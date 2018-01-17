The embattled Hempstead school board is slated to meet Wednesday night as it faces a deadline to file a state-ordered corrective plan aimed at remedying years of mismanagement, which were spotlighted last week in a special adviser’s report.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said the board must submit a plan to the Education Department by Feb. 2.

In his report, the special adviser — veteran Long Island educator Jack Bierwirth, whom Elia appointed — cited the long-troubled district’s governance as “the single most significant barrier to the district focusing its efforts and resources on the education of its students, which should be of paramount concern.”

The system has seen months of turmoil, with the hiring of a new superintendent known as a reformer in New York City schools; the commissioner’s naming of Bierwirth to examine all district matters; a shift in the balance of power on the school board; and the new board majority firing newly hired teachers and placing the superintendent, Shimon Waronker, on paid administrative leave.

Board president Maribel Touré could not be reached for comment Wednesday regarding the evening meeting, to be held in the Hempstead High School auditorium.

The district, with 8,000 students, has the largest enrollment in Nassau County for a district serving kindergarten through 12th grade. Among Long Island’s 124 districts, it has one of the lowest graduation rates, and students’ scores on state tests are at or near the bottom for the region. Both the high school and the middle school are on a state list of underperforming schools.

Last Thursday, Elia and Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, in an extraordinary move, traveled together to Hempstead and met individually in private sessions with each member of the board: president Maribel Touré, vice president Gwendolyn Jackson and trustees David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith.

Speaking briefly with reporters after those sessions, Elia and Rosa emphasized the need for change.

The education commissioner sent Bierwirth’s report to the district on Jan. 8, writing in an accompanying cover letter that she approved of his findings and recommendations. She also wrote that she expects the five-member board to “fully comply . . . starting with the submission of a response plan” no later than Feb. 2.

The commissioner appointed Bierwirth as a “distinguished educator” to the district in September, with a broad mandate to review all district leadership, curriculum, operations and financial matters. He began his work there on Oct. 2.

Contentious meeting for the Hempstead school board

Bierwirth’s report included dozens of recommendations. He cited as problematic the “long and rancorous board meetings,” “deep divisions” within the district, recurrent violence and fights at Hempstead High School, problems with district facilities because of deferred maintenance and other problems.

Normally, the board’s regular monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. The meeting on Wednesday was described on a flyer posted on the district’s website as a regular meeting — not a special meeting or an emergency session.

The Hempstead board’s gatherings have been defined by fiery exchanges among administrators, board members, parents and residents.

At the Jan. 9 meeting, the board, in a 3-2 vote, placed Waronker on administrative leave and barred him from district property. Waronker, who had served as schools chief since June, was hired before the change in majority power on the board.

Waronker’s attorney, Frederick Brewington of Hempstead, has questioned the legality of that board action and said his client is the victim of “mob-like mentality.”

On Jan. 11, Regina Armstrong, a longtime district administrator, was sworn in to serve as acting superintendent.