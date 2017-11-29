Hempstead High School was on lockdown Wednesday after a threat — believed to have been a hoax — was made to the school, village police said.

There were no reported injuries.

A spokesman for the police department said authorities received a call about the threat at about 1 p.m. but he said the exact nature of the threat and how it was made were under investigation.

“Police are investigating but it appears to be a false alarm,” the spokesman said. “But we will remain on the school grounds until dismissal, around 3:15 or 3:30.”

The school is located on President Street.