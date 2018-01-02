Hempstead district: Weather-related closures at 3 schools
The Hempstead district Tuesday morning closed the high school and two elementary schools — on the first day after holiday break — because of “weather related emergencies,” officials said.
Hempstead school officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the closures of Hempstead High School, Front Street Elementary School and Prospect School.
A notice on the Prospect School website noted that the school will be closed “due to repair work in several flooded classrooms.”