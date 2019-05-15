BUDGET

SPENDING $19,426,000, a 2.04 percent increase from the current $19,038,000.

TAX LEVY 2.85 percent increase, from $14,964,200 to $15,390,000. This is equal to the district’s 2.85 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Teacher contract is in negotiations.

WHEN | WHERE

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenport school gymnasium. www.gufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Sandra Martocchia and Kimberly Moore Swann are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Tina Volinski and Heather Wolf are not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.