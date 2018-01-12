Hempstead HS principal injured in student fight; two arrested
Principal Kenneth Klein was hurt when he intervened, police said. A new state report said 50-plus fights have happened at the school since September.
The principal at Hempstead High School was injured Friday when he intervened between fighting students, and two pupils were arrested, village police said.
Principal Kenneth Klein was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The fighting occurred shortly before noon.
There were multiple fights at the high school and a security guard also was injured and...
