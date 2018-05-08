Great Neck school district
Great Neck
VOTING
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Great Neck South High School and the Elizabeth M. Baker, Lakeville and Saddle Rock elementary schools.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $229,845,028 budget for 2018-19, a 2.93 percent increase from the current $223,311,165. The tax levy would rise 2.52 percent from $198,564,847 to $203,571,382.
This is less than the state’s tax-cap limit of 2.85 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
The district did not provide the dollar amount of the school tax paid on the average single-family house because assessment data was not available from the county.
The proposed budget funds a salary increase of .50 percent for teachers, and an average 1.82 percent step increase. The district would add positions for a psychologist, a social worker, five security guards and a special education teacher assistant. The proposed budget also includes funding for Next Generation Science Standards textbooks, curriculum writing supplies and materials. Other programs would stay at current levels.
District website:
greatneck.k12.ny.us
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Donald Ashkenase and Barbara Berkowitz are running unopposed in by-seat elections. Terms are three years.
