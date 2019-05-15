Hampton Bays
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $54,323,592, a 3.2 percent increase from the current $52,632,604.
TAX LEVY 2.8 percent increase, from $45,290,093 to $46,560,901. This is equal to the district's tax-cap limit of 2.8 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an approximately 3 percent step increase and a 0.3 percent contract increase. The district is adding AP French and the AP Capstone diploma course to its curriculum and a part-time social worker at the middle school.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 2 seeks to establish a 10-year capital reserve fund of up to $5 million to finance the replacement costs of roofs and/or HVAC systems. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.
Proposition 3 seeks to establish a repair and upgrade fund for buildings, facilities and grounds for up to $300,000 in basic repairs and renovations, with the amount to be transferred from the 2018-19 unappropriated and unassigned fund balance to the general fund. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.
WHEN | WHERE
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hampton Bays Middle School www.hbschools.us
CANDIDATES
Incumbents Richard Joslin and Kevin Springer are running unopposed, seeking two at-large seats. Terms are three years.
Comments
