An agreement has been reached in an effort to install state monitors to oversee the Hempstead and Wyandanch school districts, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office confirmed Friday.

The initial legislation, approved by the Legislature in June, gave monitors an unusual degree of power over the districts, including veto power over spending and appointment of the superintendent in Wyandanch, and created a three-person panel with similar authority in Hempstead. Amendments to the bill, filed Thursday, still call for a monitor in each district, but now gives greater authority to the state commissioner of education, who would approve the systems' academic and financial plans as well as appointment of the monitors.

The amended bill next has to go through a legislative committee, then be signed by Cuomo. The process could take a couple of weeks, Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) said.

“After discussions with the Legislature, we've reached an agreement that will help us achieve this goal by ensuring the communities have input into the monitor process through extensive public hearings, that the monitor and the board will work collaboratively to reach consensus on academic and fiscal plans, and that ultimate accountability and responsibility lies where it belongs, with the commissioner of education,” Cuomo spokesman Jason Conwall said Friday.

The Hempstead bill was sponsored by Assemb. Taylor Darling (D-Hempstead) and Thomas. The Wyandanch bill was backed by Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) and Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford).

The Hempstead school board was critical of the initial proposal, with members saying they were leery of provisions in the bill allowing monitors veto power over expenditures and the appointment of superintendents. State funding for the monitors also remains an issue.

“This ensures that the children who are growing up in this district [Hempstead] now have a future," Thomas said Friday. "The governor had an opportunity to shed light on this school district and he took that opportunity.”

Thomas said the legislation could be enacted by the end of the month. The state Education Department would then appoint a monitor and set the monitor's salary, which would be paid from school district budgets.

Hempstead Board of Education president David Gates questioned why tax dollars would be used to pay a monitor who will have no real role or responsibility. Last year, the state's adviser to the district, Jack Bierwirth, a former school superintendent with 50 years' experience in education, stepped down after serving his allotted two years in Hempstead.

Both Hempstead and Wyandanch have been dealing with staff cuts because of their budgets. The districts are the poorest on the Island in terms of taxable property values and family incomes.

“We’re very pleased that Governor Cuomo made sure that Assemblywoman Darling and Senator Thomas did not succeed in taking away our community’s vote in the name of 'help' as they desperately tried to do," Gates said. "Let’s not forgot that our graduation rate went up almost 30% since 2017 under the distinguished educator model and the hard work of our students and staff, yet this legislation sadly provides less support than under that model."

Under the new bill, the commissioner of education's appointed monitor would "provide oversight, guidance, and technical assistance related to the educational and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the school district, board of education, and superintendent." The commissioner could overrule any decisions made by the monitor.

Wyandanch officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Proponents had said that the monitors were needed to help clean up financial issues in the districts.

Hofstra University professor Alan Singer said the amended legislation provides a monitor that is similar to Bierwirth's previous role.

"It slows the process down — that is the problem. On the other hand, it may be all that the governor is willing to accept," Singer said. "It's better than nothing, but it certainly is not a strong as the original proposal."