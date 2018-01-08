Entrenched divisions in the Hempstead school district’s leadership are blocking efforts to run the 8,000-student system and boost academic performance rated among the lowest in the nation, according to a special state-appointed consultant’s report released Monday by the state Education Department.

Years of strife on the school board and management turnover have created a chaotic situation during which the system’s buildings have deteriorated, gang warfare has endangered students and staff, and administrators face difficulties even making accurate enrollment counts, the wide-ranging report states.

For example, a recent review of 12th grade records revealed that nearly 300 seniors had left Hempstead High School since September — a dropout rate of 34 percent.

The 56-page report by Jack Bierwirth, a veteran former Long Island school superintendent, places responsibility for the district’s chronic struggles squarely upon its governance — “the single most significant barrier to the District focusing its efforts and resources on the education of its students, which should be of paramount concern.”

He makes dozens of recommendations for comprehensive districtwide planning, expansion of staff training, school building upgrades and other improvements.

The Hempstead district — the largest system in Nassau County, serving kindergartners through 12th graders — has long been plagued by feuding and turf battles among school board members, charges of irregularities and voter fraud in board elections, and frequent turnover of superintendents and other administrators.

Bierwirth was appointed in September to his advisory role as a “distinguished educator” by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and began his work there on Oct. 2. Elia’s action reflected the state’s continuing concern with low test scores and other problems that leave Hempstead as the most troubled of Long Island’s 124 districts.

“Too many cohorts of students have cycled through a district that is not meeting their basic needs for a safe and healthy environment, let alone providing them with educational opportunities to inspire them to reach their fullest potential,” Bierwirth concluded. “Any time lost in implementing the recommendations herein is a detriment to current and future Hempstead students — we do not have a moment to waste.”

Elia, in approving Bierwirth’s recommendations and action plan, emphasized that district leaders and school board trustees must work with the special adviser in making changes.

She sent the report to school board president Maribel Touré and Superintendent Shimon Waronker on Monday with a letter stating that she approved Bierwirth’s findings and recommendations, and expects the board “to fully comply,” giving a deadline of Feb. 2 for submission of a response plan.

“I am confident that, working together, the district and board of education can make the changes needed to provide all students in Hempstead with a high-quality education,” Elia said in a prepared statement.

The state’s report came on the heels of an “open letter” by Waronker that was posted on the Hempstead district’s website over the weekend.

Waronker, who took over as schools chief on June 2, contended in that letter that his attempts to turn around the struggling district have been undermined by trustees who constitute the board’s three-member majority.

Bierwirth’s report credited Waronker and his administration for taking preliminary steps to stabilize the system — for example, by reviewing the district’s finances and upgrading placement of students in special education.

However, the special adviser also stated that Waronker put himself in a precarious position because of public perceptions that he had allied himself with a previous board majority that lost power in November. That earlier majority had agreed to sign a $450,000 consulting contract with a nonprofit organization, New American Initiative, founded by Waronker before he became Hempstead’s superintendent.

“It is doubtful whether any leader could have successfully straddled the entrenched divide within the board, but these political issues complicate the superintendent’s capacity to lead the district,” Bierwirth wrote.

Waronker has emphasized that he did not personally profit from the district’s contract with New American Initiative.

Bierwirth, in recommendations to address the district’s leadership problems, said the school board should take part in training provided by the New York State School Boards Association, or another state-approved entity, “covering issues such as school district governance and board and community relations.”

He also said the superintendent should undergo training by an appropriate organization, such as the New York State Council of School Superintendents, “regarding the roles and responsibilities of a superintendent and building and maintaining an appropriate working relationship with a board of education.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.