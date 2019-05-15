Hauppauge
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $116,054,674, a 2.38 percent increase from the current $113,351,328.
TAX LEVY 2.48 percent increase, from $84,764,385 to $86,870,169. This is equal to the district’s 2.48 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 2 percent step increase. Adds a full-time teacher and two part-time security guards.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 2 authorizes spending a total of $2.975 million from a capital reserve fund for bathroom reconstruction districtwide and roof replacement at Pines Elementary School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.
WHEN | WHERE
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the administration building, 495 Hoffman Lane. www.hauppauge.k12.ny.us
CANDIDATES
Incumbents David M. Barshay, Gary Fortmeyer and Rob Scarito are running unopposed and as a slate for three seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.
Comments
