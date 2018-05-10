Greenport school district

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenport schools gymnasium

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $19,038,000 budget, a 3.66 percent increase from the current $18,365,500. The tax levy would rise by 4.62 percent, from $14,304,000 to 14,964,200.

This increase exceeds the district’s tax cap limit of 2.62 percent, so the district needs a 60 percent majority vote to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single family home would be $6,112, a 4.62 percent increase from $5,842.

The district is currently in negotiations and salary increase information was unavailable.

District website:

gufsd.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Babette Cornine and Daniel Creedon and challengers Sonia Spar are running for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

Babette Cornine did not return repeated requests for comment.

Daniel Creedon

BACKGROUND: Creedon, 56, has lived in the district for 27 years. He is a high school science teacher in another district. His wife is also a teacher but also does not work on the North Fork. He has a bachelor’s degree from Stony Brook University and a master’s in secondary education from Dowling University. He is a member of the Greenport Fire Department. He has three daughters who graduated from Greenport High School. He has served on the board since 2009.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district is safety and security, he said. “We will need to have a consensus among parents, residents, teachers and administrators as to what shape that will take,” he said, adding that numerous meetings and forums will be necessary.

Sonia Spar

BACKGROUND: Spar has lived in the district for more than four years. She is a home and consultant/facilitator and certified interpreter for the New York State court system. She has a master’s degree in Islamic and Middle Eastern studies and a master’s degree in International Relations. She is co-chair of the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force committee. She has one child in the first grade and a 3-year-old.

ISSUES: She said she is interested in creating a Greenport School Educational Foundation that would strive to serve all students by providing additional direct financial support to enhance students’ educational experiences.