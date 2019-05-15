TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Hauppauge

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
BUDGET

SPENDING $116,054,674, a 2.38 percent increase from the current $113,351,328.

TAX LEVY 2.48 percent increase, from $84,764,385 to $86,870,169. This is equal to the district’s 2.48 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 2 percent step increase. Adds a full-time teacher and two part-time security guards. 

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending a total of $2.975 million from a capital reserve fund for bathroom reconstruction districtwide and roof replacement at Pines Elementary School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the administration building, 495 Hoffman Lane. www.hauppauge.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbents David M. Barshay, Gary Fortmeyer and Rob Scarito are running unopposed and as a slate for three seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

