A Half Hollow Hills High School East student has received a prestigious national award for coordinating a raffle basket fundraiser at her school.

Sari Strizik, a senior, has served as chairwoman of the annual fundraiser, which has collected more than $7,000 over the past three years, since her freshman year. The fundraiser benefits her school's DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) chapter, of which she is president, and several other charities, including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Strizik's efforts earned her the gold-level President's Volunteer Service Award for volunteering more than 250 hours during a 12-month period. The award is an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is administered by Atlanta-based nonprofit Point of Light.

"The support from the community was actually amazing," Strizik, 17, said of the fundraiser. "It's really wonderful to see the community and club come together."

Strizik's responsibilities as chairwoman include reaching out to local businesses for donations of products and gift cards, as well as organizing the donated items into raffle baskets. Last year's fundraiser consisted of more than 30 baskets, she said.

Strizik is also president of her school's Interact Club, Mathletes Club, Science Olympiad, and Academic Team. In addition, she is founder and president of her school's Math Honor Society and a member of the varsity cheerleading team and National, Business and Spanish honor societies.