Harborfields school district
VOTING
2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Old Field Middle School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes an $86,086,696 budget for 2018-19, a 2.27 percent increase from $84,174,956. The tax levy would increase 2.19 percent, from $63,205,986 to $64,588,569.
This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.19 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would increase 2.23 percent, from $10,006.68 to $10,229.52.
The proposed budget provides a 2.27 percent contractual raise for teachers, but no step increase. The spending plan also calls for a reduction of the full-time-equivalent of 1.3 employees, mostly part-time positions.
District website:
harborfieldsscsd.net
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbent Suzie Lustig and candidates Steven Engelmann and Joseph C. Savaglio are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.
