)
Activities: Neuroscience Research Institute SUNY Old Westbury intern, Latin Club president, Honor Society president, Math team captain, varsity cross country captain, All-State oboist, two-time Neuroscience Research Prize national finalist
College and major: Harvard University, neuroscience
GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, HELEN ZHANG
Hometown: Levittown
GPA: 104.18 (weighted)
Activities: Siemens Competition semifinalist, Presidential Scholar candidate, Science Olympiad president, National Merit Scholar, orchestra, National AP Scholar, senior class treasurer
College and major: Brown University, biology
GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE SCHWARTZMAN
Hometown: North Woodmere
GPA: 103.67 (weighted)
Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National Art Honor Society president, Business Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society secretary, student council vice president, Mock Trial attorney and secretary, debate team president
College and major: Stanford University, undecided
GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN DONG
Hometown: Glen Cove
GPA: 103.81 (weighted)
Activities: Varsity cross-country captain, Glen Cove Hospital junior auxiliary volunteer, Glen Cove YMCA lifeguard, wind ensemble, All-County French horn, Mock Trial treasurer, National Honor Society
College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, biologyand pre-med
GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, KIMBERLY LU
Hometown: Great Neck
GPA: 98.3 (unweighted)
Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair finalist, Siemens Competition semifinalist, NAfME All-Eastern Orchestra violist, Health Occupations Students of America national top 10 finalist, Music Community Outreach Club president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity badminton
College and major: Stony Brook University, Scholars for Medicine program, medicine
GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, LENA WOLF
Hometown: Greenport
GPA: 96.46 (unweighted)
Activities: DECA vice president, Drama Club president, Interact Club president, National Honor Society president, varsity field hockey, varsity track and field, Model UN
College and major: Purdue University, civil engineering
H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, DEAN MACCHIA
Hometown: Franklin Square
GPA: 103.18 (weighted)
Activities: Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society president, Desi Society vice president and recording secretary, PG Genatt/Core Risk Partners intern, Science Honor Society treasurer, National Junior Honor Society treasurer, marching band, concert band percussionist
College and major: Cornell University, economics
HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, ANDREW DIRCKS
Hometown: Melville
GPA: 99.03 (weighted)
Activities: All-State pianist, All-County cellist, All-County academic volleyball player, All-League track, National Spanish Honor Society president, National Honor Society vice president, AP Scholar with Distinction
College and major: Cornell University, environmental engineering
HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, DANIELLE FULEP
Hometown: Dix Hills
GPA: 99.19 (weighted)
Activities: Mathletes president, Craft Club president, Brookhaven National Laboratory Gifted Math Program, WISE Club, Harvard University Book Award, Girl Scouts, fencing team
College and major: Cornell University, physics
HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, SYDNEY CALDWELL
Hometown: Hampton Bays
GPA: 102.07 (weighted)
Activities: Stony Brook and UC Davis cancer research, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair third place in Translational Medicine, National Honor Society, All-League varsity gymnastics captain, All-Divison varsity competition cheerleading captain, varsity spring track captain
College and major: University of Vermont, molecular genetics
HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, EMMA JOHNSTON
Hometown: Centerport
GPA: 108.46 (weighted)
Activities: Harborfields theater company president, Garcia Center for Polymers at Stony Brook University, Columbia University science program, kickline
College and major: Brandeis University, neuroscience
HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ERIN FAN
Hometown: Hauppauge
GPA: 103.13 (weighted)
Activities: National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society vice president, DECA vice president, Tri-M, Ethics Bowl PR relations officer, National Business Education Honor Society, National Merit finalist
College and major: University of Hong Kong, statistics
HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, ERICA HILSENRATH
Hometown: North Woodmere
GPA: 97.94 (unweighted)
Activities: Honor Society president, Science Institute president, Math Club research paper medalist, model congress judge, yearbook business editor, Chesed Club, Torah Bowl captain
College and major: Yeshiva University, Stern College Honors, chemistry and pre-med
HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, JOSHUA WEINSTEIN
Hometown: West Hempstead
GPA: 97.4 (unweighted)
Activities: Team Shalva captain, National Honor Society, American Israel Public Affairs Committee captain, Peer Tutoring Society chairman, debate team, AP Scholar
College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Queens College, history
HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL, STEPHANIE CHEVEZ
Hometown: Hempstead
GPA: 98.98 (weighted)
Activities: QuestBridge finalist, QuestBridge College Prep scholar, Hempstead Youth Advisory Council president, first chair violinist, Club Truth secretary, lead role in school musical, varsity badminton co-captain
College and major: Harvard University, undecided
