Hempstead’s embattled school board called an emergency meeting for Wednesday evening — the first time trustees have met since former trustee LaMont Johnson was reinstated to the panel by state order.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the board room of Hempstead High School, 201 President St.

Johnson’s return to the five-member board earlier this week has shifted the political balance and raised questions over whether a new majority will be willing to cooperate with other trustees in maintaining the stability of one of Long Island’s most troubled school districts.

Johnson, a former president of the board, reiterated his position Wednesday that he bears no grudges against other trustees who attempted unsuccessfully to remove him, and that his primary concern is working toward the future success of Hempstead’s 8,500 students.

Earlier in the day, the board’s current president, Maribel Touré, told Newsday in a phone interview that she was “a little scared” over the district’s prospects.

In April, Touré’s three-member majority, which now faces a likely loss of control, brought in a new superintendent, Shimon Waronker, an administrator noted for improving dangerous and academically struggling schools in New York City. Waronker, in turn, brought in a new 11-member leadership team including a deputy superintendent, business manager, four school principals and four “master” teachers assigned the task of training school faculty.

“I’m worried that they’re going to undo everything that we have done,” Touré said Wednesday.

She added that she is unable to attend the meeting because she works in Manhattan. Other trustees, she said, had not accepted her request to move the time to 7 p.m.

Douglas Thomas, a Hempstead attorney who represented Johnson in his successful bid for reinstatement, refuted the notion that the trustees in the majority intend any disruption.

“To the extent that there is a new school board majority, that majority will be working in a pragmatic and prudent manner that is in the interest of the children, parents and taxpayers of the Hempstead Union Free School District,” Thomas said.

One issue likely to be taken up by trustees Wednesday is whether to bring in a new law firm to represent the district. In the legal case involving Johnson’s status, the district was represented by the firm of Raiser & Kenniff, which has an office in Mineola.

Five months ago, Johnson was removed from the board amid a power struggle between two rival community factions. One side said that Johnson had disclosed district employees’ data to the school board campaign of Randy Stith, a political ally — an assertion Johnson denied.

On Monday, state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ordered Johnson’s reinstatement. The commissioner ruled that Johnson did not receive “sufficient due process” to defend himself against the accusations, which were reviewed in closed-door meetings in the days before the newly elected Stith was sworn in, which was to result in a shift in board power.

Johnson is allied with board members Stith and David B. Gates. Touré has been aligned with trustee Gwendolyn Jackson.