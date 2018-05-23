Long Island valedictorians: Amityville to Hempstead

Meet some of Long Island's 2018 valedictorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.

AMITYVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL, TREVONY PALMER Hometown: Amityville GPA: 111.59 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society president, student body treasurer, Key Club, Math club, junior varsity football College and major: University of Chicago, economics

BABYLON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DANISH FAROOQ Hometown: Babylon GPA: 104.01 (weighted) Activities: DECA president, student council co-vice president, Tri-M president, Leo Club vice president, National Honor Society vice president, varsity tennis, jazz band College and major: Northeastern University, engineering

BALDWIN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DELAINEY MACK Hometown: Baldwin GPA: 120 (weighted) Activities: Nassau Dance Center, pit orchestra, Robotics president and drive coach, Academons varsity captain, Tri-M, Art Honor Society, varsity badminton College and major: Lafayette College, mechanical engineering

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL, DEREK BROWN Hometown: Bay Shore GPA: 104.16 (weighted) Activities: Senior class president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity wrestling, International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, National Honor Society, Athletes Helping Athletes, completed International Baccalaureate political engagement activity with State Sen. Phil Boyle College and major: Dartmouth College, undecided

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN POLANISH Hometown: Bayport GPA: 101.93 (weighted) Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Student, Tri-M president, National Honor Society secretary, school improvement team, chamber orchestra, DECA College and major: Princeton University, undecided

BELLPORT HIGH SCHOOL, TRAVIS CUTTER Hometown: East Patchogue GPA: 4.4 (weighted) Activities: Chess club vice president, student council, National Honor Society treasurer, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Math team treasurer, varsity golf College and major: Stony Brook University Honors College, biochemistry and orthodontistry

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL, SMITI SHAH Hometown: Bethpage GPA: 106.55 (weighted) Activities: FIRST Robotics Team 2869 captain, Long Island MVP in 2018, NY Academy of Sciences Junior Academy president, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair first place for environmental engineering, speaker at World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, United State of Women Summit, Bill and Melinda Gates Annual Letter Release ambassador College and major: Duke University, electrical, computer engineering and finance

BISHOP MCGANN-MERCY DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL, OLIVIA VALLE Hometown: Hampton Bays GPA: 103.46 (weighted) Activities: National Math Honor Society president, Mercy on a Mission chair, varsity cross country, varsity winter track, varsity softball, AP Scholar, Girl Scouts College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, brain and cognitive sciences

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL ROSS CENTER, MICHAEL ZHU Hometown: Brentwood GPA: 107.7 (weighted) Activities: Varsity tennis, National English Honor Society secretary, Tri-M vice president, chamber choir section leader, Athletes Helping Athletes, SCMEA All-County Choir, Math League highest overall score College and major: Harvard University, history

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SONDERLING CENTER, KIEU MAI Hometown: Brentwood GPA: 103.8 (weighted) Activities: National Junior Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Fashion Club, Piano Club, Animal Welfare Education Club College and major: Hunter College, psychology

BRIDGEHAMPTON SCHOOL, CLAUDIA PATTERSON Hometown: Bridgehampton GPA: 95.47 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, student government Girls In Action founder, Virtual Enterprises International program head of marketing and former CEO, retreat for domestic violence volunteer, varsity field hockey, varsity lacrosse College and major: University of Wisconsin at Madison, business

CARLE PLACE MIDDLE-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, KAITLYN QUIJANO Hometown: Westbury GPA: 101.48 (weighted) Activities: Math Honor Society president, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student government class representative, NYU Winthrop Hospital volunteer, varsity volleyball captain, varsity track captain College and major: Villanova University, cognitive and behavioral neuroscience

CENTER MORICHES HIGH SCHOOL, KEVIN GMELIN Hometown: Center Moriches GPA: 103.97 (weighted) Activities: Design engineering intern at Biodex Medical, FIRST Robotics Team 4458 co-president, Science National Honor Society president, cross-country, track, travel soccer, National Merit finalist College and major: Stevens Institute of Technology, biomedical engineering and cyber security

CENTEREACH HIGH SCHOOL, ANTHONY ROMAN Hometown: Lake Grove GPA: 102.3 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Italian Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, Math team, debate team, National Merit Scholar semifinalist, National AP Scholar College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, mechanical engineering

CENTRAL ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDREA HARRIOTT Hometown: Central Islip GPA: 101.75 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Women 2 Women, Future Business Leaders of America, French National Honor Society, Lupus Foundation, American Lung Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities College and major: Harvard University, applied mathematics

CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL, SHAWN CONNELL Hometown: Woodbury GPA: 99.9 (unweighted) Activities: Varsity basketball, Social Studies Club, varsity volleyball, Sacristans, Chess Club College and major: Fordham University, business

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW CIURLEO Hometown: Commack GPA: 105.12 (weighted) Activities: Varsity golf captain, National Honor Society president, Boys Scholar Athletic Leadership Club, Italian Honor Society College and major: Harvard University, economics

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL, LUKE BEGLEY Hometown: Port Jefferson Station GPA: 101.45 (weighted) Activities: French Honor Society president, Academic Club captain, National AP Scholar, All-State Orchestra, varsity soccer, National Honor Society, jazz band College and major: Princeton University, physics major, music minor

CONNETQUOT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOGAN OKUR Hometown: Ronkonkoma GPA: 102.76 (weighted) Activities: Science Olympiad, Robotics, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society College and major: Stony Brook University, engineering and pre-med

CRESCENT SCHOOL, YUSRA AHMED Hometown: Woodmere GPA: 92.95 (weighted) Activities: Science Olympiad, Model UN Club head, Quran competition first place, basketball, speech competition, Short Film Club, peer tutoring College and major: Hofstra University, physician assistant

DRS YESHIVA HIGH SCHOOL, TZVI HEIMOWITZ Hometown: Woodmere GPA: 98.34 (unweighted) Activities: National Merit Scholarship, 2016 Siemens Competition semifinalist, Rockefeller University lab assistant, Stony Brook University lab assistant, Ohel Bais Ezra special needs counselor, school newspaper editor, Math team captain College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Baruch College, economics, mathematics

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL, SARAF FARUK Hometown: Deer Park GPA: 106.27 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society vice president, NYS Scholar Athlete, gold honor roll, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M, Good Samaritan Hospital volunteer, student council secretary College and major: Stony Brook University, biology

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL, JOY KIM Hometown: Levittown GPA: 103.22 (weighted) Activities: Varsity volleyball, Science Olympiad, NYPUMC youth organization, National Honor Society president, Tri-M president, All-County Orchestra, Math Honor Society College and major: Northwestern University, biological sciences, global health studies

EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL, IBUKI IWASAKI Hometown: Port Jefferson GPA: 101.4 (weighted) Activities: National Merit finalist, National Latin Exam gold medalist, Brookhaven National Lab physics department intern, Mathletes All-County, National Honor Society president, varsity tennis captain, All-League varsity tennis College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, physics

EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL, ALEXANDER SIGUA PINTADO Hometown: East Hampton GPA: 103.02 (weighted) Activities: Varsity swim team captain, debate team vice president, Interact Club vice president, varsity tennis captain, National Honor Society, Century Club, accepted at seven Ivy League schools College and major: Harvard University, political science

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL, JASON BURKE Hometown: East Islip GPA: 108.22 (weighted) Activities: Varsity golf, National Honor Society, Tri-M, AP Scholar with Distinction, High Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete Award, White Letter Award for varsity golf College and major: Northeastern University, computer engineering, computer science

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL, PATRICK CRUZ Hometown: East Meadow GPA: 108.5 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Mathletes, Science Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, STEM Club, cross-country College and major: Cornell University, animal science

EAST ROCKAWAY JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MARISSELA GOMEZ Hometown: East Rockaway GPA: 103.71 (weighted) Activities: Volunteer English teacher in Guatemala, varsity badminton captain, National Hispanic Recognition program, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, varsity Quiz Bowl, varsity cross-country, Chess Club president College and major: Johns Hopkins University, chemical and biomolecular engineering

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, MATTHEW MENIS Hometown: Manorville GPA: 106.28 (weighted) Activities: AP Scholar with Distinction, Principal's Honor Roll, National World Languages Honor Society, English Honor Society, Tri-M, student council vice president, RIT Computing Medal Scholarship recipient College and major: Cornell University, engineering

ELMONT MEMORIAL JUNIOR -- SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, DOMINIQUE BROWNE Hometown: Elmont GPA: 100.47 (weighted) Activities: Science Honor Society president, Hofstra Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair second place, Long Island Science Congress highest honors, Key Club, Mathletes, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society College and major: Adelphi University, biology

ELWOOD-JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL, KATHRYN BROWNE Hometown: Elwood GPA: 98.6 (weighted) Activities: Varsity soccer, varsity track, Independent Science Research Club, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity College and major: Boston College, nursing

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRITNEY PHAM Hometown: Farmingdale GPA: 105.9 (weighted) Activities: Columbia University Science Honors Program, National Honor Society treasurer, student council treasurer, Italian Honor Society, Science Bowl captain, Long Island Junior Soccer League College and major: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chemical engineering

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL, JOSEPH LAROCCA Hometown: Freeport GPA: 106.99 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Tri-M, Mock Trial, Mathletes, marching band College and major: Boston College, finance

GARDEN CITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, BRANDON GONG Hometown: Garden City GPA: 101.88 (weighted) Activities: Neuroscience Research Institute SUNY Old Westbury intern, Latin Club president, Honor Society president, Math team captain, varsity cross country captain, All-State oboist, two-time Neuroscience Research Prize national finalist College and major: Harvard University, neuroscience

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL, HELEN ZHANG Hometown: Levittown GPA: 104.18 (weighted) Activities: Siemens Competition semifinalist, Presidential Scholar candidate, Science Olympiad president, National Merit Scholar, orchestra, National AP Scholar, senior class treasurer College and major: Brown University, biology

GEORGE W. HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL, MICHELLE SCHWARTZMAN Hometown: North Woodmere GPA: 103.67 (weighted) Activities: National Merit Commended Scholar, National Art Honor Society president, Business Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society secretary, student council vice president, Mock Trial attorney and secretary, debate team president College and major: Stanford University, undecided

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL, JOHN DONG Hometown: Glen Cove GPA: 103.81 (weighted) Activities: Varsity cross-country captain, Glen Cove Hospital junior auxiliary volunteer, Glen Cove YMCA lifeguard, wind ensemble, All-County French horn, Mock Trial treasurer, National Honor Society College and major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, biologyand pre-med

GREAT NECK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, KIMBERLY LU Hometown: Great Neck GPA: 98.3 (unweighted) Activities: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair finalist, Siemens Competition semifinalist, NAfME All-Eastern Orchestra violist, Health Occupations Students of America national top 10 finalist, Music Community Outreach Club president, Science Olympiad captain, varsity badminton College and major: Stony Brook University, Scholars for Medicine program, medicine

GREENPORT HIGH SCHOOL, LENA WOLF Hometown: Greenport GPA: 96.46 (unweighted) Activities: DECA vice president, Drama Club president, Interact Club president, National Honor Society president, varsity field hockey, varsity track and field, Model UN College and major: Purdue University, civil engineering

H. FRANK CAREY HIGH SCHOOL, DEAN MACCHIA Hometown: Franklin Square GPA: 103.18 (weighted) Activities: Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society president, Desi Society vice president and recording secretary, PG Genatt/Core Risk Partners intern, Science Honor Society treasurer, National Junior Honor Society treasurer, marching band, concert band percussionist College and major: Cornell University, economics

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST, ANDREW DIRCKS Hometown: Melville GPA: 99.03 (weighted) Activities: All-State pianist, All-County cellist, All-County academic volleyball player, All-League track, National Spanish Honor Society president, National Honor Society vice president, AP Scholar with Distinction College and major: Cornell University, environmental engineering

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL WEST, DANIELLE FULEP Hometown: Dix Hills GPA: 99.19 (weighted) Activities: Mathletes president, Craft Club president, Brookhaven National Laboratory Gifted Math Program, WISE Club, Harvard University Book Award, Girl Scouts, fencing team College and major: Cornell University, physics

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL, SYDNEY CALDWELL Hometown: Hampton Bays GPA: 102.07 (weighted) Activities: Stony Brook and UC Davis cancer research, Long Island Science and Engineering Fair third place in Translational Medicine, National Honor Society, All-League varsity gymnastics captain, All-Divison varsity competition cheerleading captain, varsity spring track captain College and major: University of Vermont, molecular genetics

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL, EMMA JOHNSTON Hometown: Centerport GPA: 108.46 (weighted) Activities: Harborfields theater company president, Garcia Center for Polymers at Stony Brook University, Columbia University science program, kickline College and major: Brandeis University, neuroscience

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL, ERIN FAN Hometown: Hauppauge GPA: 103.13 (weighted) Activities: National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society vice president, DECA vice president, Tri-M, Ethics Bowl PR relations officer, National Business Education Honor Society, National Merit finalist College and major: University of Hong Kong, statistics

HEBREW ACADEMY OF FIVE TOWNS, ERICA HILSENRATH Hometown: North Woodmere GPA: 97.94 (unweighted) Activities: Honor Society president, Science Institute president, Math Club research paper medalist, model congress judge, yearbook business editor, Chesed Club, Torah Bowl captain College and major: Yeshiva University, Stern College Honors, chemistry and pre-med

HEBREW ACADEMY OF NASSAU COUNTY, JOSHUA WEINSTEIN Hometown: West Hempstead GPA: 97.4 (unweighted) Activities: Team Shalva captain, National Honor Society, American Israel Public Affairs Committee captain, Peer Tutoring Society chairman, debate team, AP Scholar College and major: Macaulay Honors College at Queens College, history