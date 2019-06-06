These high school seniors were named to Newsday's All-Long Island teams in the 2018-19 academic year. Compiled by Andy Slawson

Note: The All-Long Island teams for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, and track will be announced later this month.

Basketball, boys

Sean Braithwaite, Center Moriches HS

Aidan Igiehon, Lawrence-Woodmere HS

Tavin Pierre-Philippe, Baldwin HS

Micah Snowden, Center Moriches HS

Tyler Stephenson-Moore, Long Island Lutheran HS

Jarell White, Bellport HS

Basketball, girls

Alyssa Adomaites, Elwood-Glenn HS

Carly Bolivar, Sewanhaka HS

Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville HS

Kaia Harrison, Baldwin HS

Nyia Longford, Longwood HS

Rachel Mahler, Syosset HS

Lauren Romito, Hauppauge HS

Gabby Sartori, Mount Sinai HS

Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran HS

Sydney Taylor, St. Anthony’s HS

Bowling, boys

Nicholas Giovanniello, West Babylon HS

Frank Iemma, Plainedge HS

Avery Lugares, Commack HS

Aaron Rice, East Islip HS

Bowling, girls

Julia Bocamazo, East Islip HS

Julianna Spina, East Islip HS

Cheerleading

Jenna Beuchert, Hauppauge HS

Joliene Ewan, West Babylon HS

Samantha Ferrara, Rocky Point HS

Vittoria Legaspi, Mount Sinai HS

Mary Mileo, Freeport HS

Isabella Takacs, Mount Sinai HS

Chelsea Welsch, Bethpage HS

Madison Wruck, Sachem HS North

Cross country, boys

Kevin Cawley, Smithtown HS East

Daniel Czop, Commack HS

Nicholas DeFelice, Smithtown HS West

Matthew Payamps, St. Anthony’s HS

Jack Rosencrans, North Shore HS

Sean Ryan, Northport HS

Cross country, girls

Jordyn McDonnell, Sachem HS North

Field hockey

Emily Berlinghof, Cold Spring Harbor HS

Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor HS

Caitlin Cook, Garden City HS

Lily Fox, Northport HS

Charlotte Johnson, Pierson Middle-HS

Grace Kelly, Garden City HS

Sophia Little, Northport HS

Liana McDonnell, Garden City HS

Fencing, boys

Jake Hempe, Newfield HS

Ben Rogak, Ward Melville HS

Jonathan Sheng, Jericho HS

Fencing, girls

Mary Ye, Great Neck South HS

Football

Gary Anderson, William Floyd HS

Greg Campisi, St. Anthony’s HS

Jovani Duran, Malverne HS

Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West HS

Matt Goncalves, Eastport-South Manor HS

Kevon Hall, Roosevelt HS

Colin Hart, Garden City HS

Jordan Jackson, Freeport HS

Aidan Kaler, Sayville HS

J.J. Laap, Ward Melville HS

Mike LaDonna, West Islip, HS

Jake Lazzaro, Oceanside HS

Justin Lescouflair, Freeport HS

Liam McIntyre, Westhampton Beach HS

Vincenzo Milione, Carey HS

Tyler Nemecek, Farmingdale HS

Tyler Pederson, Northport HS

Nick Silva, William Floyd HS

Matt Sluka, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Gerard Smikle, Freeport HS

Keith Winfrey, William Floyd HS

Deyvon Wright, Half Hollow Hills West HS

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Garden City HS

Gymnastics, girls

Joanna Signorile, Carle Place HS

Soccer, boys

James Basile, Garden City HS

Jevon Burke, St. Anthony’s HS

Matt Cozetti, Commack HS

Rolman Guardado, Amityville HS

Kymani Hines, Amityville HS

Henry Martinez, Amityville HS

Lorenzo Selini, Newfield HS

Ben Szemerenyi, Chaminade HS

Brendan Slattery, Chaminade HS

Erick Turcios, Westbury HS

Andrew Weiner, Mepham HS

Soccer, girls

Cubby Biscardi, Sacred Heart HS

Dominique Bono, Islip HS

Jess Garziano, Half Hollow Hills East HS

Kayla Leary, East Meadow HS

Sydney Moore, Farmingdale HS

Brianna Passaro, St. Anthony’s HS

Lindsey Smith, Valley Stream South HS

Swimming, boys

Trenton Burr, Hauppauge HS

Dylan Champagne, St. Anthony’s HS

Andy Lee, Great Neck South HS

Christopher Lei, Great Neck South HS

Joshua Liu, Great Neck South HS

Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Justin Meyn, St. Anthony’s HS

Swimming, girls

Jessica Whang, Great Neck South HS

Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart HS

Tennis, girls

Lauren Cherkin, Half Hollow Hills East HS

Julia Gentile, South Side HS

Calista Sha, Friends Academy

Volleyball, boys

Tyler Anderson, Bellmore JFK HS

Trey Cole, Connetquot HS

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches HS

Jack Driscoll, Sachem HS North

Nick Galasso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

Josh George, Ward Melville HS

Will Kropp, Eastport-South Manor HS

Andrew Watts, Northport HS

Matt Wertheim, Smithtown East HS

Patrick Wing, Massapequa HS

Gordon Wong, Jericho HS

Volleyball, girls

Melena Aldoriso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Emily Barry, Sacred Heart HS

Mia Cergol, Elwood-John Glenn HS

Abbey Dummler, Commack HS

Cathleen Farrell, Bayport-Blue Point HS

Molly Jandris, Sachem East HS

Caroline LaMacchia, South Side HS

Emma McGovern, Long Beach HS

Grace Riddle, Wantagh HS

Grace Rosenberg, Long Beach HS

Lauren Weir, Kings Park HS

Wrestling

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor HS

Sean Carter, North Babylon HS

Joe Gannone, Eastport-South Manor HS

Liam McIntyre, Westhampton Beach HS

Kyle Mosher, South Side HS

Joey Slackman, Commack HS

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East HS