Newsday's 2020 graduations submissions

Newsday is preparing its annual special section on the Class of 2020, and we would like to invite your school to participate.

We need your help in three areas:

Valedictorian and salutatorian information

Extraordinary Seniors nominations

Senior class lists

Before you submit anything, please note the following:

Do not send the information by letter or email . Use the following online forms for submissions, and access them at the links below.

For questions, please contact Joe Diglio at 631-843-3664 or joe.diglio@newsday.com.

Extraordinary Seniors - due April 24

Our Graduation Issue will spotlight exceptional seniors Islandwide. To nominate a student, tell us about his or her unusual accomplishments, inspiring personal story or contributions to the school or community. This might be a student who has overcome a disability, volunteers for a local cause or has a unique talent. Click here to submit an extraordinary senior or visit www.newsday.com/extraordinaryseniorsform.

See last year's Extraordinary Seniors here.

Valedictorians and salutatorians - Due May 5

This form can be used for both valedictorians and salutatorians. Please submit one form per student. If your school has more than one valedictorian or salutatorian, simply submit another form. You can also specify if your students receive a different title (Honor Speaker, etc.) You will receive a confirmation email upon completion of each individual student's submission. Please submit by visiting newsday.com/valsalform

Before you submit, please note the following:

Confirm all the information in the form with the student before submitting

Correctly sized photos can be obtained from your yearbook company

All entries for valedictorians and salutatorians must be filled out in their entirety at the time of submission. You will not be able to save the information.

If you do not have the college and projected major for valedictorians and salutatorians by the May 5 deadline, you can send this information to Joe Diglio at joe.diglio@newsday.com. Do not submit another form for corrections.

Once the form is submitted we will not accept changes unless it involves the student’s college or major.

See last year's valedictorians gallery here.

Class List - Due May 5

Newsday will publish the entire Class of 2020 list for each high school on our website. Please alphabetize your list by last name, with first names first. Include the school name at the top of the list, and the number of students on the list (so we can confirm we’ve got all names). Click here to submit a class list or visit www.newsday.com/classlistform.

For changes, questions or comments, please call Kim Fiorio, manager of Newsday's editorial support staff, at 631-843-4813.

Please note that the grads@newsday.com email will no longer be used for this project.