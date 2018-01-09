Angry Hempstead school board trustees and residents peppered Superintendent Shimon Waronker Tuesday night with questions about burst water pipes, inadequate heating and other problems that led to a series of school closures in the district last week and on Monday.

The meeting marked the first time the five-member board has met since Waronker posted an “open letter” over the weekend accusing the board majority of undermining his efforts to improve the troubled district.

Waronker’s critics on the board and in the audience — some of whom have sought his removal for months — focused initially not on his letter but on recent school closings caused by maintenance problems rather than snowfall

“I want to know why,” said board trustee Randy Stith, as audience members applauded. Stith, who was elected to the board in May, is part of the majority group that has opposed many of the superintendent’s initiatives.

“These problems did not happen overnight,” said the superintendent. His answers were often drowned out by dozens of audience members who have shown up regularly in recent months to voice their displeasure.

Waronker’s challenge to majority trustees, posted over the weekend on the district’s website, was followed on Monday by release of a scathing report by a state-appointed adviser on the status of the district’s academic performance, finances and physical plant.

The special adviser, Jack Bierwirth, concluded that lack of cohesive leadership is a major problem in Hempstead, and that both Waronker and board members should seek professional training from appropriate education associations.

Bierwirth’s report, backed by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, sets a challenging agenda for Hempstead’s board. The trustees have been instructed to devise a comprehensive school improvement plan by Jan. 18, along with a code of conduct and five-year capital facilities plan by February.

“Hopefully, it’s a wake-up call,” said Robert Dillon, superintendent of the Nassau BOCES district, who serves as the Education Department’s regional representative for schools in the county. “There’s certainly the talent there to make things work. Now they just have to get it done. I think Jack’s just the one to put things together.”

In his weekend message to Hempstead residents, Waronker stressed the urgency of his efforts to repair district schools, address overcrowding, provide a safer environment for students and raise academic performance that ranks at the bottom in the region.

The board’s majority — David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith — have declared, on the other hand, that their votes to block some of the superintendent’s priority programs simply reflect a desire to spare district taxpayers from hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra expenses approved by a former board majority.

The current majority trustees have noted — as has Bierwirth — that the extra expenses for teacher training, academic consulting and other services were not submitted to Hempstead voters when they approved the district’s $202.7 million budget in May.

Gates, Johnson and Stith have prepared a resolution empowering the board to put school administrators and other district employees on administrative leave with pay for periods of up to 60 days. The resolution, already given preliminary readings at past board meetings, is scheduled for adoption Tuesday.

If approved, the resolution would allow the board to remove administrators from their offices and would prevent their intervention in district operations. The resolution does not name any specific school officials.

Frederick Brewington, a Hempstead attorney who represents the superintendent in his confrontation with the board majority, told Newsday that his client considers himself a target of the measure.

Since the new majority took control in November, major decisions have been made mostly on 3-2 votes, with Gates, Johnson and Stith opposite the two minority trustees, president Maribel Touré and Gwendolyn Jackson.

Trustees now in control have fired several law firms used by the old majority for special assignments, replacing those firms with choices of their own.

However, the Farmingdale law firm of Guercio & Guercio, which represents dozens of districts across the region, continues serving as the district’s general counsel.

“We’ve successfully worked both with the board majority and minority over the years and will make every effort to assist the board in meeting the objectives set by Dr. Bierwirth,” said Gregory Guercio, the firm’s managing partner.