TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Hempstead board holds first meeting Monday night with new members

Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen, seen May 15

Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen, seen May 15 after winning the Hempstead school board election, are set to be inducted into the board Monday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
Print

The dynamics of the often-divided Hempstead school board are set to change Monday night with the induction of two new members and the election of the board's new leadership.

President Maribel Touré and Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson, who made up a minority bloc on the board, were defeated in May by newcomers Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen.

The newcomers and members of the majority, however, both have expressed interest in unifying the board. LaMont Johnson, who together with David Gates and Randy Stith makes up the majority, has described the May election as signaling “a new day.”

Infighting on the five-member board has been an ongoing issue, often played out at board meetings with verbal disputes between the Touré-Jackson block and members of the board’s majority.

The inability of the board members to come together has hindered the approximately 8,000-student system’s ability to move forward, Jack Bierwirth, a state-designated special adviser to the district, has said.

Bierwirth was appointed in September by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to the position of “Distinguished Educator,” with the task of reviewing and reporting back to her on the district’s operations, finances, curriculum and personnel.

In his April report, Bierwirth questioned whether the board members “have the capacity — or even the willingness — to work together on issues of substance for the benefit of the students.”

Along with welcoming its newest members, the board is expected to vote on its leadership Monday night, appointing a board president and vice president.

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Sgt. Michael Brennan, Town of Hempstead constable, with Town gets new boat for bay constable patrols
From left, Anthony Boutin, M.D., Gina Lieneck, of Experts urge caution in enjoying boating, beaching
Adam Skelos arrives at the federal courthouse in Former CEO: Firing Adam Skelos not a 'viable option'
Former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros arrives at a Prosecutors race to plug hole in bid-rigging trial
Harvey Weinstein, seated, with his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crime charges
Jermaine, a veteran at the Suffolk County Correctional Suffolk inmate trains service dog for fellow veteran