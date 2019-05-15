BUDGET

SPENDING $234,418,944, a 1.99 percent increase from the current $229,845,028.

TAX LEVY 1.94 percent increase, from $203,571,382 to $207,518,286. This is within the district’s 4.09 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.0 percent salary increase for teachers with an average 1.86 percent step increase. Proposed budget adds elementary, secondary, special education teachers and a school nurse. Adds two security guard positions and security equipment. The plan also would add an Advanced Placement class, establish an elementary school robotics and drama program and expand universal pre-K at one elementary school.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at E.M. Baker, Lakeville and Saddle Rock elementary schools and Great Neck South High School. www.greatneck.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Donna Peirez is running unopposed. The term is three years.