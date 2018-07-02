The dynamics of the often-divided Hempstead school board are set to change Monday night with the induction of two new members and the election of the board's new leadership.

President Maribel Touré and Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson, who made up a minority bloc on the board, were defeated in May by newcomers Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen.

The newcomers and members of the majority, however, both have expressed interest in unifying the board. LaMont Johnson, who together with David Gates and Randy Stith makes up the majority, has described the May election as signaling “a new day.”

Infighting on the five-member board has been an ongoing issue, often played out at board meetings with verbal disputes between the Touré-Jackson block and members of the board’s majority.

The inability of the board members to come together has hindered the approximately 8,000-student system’s ability to move forward, Jack Bierwirth, a state-designated special adviser to the district, has said.

Bierwirth was appointed in September by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to the position of “Distinguished Educator,” with the task of reviewing and reporting back to her on the district’s operations, finances, curriculum and personnel.

In his April report, Bierwirth questioned whether the board members “have the capacity — or even the willingness — to work together on issues of substance for the benefit of the students.”

Along with welcoming its newest members, the board is expected to vote on its leadership Monday night, appointing a board president and vice president.