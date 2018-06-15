Great Neck South, Sachem win LI Regional Envirothon

For the third consecutive year, teams from Great Neck South High School and Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma have taken the top spots for Nassau and Suffolk counties, respectively, at the Long Island Regional Envirothon.

The 20th annual competition challenged five-person teams to take written exams and engage in outdoor challenges in aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife — as well as give oral presentations on a predetermined topic, which this year was western rangeland management. The event was held at the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts in Wheatley Heights.

Second place went to teams from Division Avenue High School in Levittown and Longwood High School in Middle Island, while third place went to teams from Garden City High School and a second team from Sachem High School North.

Great Neck South and Sachem North’s first-place teams went on to place third and seventh, respectively, at the state level last month in upstate Geneva.

“They just really love science,” Great Neck South team adviser Andrew Tuomey said of this team. Of the event’s importance, he said: “It’s good to get kids outside and appreciating nature.”

Great Neck South’s team consisted of students Katelyn Chang, Julia Gorenstein, Eric Kuang, Jennifer Wang and Annie Zhang, while Sachem North’s team consisted of students Christopher Eagler, Miranda Garcia-Cassani, Emily Gelardi, Emily Hudak and Molly Kearns. All received $500 scholarships.

Participating pupils rotated between subject stations and answered questions, many of which involved the use of maps and equipment including audiovisual devices.

The regional event was coordinated by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts in Nassau and Suffolk.

NORTHPORT

LI Math Fair

The Northport-East Northport school district won 18 gold medals — the most of any Suffolk County district — in the 2018 Long Island Math Fair at Hofstra University. The fair, open to grades seven through 12, required students to submit essays on any math topic and give a 15-minute presentation.

Other top Suffolk districts and their gold medal totals were: Half Hollow Hills, 15; East Moriches, four; West Islip, three; and Commack, Copiague and Hauppauge, two each.

The event was sponsored by the university in conjunction with the Nassau County Association of Mathematics Supervisors and the Math Teachers Associations in Nassau and Suffolk.

SETAUKET

Science Olympiad

P.J. Gelinas Junior High School was the only Long Island school to qualify for the 2018 Science Olympiad National Tournament held last month in Colorado. The Three Village school district team placed 11th out of 120 teams nationwide.

To reach the national level, P.J. Gelinas placed first among middle school teams at the state level after qualifying for that tournament based on its performance at the Eastern Long Island Regional Tournament.

The science olympiad challenged teams of up to 15 students to compete in written, hands-on and engineering-based events in topics ranging from meteorology to parasitology.

ISLANDWIDE

College-sponsored scholarships

Nineteen LI students were among 3,500 winners nationwide of scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The scholarships will provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Winners and their high schools were: Shawn Connell, Chaminade; Pantho Sayed, W. Tresper Clarke; Aidan Piraino, Farmingdale; Jack McKernan, Garden City; David Yao and Esther Zhu, Great Neck South; Elizabeth Chen, Half Hollow Hills East; Nicole Garcia, Nicolas Ryan and Brian Yang, Herricks; Michelle Lu and Brandon Zhao, Jericho; Brooke Di Spirito, Locust Valley; Andrew Batteria and Walter Stackler, Manhasset; Douglas Read, Sayville; Danielle D’Alonzo, St. Anthony’s; and Mathew Chvasta and Bradley Greenberg, Syosset. — MICHAEL R. EBERT