Harborfields school district

VOTING

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Old Field Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $86,086,696 budget for 2018-19, a 2.27 percent increase from $84,174,956. The tax levy would increase 2.19 percent, from $63,205,986 to $64,588,569.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.19 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would increase 2.23 percent, from $10,006.68 to $10,229.52.

The proposed budget provides a 2.27 percent contractual raise for teachers, but no step increase. The spending plan also calls for a reduction of the full-time-equivalent of 1.3 employees, mostly part-time positions.

District website:

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

harborfieldsscsd.net

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Suzie Lustig and candidates Steven Engelmann and Joseph C. Savaglio are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.