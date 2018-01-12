TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead HS principal injured in student fight; two arrested

Principal Kenneth Klein was hurt when he intervened, police said. A new state report said 50-plus fights have happened at the school since September.

Two students were arrested at Hempstead High, seen

Two students were arrested at Hempstead High, seen here on Jan. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
The principal at Hempstead High School was injured Friday when he intervened between fighting students, and two pupils were arrested, village police said.

Principal Kenneth Klein was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The fighting occurred shortly before noon.

There were multiple fights at the high school and a security guard also was injured and...

