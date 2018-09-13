New York public schools are banned from using federal funds either to purchase firearms or to train school staff in the use of such weapons, the education commissioner announced Thursday.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, in a memo issued to all district superintendents and charter school leaders, also barred the spending of state funds for the same purposes or for storing weapons on campuses.

"There is no place in our schools for weapons, no matter the intentions," Elia declared in her directive to local officials. "We simply cannot afford to use federal education dollars that are intended for teaching and learning to pay for weapons that will compromise our schools and communities."

Last month, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she was weighing the question of whether to allow states to tap federal funds to buy guns. DeVos later backed off that position, saying the issue would be left to Congress.

The debate arose last month after a small rural school district in Oklahoma and the state of Texas asked the department to clarify what the funds can be used for. In Texas, school employees can volunteer to carry weapons on campuses after undergoing training.

With AP