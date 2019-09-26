Great Neck student wins T-shirt design contest

A Great Neck student has taken the top spot in a national T-shirt design contest after placing second in the same contest last year.

Jewels Rahmanan, a freshman at Great Neck North High School, won first place in the annual contest coordinated by Achilles International's Achilles Kids: Run to Learn, a free school program that strives to provide physical activity integrated with educational components.

The program gives children the opportunity to participate in a "virtual marathon" using a route plotted on a map of their city and doing laps equivalent to a portion of the route on a weekly basis. The goal is to have them run, walk or jog 26.2 miles by the end of the school year.

"It's an amazing achievement. That her artwork was chosen is really something special," Great Neck North teacher Dan Moriarty said.

Rahmanan's winning illustration featured three youths of "different abilities" happily participating in a marathon with the silhouette of a city in the background beneath a blue sky and smiling sun, school officials said. She created the design using colored pencils, crayons and markers.

For placing first, Rahmanan's design was featured this past spring on T-shirts worn by about 11,500 students and staffers in 320 chapters as they participated in the program.

More than 500 students nationwide submitted drawings in this year's contest.