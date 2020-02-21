A hearing officer has ruled against Andrew Hardwick and affirmed his dismissal as director of security for Hempstead schools.

The 19-page ruling found Hardwick tried to purchase some vehicles for the district without permission and that he "breached the trust of his supervisors," a transgression the hearing officer, Deborah Gaines, said is "incompatible with continued employment."

The decision, dated Feb. 18, comes 16 months after the five-member Hempstead school board voted 3-2 to place him on 60-day paid administrative leave. The board, in a 3-2 vote in December 2018, moved to file disciplinary charges against Hardwick, who made $90,000 a year, and extend his leave 60 days.

Officials in the nearly 8,000-student district declined to comment Friday, saying they don’t comment on personnel matters. Hardwick’s attorney, Douglas Thomas of Hempstead, could not be reached for comment.

Hardwick, who was hired in Hempstead in 2015, was accused of misconduct and insubordination, and the district sought disciplinary action under Section 75 of the Civil Service law, the decision said. Gaines presided over 13 hearings conducted between March and September of last year.

District officials said Hardwick never obtained proper approval to purchase a 12-passenger van and sport utility vehicle shortly after the district already had completed the purchase of two SUVs.

Hardwick maintained he had secured authorization from top administrators and that the campaign to remove him was retaliation for performance of his duties, Gaines’ decision said.

Gaines stated acting Superintendent Regina Armstrong testified that during a conversation on Aug. 22, 2018, with Assistant Superintendent James Clark, Armstrong told Clark that no additional vehicles should be purchased since the district had just secured new ones, and that he should tell Hardwick not to proceed. Armstrong assumed her position in January 2018.

Clark, who had heard Hardwick state on the same day in August 2018 that the new van and SUV were forthcoming, asked Hardwick about the purchase after hearing contradictory information from Armstrong, the decision said, adding that Clark did not specifically tell Hardwick not to proceed at that time.

But on Oct. 3, 2018, the decision said, Clark told Hardwick of Armstrong’s directive shortly after a representative of Huntington Ford called Hardwick regarding the second purchase.

Armstrong called for an investigation and concluded that Hardwick was insubordinate in his attempt to buy new vehicles apparently without authorization, adding that the maneuver was particularly glaring since Hardwick was involved in the purchase of the first set of vehicles and was familiar with the process.

Keith Halop, the district’s purchasing agent, testified that he is the only official authorized to make such purchases and that he did not know of an authorized purchase of a second set of vehicles.

Hardwick, Gaines said, maintains he had approval from two previous administrators, former Assistant Superintendent Varleton McDonald and former Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Larry Dobroff, adding that Hardwick was obligated to answer to the new administration’s wishes.

“The record evidence demonstrates that both individuals were no longer in positions of authority when Acting Superintendent Armstrong was appointed,” Gaines wrote. “Thus, whatever authority they may have had was no longer valid.”

She added: Hardwick’s “actions in violating the district’s purchasing policies were intentional . . . Here, he has breached the trust of his supervisors and attempted to spend almost $80,000 of taxpayer funds that the superintendent had not approved . . . As a result, I find the district’s determination to discharge respondent to be warranted.”

Hardwick made history in 2009, when he became the first black mayor elected in Freeport. But he was involved in controversy about his combative style and security issues. That year, the village spent close to $10,000 to hire security guards to protect him after he said he had received threats.

Hardwick later started carrying a gun and posted armed cops at village meetings, among the measures critics considered excessive. He lost his reelection bid in 2013. He was hired in Hempstead with little public review and opposition from a trustee who wanted more information about him.