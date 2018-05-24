Student academic records at Hempstead High School are highly inaccurate in some instances, and the school faces the risk of being placed under an outside manager unless it makes improvements, state education officials announced Thursday.

Auditors with the state Education Department found instances in which the number of high school students earning adequate numbers of course credits was highly exaggerated, Ira Schwartz, an associate state education commissioner, informed the Hempstead district by letter Thursday.

The audit found, for example, that only 57 percent of students who entered the high school as ninth-graders during the 2014-15 school year had earned at least five course credits — the minimum number deemed adequate — in 2016-17.

By comparison, the Hempstead district had reported that 90 percent of those students had earned at least five credits.

Schwartz, who heads the Education Department’s Office of Accountability, acknowledged that the 2,400-student high school, despite its relatively poor performance, met the minimum academic targets set by the state for 2016-17.

He added, however, that the school’s poor record-keeping meant that his agency could not certify that it had made adequate progress in improving its academic status during that academic year.

Schwartz went on to say that, should Hempstead not upgrade its record in 2017-18, continued failure could “result in the appointment of an independent receiver” to the school.

Under state law, that would mean that an outside manager, such as an independent charter-school administrator or retired educator, would step in to run Hempstead High School.

A spokeswoman for the Hempstead district, Nicole Epstein, said administrators there, joined by a newly hired assistant superintendent of technology information, had been working since January to improve not only data collection, but also the storage and reporting of such information.

“We agree with the New York State Education Department’s findings that it is absolutely critical that the district improve its data collection and data management systems,” Epstein said in a statement issued on behalf of the district.

The statement went on to express hope that the Education Department’s latest critical report would not overshadow recent staff and student successes. Stephanie Chevez, this year’s high school valedictorian, and Bairon Reyes Luna, the salutatorian, will be attending Harvard and Yale universities, respectively, in the fall, according to the statement.

Hempstead High School is the only school on Long Island, and among few statewide, that is classified by the state as “persistently struggling” under a 2015 receivership law aimed at turning around failing schools. Schools with that designation have not met state and federal standards for at least a decade.

