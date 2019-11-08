Fourteen "receivership" schools across the state, including two in the Hempstead district, made demonstrable improvements during the 2018-19 school year, the state Education Department announced Friday.

Hempstead High School and Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School were included on the list.

As a result of improvements in academic and other areas, the 14 schools will not face the risk of being turned over to outside managers known as independent receivers. Instead, all will remain under the control of local school superintendents who, under state law, have additional authority to see that the schools continue to progress.

The state's chief education policymaker, Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa of the Bronx, acknowledged improvement made so far, but added in a prepared statement that "we know that there is still much to be done to ensure that every child has equitable access to a high-quality education."

Beth Berlin, the state's interim education commissioner, who reports to the Regents, added that "through increased support and a focus on improving teaching and learning for students, we are seeing incremental progress in these schools that have struggled for so long."

All 14 schools included in Friday's announcement were first identified as needing extensive improvement in July 2015, under a new state receivership law. The schools were required to come up with plans to improve in areas including student achievement on state tests, daily attendance and reduction of violence and classroom disruption.

The Hempstead schools were the only ones on Long Island identified as making adequate progress. The list also included four in Rochester, three in New York City, two in Buffalo and one each in Syracuse, Troy and Yonkers.

All schools identified were part of an initial "receivership" group of 144 throughout the state. Seventy-four of those schools already have been removed from the state's list due to substantial progress; 57 were removed for other reasons.