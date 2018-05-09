Hauppauge school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, 495 Hoffman Lane, Hauppauge.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $113,351,328 budget for 2018-19, a 2.46 percent increase from the current $110,626,357. The tax levy would rise 2.88 percent, from $82,391,340 to $84,764,385.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.88 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

The district said it could not provide estimates for school taxes on the average single-family home.

The proposed budget calls for a contractual raise of 1 percent and a 2 percent step increase for teachers.

The spending plan includes the addition of 3.5 teachers and staff.

#signUpForm()

Voters will decide a proposition seeking authorization to spend up to $3.81 million from two capital reserve funds to reconstruct bathrooms in schools throughout the district and replace the roof at Forest Brook Elementary School.

District website:

hauppauge.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Michael Buscarino and Stacey Weisberg are unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.