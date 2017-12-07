Hempstead’s school board is scheduled to meet tonight, a session expected to be the first time both factions on the divided board have faced each other since its political control switched late last month.

The meeting is to begin at 7 p.m. in an auditorium at Hempstead High School, 201 President Street.

Maribel Toure, the current board president who lost her slender three-member board majority last month, said Wednesday she would raise the issue at the meeting of replacing the district’s Marguerite G. Rhodes School.

The school, which was permanently closed in 2004 and is more than a century old, would be torn down and replaced by a new stucture. District schools still operating are overcrowded, and an estimated 1,500 of the district’s 8,500 students currently attend classes in aging portable buildings that many parents consider health hazards due to mold.

“For years and years, whoever’s on the board has been talking about building a new school,” said Toure. “We cannot delay this process any longer.”

Board control is now controlled by a three-member faction including LaMont Johnson, Randy Stith and David Gates. None of the three returned Newsday’s phone calls Thursday, so it was not known how Toure’s proposal would fare.

Toure and Gwendolyn Jackson constitute the board’s new minority.

District officials estimate that a $46-million bond issue would cover costs of demolishing the old school and building a new one capable of holding 500 to 700 elementary students. Some of the money also would be used to tear down many, but not all, of the portable structures.

Residents and school officials disagree over the timing of a bond issue vote, which is required by state law.

Some, including Toure, favor a February ballot on grounds that it would help get the construction project started quickly and allow residents to consider the issue separately from the district’s other spending priorities. Others favor a May vote that would allow the bond issue to be presented along with the district’s regular proposed budget, and also give residents more time to weigh the pros and cons.

“I’m in favor of the bond issue, but I don’t want it to be rushed in February,” said Unique Redd, a mother of three students in the district who supports the board’s new majority.

Redd said a May vote would allow backers of the project time to build support among community residents. She added that her own 11-year-old son, who has asthma, attends classes in portable structures and has had to take days off for the first time this year due to breathing problems that she believes are related to mold.

“They’re disgusting,” Redd said of the portables.

Control of the board shifted late last month, when Johnson was returned to the panel under state order, after other trustees attempted unsuccessfully to remove him.

The Hempstead schools are the only district in New York assigned a special advisor known as a “distinguished educator.” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia appointed veteran administrator Jack Bierwirth to the post in September, in order to provide “guidance and technical assistance” to a district with the lowest graduation rate on Long Island.