Long IslandEducation

Half Hollow Hills

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
BUDGET

SPENDING $259,858,929, a 2.46 percent increase from the current $253,611,084.

TAX LEVY 2.49 percent increase, from $204,436,140 to $209,530,378. This is equal to the district’s 2.49 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval. 

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Estimates subject to negotiations later this year. The proposed budget includes funding for new phonics programs in kindergarten and first grade; streamlining of transportation processes, including a bus locator app for parents; implementation of an online registration process; expansion of the AP Capstone program; addition of teachers' digital resources in the second and fourth grades to meet new science standards; and more music staffing.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Half Hollow Hills High School East. hhh.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Eric Geringswald and David Kaston are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

By Newsday Staff

