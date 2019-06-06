High school seniors named to Newsday's All-Long Island teams
These high school seniors were named to Newsday's All-Long Island teams in the 2018-19 academic year. Compiled by Andy Slawson
Note: The All-Long Island teams for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, and track will be announced later this month.
Basketball, boys
Sean Braithwaite, Center Moriches HS
Aidan Igiehon, Lawrence-Woodmere HS
Tavin Pierre-Philippe, Baldwin HS
Micah Snowden, Center Moriches HS
Tyler Stephenson-Moore, Long Island Lutheran HS
Jarell White, Bellport HS
Basketball, girls
Alyssa Adomaites, Elwood-Glenn HS
Carly Bolivar, Sewanhaka HS
Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville HS
Kaia Harrison, Baldwin HS
Nyia Longford, Longwood HS
Rachel Mahler, Syosset HS
Lauren Romito, Hauppauge HS
Gabby Sartori, Mount Sinai HS
Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran HS
Sydney Taylor, St. Anthony’s HS
Bowling, boys
Nicholas Giovanniello, West Babylon HS
Frank Iemma, Plainedge HS
Avery Lugares, Commack HS
Aaron Rice, East Islip HS
Bowling, girls
Julia Bocamazo, East Islip HS
Julianna Spina, East Islip HS
Cheerleading
Jenna Beuchert, Hauppauge HS
Joliene Ewan, West Babylon HS
Samantha Ferrara, Rocky Point HS
Vittoria Legaspi, Mount Sinai HS
Mary Mileo, Freeport HS
Isabella Takacs, Mount Sinai HS
Chelsea Welsch, Bethpage HS
Madison Wruck, Sachem HS North
Cross country, boys
Kevin Cawley, Smithtown HS East
Daniel Czop, Commack HS
Nicholas DeFelice, Smithtown HS West
Matthew Payamps, St. Anthony’s HS
Jack Rosencrans, North Shore HS
Sean Ryan, Northport HS
Cross country, girls
Jordyn McDonnell, Sachem HS North
Field hockey
Emily Berlinghof, Cold Spring Harbor HS
Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor HS
Caitlin Cook, Garden City HS
Lily Fox, Northport HS
Charlotte Johnson, Pierson Middle-HS
Grace Kelly, Garden City HS
Sophia Little, Northport HS
Liana McDonnell, Garden City HS
Fencing, boys
Jake Hempe, Newfield HS
Ben Rogak, Ward Melville HS
Jonathan Sheng, Jericho HS
Fencing, girls
Mary Ye, Great Neck South HS
Football
Gary Anderson, William Floyd HS
Greg Campisi, St. Anthony’s HS
Jovani Duran, Malverne HS
Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West HS
Matt Goncalves, Eastport-South Manor HS
Kevon Hall, Roosevelt HS
Colin Hart, Garden City HS
Jordan Jackson, Freeport HS
Aidan Kaler, Sayville HS
J.J. Laap, Ward Melville HS
Mike LaDonna, West Islip, HS
Jake Lazzaro, Oceanside HS
Justin Lescouflair, Freeport HS
Liam McIntyre, Westhampton Beach HS
Vincenzo Milione, Carey HS
Tyler Nemecek, Farmingdale HS
Tyler Pederson, Northport HS
Nick Silva, William Floyd HS
Matt Sluka, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Gerard Smikle, Freeport HS
Keith Winfrey, William Floyd HS
Deyvon Wright, Half Hollow Hills West HS
Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Garden City HS
Gymnastics, girls
Joanna Signorile, Carle Place HS
Soccer, boys
James Basile, Garden City HS
Jevon Burke, St. Anthony’s HS
Matt Cozetti, Commack HS
Rolman Guardado, Amityville HS
Kymani Hines, Amityville HS
Henry Martinez, Amityville HS
Lorenzo Selini, Newfield HS
Ben Szemerenyi, Chaminade HS
Brendan Slattery, Chaminade HS
Erick Turcios, Westbury HS
Andrew Weiner, Mepham HS
Soccer, girls
Cubby Biscardi, Sacred Heart HS
Dominique Bono, Islip HS
Jess Garziano, Half Hollow Hills East HS
Kayla Leary, East Meadow HS
Sydney Moore, Farmingdale HS
Brianna Passaro, St. Anthony’s HS
Lindsey Smith, Valley Stream South HS
Swimming, boys
Trenton Burr, Hauppauge HS
Dylan Champagne, St. Anthony’s HS
Andy Lee, Great Neck South HS
Christopher Lei, Great Neck South HS
Joshua Liu, Great Neck South HS
Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Justin Meyn, St. Anthony’s HS
Swimming, girls
Jessica Whang, Great Neck South HS
Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart HS
Tennis, girls
Lauren Cherkin, Half Hollow Hills East HS
Julia Gentile, South Side HS
Calista Sha, Friends Academy
Volleyball, boys
Tyler Anderson, Bellmore JFK HS
Trey Cole, Connetquot HS
Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches HS
Jack Driscoll, Sachem HS North
Nick Galasso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK
Josh George, Ward Melville HS
Will Kropp, Eastport-South Manor HS
Andrew Watts, Northport HS
Matt Wertheim, Smithtown East HS
Patrick Wing, Massapequa HS
Gordon Wong, Jericho HS
Volleyball, girls
Melena Aldoriso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Emily Barry, Sacred Heart HS
Mia Cergol, Elwood-John Glenn HS
Abbey Dummler, Commack HS
Cathleen Farrell, Bayport-Blue Point HS
Molly Jandris, Sachem East HS
Caroline LaMacchia, South Side HS
Emma McGovern, Long Beach HS
Grace Riddle, Wantagh HS
Grace Rosenberg, Long Beach HS
Lauren Weir, Kings Park HS
Wrestling
Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor HS
Sean Carter, North Babylon HS
Joe Gannone, Eastport-South Manor HS
Liam McIntyre, Westhampton Beach HS
Kyle Mosher, South Side HS
Joey Slackman, Commack HS
Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East HS
