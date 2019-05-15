BUDGET

SPENDING $54,323,592, a 3.2 percent increase from the current $52,632,604.

TAX LEVY 2.8 percent increase, from $45,290,093 to $46,560,901. This is equal to the district's tax-cap limit of 2.8 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an approximately 3 percent step increase and a 0.3 percent contract increase. The district is adding AP French and the AP Capstone diploma course to its curriculum and a part-time social worker at the middle school.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 seeks to establish a 10-year capital reserve fund of up to $5 million to finance the replacement costs of roofs and/or HVAC systems. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 seeks to establish a repair and upgrade fund for buildings, facilities and grounds for up to $300,000 in basic repairs and renovations, with the amount to be transferred from the 2018-19 unappropriated and unassigned fund balance to the general fund. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hampton Bays Middle School www.hbschools.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Richard Joslin and Kevin Springer are running unopposed, seeking two at-large seats. Terms are three years.