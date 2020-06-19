Meet Long Island's 2020 National Merit scholars

These Long Island high school seniors are among the winners of various scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The first installment of winners, which was announced on April 22, received corporate-sponsored scholarships that range from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable or up to four years of undergraduate study.

The second installment of winners, which was announced on May 13, received $2,500 scholarships based on their "combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the organization said.

The third installment of winners, which was announced on June 13, received college-sponsored scholarships that provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Alexa Wiencek

Hometown: East Meadow

School: East Meadow High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 98.3942 unweighted; 108.4453 weighted

College: Boston University

Major: Engineering

Miles Kim

Hometown: Dix Hills

School: Half Hollow Hills High School West

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 98 weighted

College: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Biomedical engineering

Daniel Min

Hometown: New Hyde Park

School: Herricks High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 4.07 weighted

College: New York University

Major: Biochemistry

Viveka Jain

Hometown: Hicksville

School: Hicksville High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 102.95 weighted

College: New York University

Major: Global Public Health/Biology with a Minor in Genetics

Rachelle Lee

Hometown: Jericho

School: Jericho High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 4 unweighted

College: University of Toronto

Major: Biology

Aaron Angress

Hometown: Mount Sinai

School: Mount Sinai High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 105.17 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Mechanical engineering, Physics

Caleb Deitch

Hometown: Woodbury

School: Syosset High School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 98.5 weighted

College: Tufts (5 year dual degree program)

Major: Math (Bachelor of science ) / Bachelors of Fine Arts

Sharon Zhong

Hometown: Roslyn Heights

School: The Wheatley School

Scholarship: Corporate-sponsored scholarship, which ranges from single payments of between $2,500 and $5,000 to annual stipends of up to $10,000 that are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.

GPA: 4.0 unweighted

College: University of California Berkeley

Michael Parrinello

Hometown: Commack

School: Commack High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 104.21 weighted

College: Fordham University

Major: Business

Louis Viglietta

Hometown: Commack

School: Commack High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 105.34 weighted

College: Princeton University

Major: Chemical, Biological engineering

James Zheng

Hometown: Garden City

School: Garden City High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 101.65 weighted

College: Carnegie Mellon University

Major: Math and Computer Science

Nicole Khaimov

Hometown: Glen Cove

School: Glen Cove High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 106.53 weighted

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Computer science

Raymond Lin

Hometown: Great Neck

School: Great Neck North High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 98.00 unweighted

College: Harvard University

Major: Biological Sciences

Gabriel Magidson

Hometown: New Hyde Park

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 90.5 unweighted

College: Stony Brook University

Major: Computer Science

Jay Nagpal

Hometown: Dix Hills

School: Half Hollow Hills High School East

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 98.65 weighted

College: Columbia University

Major: History

Shreya Suneja

Hometown: Huntington

School: Half Hollow Hills High School East

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 98.59 weighted

College: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Cognitive Neuroscience

Sophie Epstein

Hometown: Hauppauge

School: Hauppauge High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 101.9 weighted

College: Fordham University

Major: Integrative Neuroscience on the Pre-Med track

Shreya Patel

Hometown: Albertson

School: Herricks High School

Scholarship $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.16 weighted

College: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Major: Physician - Scientist Program: Biology

Alex Tang

Hometown: Hewlett

School: George W. Hewlett High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 102.507 weighted

College: Princeton University

Major: Aerospace Engineering

Emily Gan

Hometown: Jericho

School: Jericho High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 3.99 unweighted

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Biological Engineering and Math

Michael Pecorara

Hometown: Old Westbury

School: Jericho High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4 unweighted

College: Harvard University

Major: Undecided

Robert Yu

Hometown: Muttontown

School: Jericho High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.0 unweighted; 4.2 weighted

College: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Computer Science, Philosophy, Writing

David Frank

Hometown: Bellmore

School: John F. Kennedy High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 99.47 weighted

College: Cornell University - Presidential Research Scholar

Major: Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management

Celina Ma

Hometown: Kings Park

School: Kings Park High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 108.42 weighted

College: Duke University

Major: Pre-medicine, Biology

Nina Cialone

Hometown: Bayville

School: Locust Valley High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 107.08 weighted

College: Lehigh University

Major: Cognitive Science with a minor in Mass Communication

Michael DiSpirito

Hometown: Oyster Bay

School: Locust Valley High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 107.63 weighted

College: Georgetown University

Major: Economics

Michelle Hsu

Hometown: Locust Valley

School: Locust Valley High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 110.81 weighted

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Biochemistry, Chemical biology

Arjun Gupta

Hometown: Long Beach

School: Long Beach High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 105.36 weighted

College: Vanderbilt University

Major: Business

Sydney Ginsburg

Hometown: Manhasset

High school: Manhasset Secondary School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.52 weighted

College: University of Chicago

Major: Middle Eastern studies

Oliver Reinhardt

Hometown: Manhasset

School: Manhasset Secondary School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.43 weighted

College: Washington University in St. Louis

Major: Math/Business

Elizabeth Wu

Hometown: Manhasset

School: Manhasset Secondary School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.63 weighted

College: Yale University

Major: STEM, Humanities

Serena Zhao

Hometown: Manhasset

High school: Manhasset Secondary School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 4.49 weighted

College: Harvard University

Major: Pre-Medicine

Kyra McCreery

Hometown: Sea Cliff

School: North Shore High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 105.61 weighted

College: Yale University

Major: Chemistry

Ziho Kim

Hometown: Plainview

School: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 98.97 weighted

College: New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business

Major: Business

Daniel Flyer

Hometown: Roslyn Heights

School: Roslyn High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 105.86 weighted

College: Princeton University

Major: Electrical and Computer engineering

Jacqueline Albert

Hometown: Woodbury

School: Syosset High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 100 weighted

College: Duke University

Major: Global Health and Biology

Athena Yao

Hometown: Wantagh

School: Wantagh High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 107.19 weighted

College: Duke University

Major: Neuroscience

William Hong Sun

Hometown: East Setauket

School: Ward Melville High School

Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship

GPA: 105.01 weighted

College: Undecided

Major: Computer science

Eirini Drosos

Hometown: Bethpage

School: Bethpage High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 105.3 weighted

College: Lehigh University

Major: Unknown

Natalie Walsh

Hometown: Centereach

School: Centereach High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 101.65 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Engineering

Connor Brandvold

Hometown: Port Washington

School: Chaminade High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 97.48 unweighted

College:Fordham University

Major: Finance

Paige Robinson

Hometown: Commack

School: Commack High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 102 weighted

College: University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Major: Computer Science

Kayla Quinn

Hometown: Garden City

School: Garden City High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 97.14 unweighted; 100.22 weighted

College: Fordham University

Major: Biological sciences

Tessie Dong

Hometown: Great Neck

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 98.0 unweighted

College: University of Chicago

Major: Mathematics

Talia Katz

Hometown: Great Neck

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 94.0 unweighted

College: University of Chicago

Major: Public Policy

Christina Liu

Hometown: Great Neck

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 95.6 unweighted

College: University of Southern California

Major: International Relations

Timothy Liu

Hometown: New Hyde Park

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 94.9 unweighted

College: Boston University

Major: Microbiology

Shourav Saha

Hometown: New Hyde Park

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 94.1 unweighted

College: University of Southern California

Major: Biochemistry

Keena Yin

Hometown: Great Neck

School: Great Neck South High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 94.0 unweighted

College: Emory University

Major: Biophysics ​

Jenna Chin

Hometown: Roslyn

School: Herricks High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.04 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Communications

Jack Hoffman

Hometown: Hewlett

School: George W. Hewlett High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 103.17 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Business

Sarah Choi

Hometown: Hickville

School: Hicksville High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 100.9 weighted; 96.48 unweighted

College: Boston University

Major: Undecided

Paul Bartolemea

Hometown: Baldwin Harbor

School: Kellenberg Memorial High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 98.1% (Four year unweighted cumulative)

College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Major: Aerospace Engineering

Alp Turgut

Hometown: Westbury

School: Jericho High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.0 unweighted

College: University of Alabama

Major: 7 Year Early Medical School Acceptance Program

Dohyeon Park

Hometown: Manhasset

School: Manhasset Secondary School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.03 weighted

College: Vanderbilt University

Major: Education

Jack Chillemi

Hometown: Massapequa

School: Massapequa High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

PA: 98.7 weighted

College: University of Florida

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Gisele Lachman

Hometown: Oyster Bay

School: Oyster Bay High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 109.91 weighted

College: University of Chicago

Major: Business

Cameron Robinson

Hometown: Plainview

School: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 99.6963 weighted

College: Rochester Institute of Technology

Major: Software Engineering

Noah Sollinger

Hometown: Port Washington

School: Paul D. Schreiber High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.49 GPA weighted

College: University of Southern California

Major: Undecided

Ritvik Chilakamarthy

Hometown: Nesconset

School: Smithtown High School East

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.41 weighted

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer Science

Brendan Dervan

Hometown: Nissequogue

School: Smithtown High School East

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 4.56 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Mathematics

Jake Butkevich

Hometown: East Setauket

School: Ward Melville High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 94.28 Weighted

College: Rennselaer

Major: Aeronautical Engineering

Benjamin Templeton

Hometown: East Setauket

School: Ward Melville High School

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship

GPA: 99.88 weighted

College: Northeastern University

Major: Computer Science and Political Science

Jackson DeMasi

Hometown: Shirley

School: Homeschooled

Scholarship: College-sponsored scholarship