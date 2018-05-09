Half Hollow Hills school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Half Hollow Hills High School East.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $253,611,084 budget for 2018-19, a 2.24 percent increase from the current $248,047,565. The tax levy would increase 2.47 percent, from $199,504,372 to $204,436,140.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.47 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would be $10,560 for Huntington residents and $6,681 for Babylon residents, assuming there are no changes to assessed values or equalization rates. Those would be increases from $10,306 in Huntington and $6,501 in Babylon this year.

The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a 1 percent contractual raise and a 1.5 percent step increase. It would reduce nine teaching positions through attrition and cut three additional teaching staff because of declining enrollment.

The proposed budget calls for adding several new programs, including a leadership program, lunch clubs, a bowling team, AP Capstone diploma program, Alternative High School program, English as a New Language expansion, bus monitors, a learning management system, planetarium software upgrade and a unified basketball program.

District website:

halfhollowhills.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Stephanie Gurin and Adam Kleinberg are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.