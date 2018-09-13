Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

NY public schools banned from using funds to buy guns, education chief says

In a memo Thursday, Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia also said federal and state funds cannot be used for weapons training or storing.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in Carle Place

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in Carle Place in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Print

New York public schools are banned from using federal funds either to purchase firearms or to train school staff in the use of such weapons, the education commissioner announced Thursday.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, in a memo issued to all district superintendents and charter school leaders, also barred the spending of state funds for the same purposes or for storing weapons on campuses.

"There is no place in our schools for weapons, no matter the intentions," Elia declared in her directive to local officials. "We simply cannot afford to use federal education dollars that are intended for teaching and learning to pay for weapons that will compromise our schools and communities."

Last month, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she was weighing the question of whether to allow states to tap federal funds to buy guns. DeVos later backed off that position, saying the issue would be left to Congress.

The debate arose last month after a small rural school district in Oklahoma and the state of Texas asked the department to clarify what the funds can be used for. In Texas, school employees can volunteer to carry weapons on campuses after undergoing training.

With AP

Headshot
By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

Latest Long Island News

Hurricane Florence, approaching the Carolinas, is causing rough Forecast: Dangerous rip currents from Florence
Mets player Todd Frazier with Kidsday reporters Gianna Meeting Mets third baseman
St. Catherine of Sienna School in Franklin Square Officials: Displaced students to start school
North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth says the Town is latest to create labor advisory panel
The crash scene at the Sunoco gas station Police: 2 hit near vigil for fatal gas station crash
Winged ants crawl out of a gap in Swarms of winged ants overwhelm LIers