The youngest students in the Hempstead school district streamed off school buses or were escorted by their parents Monday to the doors of St. Catherine of Sienna School in Franklin Square — their home for the 2018-19 academic year.

The children in prekindergarten and kindergarten, nearly 600 strong, are the last to begin classes in Long Island's public schools, displaced from their own system's Prospect School because of damage stemming from a lightning strike last month. The district is leasing the former Catholic grammar school from the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

“I was up all night,” said Shauntay Boyd, who dropped off her son, Emilio Hewitt, 4, for pre-K. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited at the same time."

Boyd said she hadn't been certain that Emilio could start school this year after she heard about the Aug. 7 lightning strike, which set Prospect School’s roof on fire. Damage from the blaze and water used by firefighters made the building unusable this school year. Repairs are expected to be completed by mid-March.

The district has a $479,052 temporary lease for St. Catherine's through June 30, 2019, an arrangement that required approval by the state Education Department. The diocese closed the school in June 2012 because of declining enrollment.

Classes began Sept. 5 for the Hempstead system's students in first through 12th grades.

Parents outside St. Catherine's on Monday morning expressed appreciation of the arrangement.

“It's a relief,” Boyd said of the district pinpointing the school at 990 Holzheimer St. for use. “It was quick thinking.”

Matthew Rodriguez, 5, of Hempstead, said he felt “nervous” but “good” for his first day of kindergarten.

“I want to go in on my first day,” he said, smiling.

José Orellana carried boxes of tissues and other school supplies as he saw his daughter Hannah, 5, into the school to begin kindergarten.

She went to pre-K last year, so Orellana said he wasn’t too nervous, just excited.

“I’m happy they found a lease,” he said of the district. “We were really worried about where we were going to go.”

As for the new building, “We will see how it goes,” he said.