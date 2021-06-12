Hauppauge school district teachers will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal to no longer require students and staff to wear masks in all situations, as school and union officials await a response from the Cuomo administration on the potential move, which would run counter to current state guidelines.

The state still requires masks inside schools. But Kevin Giachetti, the president of the Hauppauge Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers, and school board president David Barshay on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. It said that said that "beginning Monday June 14, we assume we will be able to no longer require that masks be worn by students and staff where other methods for safe social distancing are possible."

The letter requests that "if there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts our approach, please let us know."

Barshay said he, Giachetti and perhaps others would meet Sunday with attorneys for the district to discuss the legal issues surrounding potentially defying the state guidance. He said he may try to get a quorum of four of the seven board members — and then meet privately, in executive session — if a vote is required.

Officials with the governor’s office and health department did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Barshay said the letter came about after "a tremendous outpouring from the community" and teachers that masks should not be required all day.

Giachetti, who said Tuesday’s meeting will be a union general membership session, acknowledged some teachers with medical conditions have expressed concern about kids not wearing masks, but "if those teachers don’t feel comfortable with the kids not wearing the masks, they’ll tell the kids to put the masks on."

The "medically frail teachers teaching through their own illness … are a priority," Giachetti said.

Barshay said compliance would not be a problem.

"If the teacher asks them to wear the mask, they’re going to wear the mask," he said. "If the teacher tells them they’re allowed to take it off, they’ll do what their parents told them to do, whatever that is. "

Barshay said even outside those situations, masks would still be required if social-distancing is not possible. In most classrooms, though, there are at least six feet between desks.

Barshay’s position is in conflict with that of district Superintendent Dennis O’Hara, who said he was not consulted before the letter was sent and said "masks should be worn to protect everybody in the school community," including those with medical conditions who are not vaccinated.

The state’s mask rules have been mired in confusion for more than a week. First, Zucker on June 4 wrote to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say the state would drop its school mask mandate and allow schools to decide whether to require masks, unless the CDC objected to the change. The CDC has consistently had guidelines recommending mask-wearing.

Then, on Monday, Cuomo said CDC officials told the state they were not comfortable with lifting the mask requirement for inside school buildings, but did not object to allowing students and staff to go without masks outdoors. The governor then modified state rules to require masks only indoors, but to allow schools to not mandate them outdoors.

With Deborah S. Morris